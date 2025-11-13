LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections Iraq election Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections Iraq election Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections Iraq election Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections Iraq election
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections Iraq election Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections Iraq election Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections Iraq election Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections Iraq election
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Check Your Share Status Before Listing Day; Refund, Listing And Other Key Details

Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Check Your Share Status Before Listing Day; Refund, Listing And Other Key Details

Pine Labs IPO allotment was finalized on November 12, with refunds beginning November 13 and listing set for November 14. Investors eagerly await their share status amid strong 2.46x subscription.

Pine Labs IPO allotment
Pine Labs IPO allotment

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 13, 2025 10:55:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Check Your Share Status Before Listing Day; Refund, Listing And Other Key Details

Pine Labs IPO Allotment Date: Here’s What You Need To Know!

The wait is almost over! The Pine Labs IPO allotment was finalised on Wednesday, November 12, and excitement is running high among investors. If you’ve applied, it’s time to cross those fingers and check your status on the Kfin Technologies portal.

The IPO saw a strong investor response, getting 2.46 times subscribed on the final day, as per BSE data. Now, all eyes are on the allotment results, So, will your demat account get a new addition or will you be waiting for a refund?

Stay tuned; the numbers drop soon!

Pine Labs IPO Allotment Date: Step-By-Step Guide For November 14

How To Check Pine Labs IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies Portal

  • Visit the Kfin Technologies IPO Status Portal, you’ll see five different links to check your status.

  • Select “Pine Labs IPO” from the dropdown menu labeled “Select IPO.”

  • Enter your PAN, Demat Account Number, or Application Number to proceed.

  • If using Application Number – enter the number, fill the captcha, and click Submit.

  • If using Demat Account – enter details, fill the captcha, and click Submit.

  • If using PAN – type your PAN, complete the captcha, and click Submit.

How To Check Pine Labs IPO Allotment Status On BSE

  • Go to the BSE Allotment Page.

  • Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity.’

  • From the ‘Issue Name’ dropdown, choose ‘Pine Labs IPO.’

  • Enter your Application Number or PAN and click Submit to view your allotment status.

How To Check Pine Labs IPO Allotment Status On NSE

  • Visit the NSE IPO Allotment Page.

  • Sign up using your PAN by selecting ‘Click here to sign up.’

  • Enter your username, password, and captcha code.

  • On the next page, find and select Pine Labs IPO to check your allotment status.

  • Input your Application Number or PAN to confirm your allotment.

Pine Labs IPO Allotment And Refund Details

Event Details
Allotment Finalisation Date Wednesday, November 12
Refund Initiation (for non-allottees) Thursday, November 13
Credit of Shares to Demat Accounts Thursday, November 13
Pine Labs IPO Listing Date Friday, November 14
Additional Info Investors can check their share allocation and amounts using the official allocation guidelines.
(With Inputs)
Also Read: PhysicsWallah IPO Day 2: Retail Investors Lead, 10% Subscribed, Grey Market Signals Listing Gains
First published on: Nov 13, 2025 10:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsipoIPO newsPine Labs IPOPine Labs IPO allotment

RELATED News

Thomas Cook Festive Travel Offer: Save Up to INR 12,000 on Bookings for Your Next Great Holiday

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 13: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 3: FINAL CALL! Will The Edtech Star Score Full Marks Or Just Pass? Here Are The Key Details

Tariffs And Global Woes Weigh On Growth, But Festive Demand Shines: SBI Mutual Fund Flags Resilience As RBI May Step In Amid Liquidity Tightening

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Flat After Positive Pre-Open; Global Jitters Keep Traders On Edge

LATEST NEWS

“Knew About The Girls”: Epstein Emails Released By House Democrats Raise New Questions About Trump

Bihar Election Result 2025 Date: ECI Vote Counting Time and Where to Watch Live Counting of Votes

Big Travel Update For Passengers: IRCTC Brings New Changes, Kids Below 5 Years Can Now…

Viral video: Foreigner Films Train Sweeper Throwing Garbage On Tracks; Indian Railways Responds

Explosion Sound Near Radisson Hotel In Delhi’s Mahipalpur Sparks Panic, Turns Out To Be Tyre Burst

ChatGPT 5.1 Breaks All Limits: Hidden Features, Smarter Answers, Faster Speed, The AI Upgrade You Didn’t See Coming!

The Secrets Behind Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas on ZEE5 – A Crime Thriller with a Conscience

‘Ch**ya Ke Tarah’: Sunny Deol LOSES Cool, SLAMS Media For Sharing Fake Death Rumours And Dharmendra’s Video In Angry Outburst

Apple Launches Digital ID in Wallet Using U.S. Passport for Airport Travel

Numerology Horoscope Today (13 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses Financial Conditions Are Likely To Improve

Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Check Your Share Status Before Listing Day; Refund, Listing And Other Key Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Check Your Share Status Before Listing Day; Refund, Listing And Other Key Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Check Your Share Status Before Listing Day; Refund, Listing And Other Key Details
Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Check Your Share Status Before Listing Day; Refund, Listing And Other Key Details
Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Check Your Share Status Before Listing Day; Refund, Listing And Other Key Details
Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Check Your Share Status Before Listing Day; Refund, Listing And Other Key Details

QUICK LINKS