LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan Afghan amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia Dausa murder ipl Noida afghanistan Afghan amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia Dausa murder ipl Noida afghanistan Afghan amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia Dausa murder ipl Noida afghanistan Afghan amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia Dausa murder ipl Noida
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan Afghan amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia Dausa murder ipl Noida afghanistan Afghan amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia Dausa murder ipl Noida afghanistan Afghan amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia Dausa murder ipl Noida afghanistan Afghan amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia Dausa murder ipl Noida
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Pillars of Asia to Debut in Dubai 2026, Aiming to Spotlight Regional Leadership and Innovation

Pillars of Asia to Debut in Dubai 2026, Aiming to Spotlight Regional Leadership and Innovation

Pillars of Asia to Debut in Dubai 2026, Aiming to Spotlight Regional Leadership and Innovation

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 27, 2026 23:27:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pillars of Asia to Debut in Dubai 2026, Aiming to Spotlight Regional Leadership and Innovation

Dubai [UAE], February 21: Dubai will host the 2026 edition of “The Pillars of Asia,” a recognition platform positioned to honour innovators and leaders from across the continent. Organised under the banner of NBExperience, the Dubai edition is expected to bring together entrepreneurs, creators, philanthropists and industry figures for an event centred on celebrating professional achievement and innovation.

According to organisers, the platform has been designed to create a space where individuals and organisations that contribute to industry advancement can be acknowledged in a structured and curated environment. The Dubai edition marks what founder Neelima Kurapati describes as the beginning of a broader international roadmap.

You Might Be Interested In

NBExperience was established with the stated objective of reshaping how recognition is experienced. In a message outlining the platform’s origins, Neelima said it was founded on the belief that recognition should empower individuals rather than merely applaud them. Drawing on over a decade of experience as a digital strategist and citing multiple international recognitions in innovation and brand leadership, she conceptualised the initiative as a structured forum to spotlight leadership and creativity.

The Dubai edition is positioned as the first step in what organisers describe as a global vision. While the initial focus is on Asia’s innovators and changemakers, the long-term objective is to expand the platform’s footprint beyond regional boundaries.

Mission and Scale

The stated mission of NBExperience is to redefine recognition through meaningful experiences and global connections. Its vision centres on building an international platform that celebrates innovation, creativity and leadership across industries.

Organisers say the initiative began as a small-scale effort to make recognition more meaningful and immersive. Over time, it has evolved into what is described as a global platform that curates recognition-led events aimed at highlighting leaders and visionaries. The format focuses on experiential elements, structured acknowledgments and professional networking.

Data shared by NBExperience indicates that the platform has reached more than 75,000 global professionals to date. It reports reviewing over 12,000 nominations and applications across its editions and initiatives. In addition, the organisers state that participating brands have collectively received exposure valued at over $15 million. The platform also cites 1,500 curated recognition moments as part of its portfolio.

These figures, according to the organisers, reflect both participation levels and the scale of engagement generated through past editions. They describe the metrics as indicative of the trust and credibility built within professional communities.

The Dubai 2026 edition is expected to follow the curated model established in previous initiatives, with a focus on structured recognition and cross-industry participation. By situating the event in Dubai, organisers aim to leverage the city’s position as a global business and cultural hub that connects Asia with international markets.

While detailed programme specifics for the 2026 edition have not yet been disclosed, the event is being positioned as a gathering of professionals whose work contributes to sectoral progress. The emphasis, according to NBExperience, remains on recognising impact, leadership and innovation through thoughtfully designed experiences.

As preparations advance, the Dubai edition represents a milestone for NBExperience’s stated ambition to build an internationally recognised platform. With Asia as its starting point and Dubai as its launchpad, The Pillars of Asia 2026 is set to mark the next phase in the organisation’s evolving recognition framework.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 11:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Prawaas 5.0 Sets the Stage for India’s Next Leap in Passenger Mobility

KISNA Launches Exclusive Showroom in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh

From Idea to Expansion: Santosh Khute Supports Structured Business Growth Across Industries

A New Era of Education for Central India: Indore Gets a New International School as Chatrabhuj Narsee School Opens Its Third Campus

Post Turnaround Medikabazaar Aims to Raise USD 50 Million to Fuel the Billion-Dollar Company Ambition

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Milan Tram Accident Leaves 1 Dead And 39 Injured; Viral Video Captures Chaos In Italy

PAK vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: How Can Pakistan Qualify For Semis After England Beat New Zealand? Scenarios Explained

Pillars of Asia to Debut in Dubai 2026, Aiming to Spotlight Regional Leadership and Innovation

‘I Saw Nothing, Did Nothing Wrong’: Former US President Bill Clinton Denies Any Knowledge Of Convicted Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Abuse Network

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 27: Latest Standings as England Beat New Zealand By 4 Wickets- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

Post Turnaround Medikabazaar Aims to Raise USD 50 Million to Fuel the Billion-Dollar Company Ambition

OpenAI Raises $110 Billion, Valuation Soars To $840 Billion With Support From Amazon, Nvidia And SoftBank; Sam Altman Calls It a ‘Grateful Moment’

Chennai’s Sanitation Revolution: How Tamil Nadu Is Rewriting India’s Governance Playbook

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Flat Or Spinning Pitch At Eden Gardens? Pitch Curator Breaks Silence Ahead Of Super 8 Clash

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Pillars of Asia to Debut in Dubai 2026, Aiming to Spotlight Regional Leadership and Innovation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pillars of Asia to Debut in Dubai 2026, Aiming to Spotlight Regional Leadership and Innovation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pillars of Asia to Debut in Dubai 2026, Aiming to Spotlight Regional Leadership and Innovation
Pillars of Asia to Debut in Dubai 2026, Aiming to Spotlight Regional Leadership and Innovation
Pillars of Asia to Debut in Dubai 2026, Aiming to Spotlight Regional Leadership and Innovation
Pillars of Asia to Debut in Dubai 2026, Aiming to Spotlight Regional Leadership and Innovation

QUICK LINKS