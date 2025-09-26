LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Business > PM-KISAN’s 21st Instalment Released To Aid Flood-Affected Farmers In Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Uttarakhand

PM-KISAN’s 21st Instalment Released To Aid Flood-Affected Farmers In Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Uttarakhand

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme has released its 21st instalment today. This instalment precisely focused on farmers in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, who have been badly impacted by current floods and landslides.

PM-KISAN’s 21st Instalment Released To Aid Flood-Affected Farmers In Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Uttarakhand

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: September 26, 2025 21:03:46 IST

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme has released its 21st instalment today by Union Agriculture Minister over a video conference. This instalment precisely focused on farmers in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, who have been badly impacted by current floods and landslides.

PM-KISAN scheme has released its 21st instalment: Financial Relief to Over 27 Lakh Farmers

An overall amount of more than Rs.540 crore has been transferred directly to the bank accounts of more than 27 lakh farmers, along with 2.7 lakh women farmers, across the three states of the region. A financial aid of Rs.2,000 per beneficiary will give crucial support as these farmers recover from extensive loss of crops and damage triggered by recent natural disasters. The fund will assist farmers of these states to cover direct household expenses, secure seeds and fertilizers, and bring back confidence in their agricultural doings.

Reaffirming Government Support through PM-KISAN scheme 

A short documentary movie was also shown during the conference, highlighting the issues and challenges faced by farmers and the relief initiatives that are being executed on the ground.

Cumulative Disbursement Under PM-KISAN Scheme

Subsequent to the launch of this scheme in February 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme has transferred a cumulative total of Rs.13,626 crore to benefit the farmers across the three states.

Hereunder, are the state-wise breakdown of the 21st Instalment: 

State

No. of Beneficiaries

Amount Transferred (Rs. Cr.)

Total Transferred Since Launch (Rs. Cr.)

Himachal Pradesh

8,01,045

160.21

3,631

Punjab

11,09,895

221.98

6,553

Uttarakhand

7,89,128

157.83

3,442

Also Read: These Cities Are At High Risk For Hypertension And Anxiety Due To Their Lifestyle?

Tags: pm kisan 21stpm-kisan

RELATED News

FSSAI and Australia's DAFF sign MoU on food safety
Vadodara Viral Video: Couple Kissing For Reels During Garba Celebration Triggers Religious Backlash, Sanatani Committee Issues Warning
UP ministers condemn 'I Love Mohammad' protests in Bareilly, Anil Rajbhar says "these people cannot digest India's & UP's development"
Over 1,500 youth engage with innovators, entrepreneurs at CM Yuva Conclave during UPITS 2025
Stone pelting in UP's Bareilly after Friday prayers, police detain several

LATEST NEWS

Down and out after Op Sindoor, Pak PM Sharif claims India sought political gains post Pahalgam attack
Abhishek Sharma Tops Asia Cup 2025 Runs Chart! Leaves Behind Virat Kohli
"Miss you, brother": Singer Papon remembers Zubeen Garg with heartfelt message
30% Fine Imposed On Suryakumar Yadav, Breaching Code Of Conduct In Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2025
'Thamma' trailer out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna clash with Nawazuddin to protect their vampire love
'Doctor Who' actor Noel Clarke arrested in London: Reports
PM-KISAN’s 21st Instalment Released To Aid Flood-Affected Farmers In Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Uttarakhand
Number 3 puzzle nears its solution, KL's golden run continues: Positives from India A's historic chase against Australia A
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: What’s At Stake For Team India And Team Pakistan?
"Visa-free entry is not meant for employment purposes": MEA issues advisory on fake job offers in Iran
PM-KISAN’s 21st Instalment Released To Aid Flood-Affected Farmers In Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Uttarakhand

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM-KISAN’s 21st Instalment Released To Aid Flood-Affected Farmers In Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Uttarakhand

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM-KISAN’s 21st Instalment Released To Aid Flood-Affected Farmers In Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Uttarakhand
PM-KISAN’s 21st Instalment Released To Aid Flood-Affected Farmers In Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Uttarakhand
PM-KISAN’s 21st Instalment Released To Aid Flood-Affected Farmers In Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Uttarakhand
PM-KISAN’s 21st Instalment Released To Aid Flood-Affected Farmers In Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Uttarakhand

QUICK LINKS