Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas
Home > Business > PM Kisan 22nd Installment: Holi Bonus Incoming! Complete Mandatory eKYC to Secure Your ₹2,000 – Step-by-Step Guide Inside

PM Kisan 22nd Installment: Holi Bonus Incoming! Complete Mandatory eKYC to Secure Your ₹2,000 – Step-by-Step Guide Inside

The 22nd PM-Kisan installment is approaching. Farmers must complete mandatory eKYC online or offline to receive ₹2,000 safely during late February–early March 2026. Ensure Aadhaar-linked bank accounts are updated.

PM Kisan update
PM Kisan update

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 28, 2026 12:09:53 IST

PM Kisan 22nd Installment: Holi Bonus Incoming! Complete Mandatory eKYC to Secure Your ₹2,000 – Step-by-Step Guide Inside

PM Kisan 22nd Instalment: eKYC Mandatory for Farmers – Complete Now to Receive Payment

Attention farmers! Your 22nd PM-Kisan installment is on the way, but there’s an important step you cannot miss-completing your eKYC. Scheduled between late February and March 2026, this payment will only reach those who have verified their details. Missing this step could delay your ₹2,000 credit or even remove you from the beneficiary list.

Don’t worry-it’s simple and can be done online in minutes using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. And if you Prefer offline, Head to your nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) for biometric authentication.

Once you are done, you can check your eKYC status on the PM-Kisan portal using your Registration Number and Captcha code. Make sure your bank account is Aadhaar-seeded and DBT-enabled to receive the installment smoothly.

Farmers, don’t wait-complete your eKYC today and ensure your benefits reach you on time! This is your key step to secure the next PM-Kisan installment without hassle.

PM Kisan 22nd Instalment : How To Complete eKYC? Step-by-Step Guide

1. Online (OTP-Based) Method

  • Visit the official PM-Kisan portal.
  • Navigate to the ‘Farmers Corner’ section and click on the ‘e-KYC’ icon.
  • Enter your Aadhaar number and click ‘Search’.
  • Provide the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar and click ‘Get OTP’.
  • Enter the OTP received on your mobile and click ‘Submit’.
  • Your eKYC is complete for receiving the 22nd PM-Kisan installment.

2. Offline (Biometric-Based) Method

  • Visit your nearest Common Service Centre (CSC).
  • Request eKYC via biometric authentication.
  • Complete the verification if your mobile number is not linked with Aadhaar.
  • Ensure your eKYC status is updated to avoid delays in the 22nd PM-Kisan installment.

When Will The PM Kisan 22nd Instalment Hit Your Account?

The 2026 agricultural regulations will become effective for farmers according to this announcement. New users need to present their Farmer ID, because existing users from UP, Bihar, and Maharashtra will receive their ID updates. You must link your Aadhaar to your bank account, which needs to have DBT access, or you will lose your ₹2,000 payment.

The 22nd PM-Kisan payment will arrive during the Holi festival according to the schedule, which shows it will be delivered between late February and early March 2026. Your Holi bonus requires only a few clicks and Aadhaar verification to access the updates, which will help you avoid last-minute surprises.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 12:09 PM IST
Tags: 22nd PM-Kisan paymentAadhaar seedingfarmer benefits 2026Holi bonusmandatory eKYC for farmersPM Kisan EKYCPM Kisan updatePM-Kisan 22nd installmentPM-Kisan step-by-step eKYC

PM Kisan 22nd Installment: Holi Bonus Incoming! Complete Mandatory eKYC to Secure Your ₹2,000 – Step-by-Step Guide Inside

PM Kisan 22nd Installment: Holi Bonus Incoming! Complete Mandatory eKYC to Secure Your ₹2,000 – Step-by-Step Guide Inside

PM Kisan 22nd Installment: Holi Bonus Incoming! Complete Mandatory eKYC to Secure Your ₹2,000 – Step-by-Step Guide Inside
PM Kisan 22nd Installment: Holi Bonus Incoming! Complete Mandatory eKYC to Secure Your ₹2,000 – Step-by-Step Guide Inside
PM Kisan 22nd Installment: Holi Bonus Incoming! Complete Mandatory eKYC to Secure Your ₹2,000 – Step-by-Step Guide Inside
PM Kisan 22nd Installment: Holi Bonus Incoming! Complete Mandatory eKYC to Secure Your ₹2,000 – Step-by-Step Guide Inside

QUICK LINKS