Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Check Your Share Status Before Listing Day; Refund, Listing And Other Key Details

Pine Labs IPO Allotment Date: Here’s What You Need To Know!
The wait is almost over! The Pine Labs IPO allotment was finalised on Wednesday, November 12, and excitement is running high among investors. If you’ve applied, it’s time to cross those fingers and check your status on the Kfin Technologies portal.
The IPO saw a strong investor response, getting 2.46 times subscribed on the final day, as per BSE data. Now, all eyes are on the allotment results, So, will your demat account get a new addition or will you be waiting for a refund?
Stay tuned; the numbers drop soon!
Pine Labs IPO Allotment Date: Step-By-Step Guide For November 14
How To Check Pine Labs IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies Portal
-
Visit the Kfin Technologies IPO Status Portal, you’ll see five different links to check your status.
-
Select “Pine Labs IPO” from the dropdown menu labeled “Select IPO.”
-
Enter your PAN, Demat Account Number, or Application Number to proceed.
-
If using Application Number – enter the number, fill the captcha, and click Submit.
-
If using Demat Account – enter details, fill the captcha, and click Submit.
-
If using PAN – type your PAN, complete the captcha, and click Submit.
How To Check Pine Labs IPO Allotment Status On BSE
-
Go to the BSE Allotment Page.
-
Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity.’
-
From the ‘Issue Name’ dropdown, choose ‘Pine Labs IPO.’
-
Enter your Application Number or PAN and click Submit to view your allotment status.
