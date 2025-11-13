Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Check Your Share Status Before Listing Day; Refund, Listing And Other Key Details

Pine Labs IPO Allotment Date: Here’s What You Need To Know!

The wait is almost over! The Pine Labs IPO allotment was finalised on Wednesday, November 12, and excitement is running high among investors. If you’ve applied, it’s time to cross those fingers and check your status on the Kfin Technologies portal.

The IPO saw a strong investor response, getting 2.46 times subscribed on the final day, as per BSE data. Now, all eyes are on the allotment results, So, will your demat account get a new addition or will you be waiting for a refund?

Pine Labs IPO Allotment Date: Step-By-Step Guide For November 14

How To Check Pine Labs IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies Portal

Visit the Kfin Technologies IPO Status Portal, you’ll see five different links to check your status.

Select “Pine Labs IPO” from the dropdown menu labeled “Select IPO.”

Enter your PAN , Demat Account Number , or Application Number to proceed.

If using Application Number – enter the number, fill the captcha, and click Submit.

If using Demat Account – enter details, fill the captcha, and click Submit.

If using PAN – type your PAN, complete the captcha, and click Submit.

How To Check Pine Labs IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Go to the BSE Allotment Page.

Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity.’

From the ‘Issue Name’ dropdown, choose ‘Pine Labs IPO.’

Enter your Application Number or PAN and click Submit to view your allotment status.

How To Check Pine Labs IPO Allotment Status On NSE Visit the NSE IPO Allotment Page.

Sign up using your PAN by selecting ‘Click here to sign up.’

Enter your username , password , and captcha code.

On the next page, find and select Pine Labs IPO to check your allotment status.

Event Details Allotment Finalisation Date Wednesday, November 12 Refund Initiation (for non-allottees) Thursday, November 13 Credit of Shares to Demat Accounts Thursday, November 13 Pine Labs IPO Listing Date Friday, November 14 Additional Info Investors can check their share allocation and amounts using the official allocation guidelines.