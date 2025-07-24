Home > Business > Piyush Goyal Lauds India-UK Trade Deal, Says Win-Win Situation For ‘Make in India’ And ‘Vocal for Local’

Piyush Goyal Lauds India-UK Trade Deal, Says Win-Win Situation For ‘Make in India’ And ‘Vocal for Local’

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said duty-free access for about 99% of Indian exports unlocks nearly $23 billion in opportunities for labour-intensive sectors, marking a new era for inclusive and gender-equitable growth.

Piyush Goyal (Credit -X)
Piyush Goyal (Credit -X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 24, 2025 16:24:56 IST

Union Minister Piyush Goyal congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday on the signing of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

In a post on ‘X’, he said, “Duty-free access for about 99% of Indian exports unlocks nearly $23 billion in opportunities for labour-intensive sectors, marking a new era for inclusive and gender-equitable growth.”

The trade deal, which was agreed upon in May this year, was signed on July 24, 2025, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United Kingdom.

Highlighting the advantage of the deal, Union Minister said, “Duty-free access for about 99% of Indian exports unlocks nearly $23 billion in opportunities for labour-intensive sectors, marking a new era for inclusive and gender-equitable growth.”

He further said that the deal will benefit artisans, weavers, and daily-wage labourers employed in several MSMEs across textiles, leather, footwear, gems & jewellery, toys, and marine products, and will step into a new phase of prosperity.

He added. “This agreement is a big win for farmers, ensuring duty-free exports on nearly 95% of agricultural products, while fisherfolk gain from Zero Duty on 99% of marine exports, boosting their incomes.”

The trade between India and the UK was $20.36 billion in 2022-23, which expanded to $21.34 billion in 2023-24.

Lauding the deal, Piyush Goyal said that it is a win-win for ‘Make in India’ and ‘Vocal for Local’, driving job creation, empowering communities, and reinforcing India’s strategic trade leadership. It ushers in a new era of economic cooperation, reinvigorating our bilateral trade ties.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Thanks Indian Diaspora For Warm Welcome In UK, Calls Their Support ‘Truly Heartening’

Tags: India UK trade dealkeir starmernarendra modi

RELATED News

IEX Under Pressure, Shares Drop 28%: How India’s New Market Coupling Plan Could Redefine Electricity Pricing
Adani University Ushers In future-ready Cohort With Navdiksha 2025
Yes Bank, Anil Ambani Group Under ED Lens: What Happened To ₹3000 Crore?
When Mukesh Ambani Lent Rs 500 Crore To Brother Anil Ambani, Throwback
Silver Price Today Drops To ₹1,18,000/kg: Is the Correction Temporary Or Trend Shift?

LATEST NEWS

China Open 2025: Unnati Hooda Ends PV Sindhu’s Campaign In Round of 16
Sheopur Murder Case: Adopted Son Gets Death Sentence For Killing Mother, Hiding Body In Wall To Steal ₹32 Lakh FD
Crushing Setback: Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of England Series After Six-Week Foot Fracture Blow
Piyush Goyal Lauds India-UK Trade Deal, Says Win-Win Situation For ‘Make in India’ And ‘Vocal for Local’
Lisa’s Netflix Debut In Hitmakers: Why Did BLACKPINK Star Reject Unfinished Tracks?
Love, Terror And New Backers: Shanaya Kapoor And Adarsh Gourav’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Locks Valentine’s Week 2026
Johnny Lever’s Daughter Jamie Lever Recalls How She Was Asked To Imagine Seducing A 50-Year-Old Man In Audition
Asia Cup 2025 Finds Home In Dubai: Right Call?
George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb Poised to Ignite Dallas Cowboys’ Offense
Nitish Kumar’s “Oops” Moments: Here Are Some Public Antics That Leave Internet In Splits
Piyush Goyal Lauds India-UK Trade Deal, Says Win-Win Situation For ‘Make in India’ And ‘Vocal for Local’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Piyush Goyal Lauds India-UK Trade Deal, Says Win-Win Situation For ‘Make in India’ And ‘Vocal for Local’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Piyush Goyal Lauds India-UK Trade Deal, Says Win-Win Situation For ‘Make in India’ And ‘Vocal for Local’
Piyush Goyal Lauds India-UK Trade Deal, Says Win-Win Situation For ‘Make in India’ And ‘Vocal for Local’
Piyush Goyal Lauds India-UK Trade Deal, Says Win-Win Situation For ‘Make in India’ And ‘Vocal for Local’
Piyush Goyal Lauds India-UK Trade Deal, Says Win-Win Situation For ‘Make in India’ And ‘Vocal for Local’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?