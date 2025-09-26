PM-KISAN’s 21st Instalment Released To Aid Flood-Affected Farmers In Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Uttarakhand

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme has released its 21st instalment today by Union Agriculture Minister over a video conference. This instalment precisely focused on farmers in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, who have been badly impacted by current floods and landslides.

PM-KISAN scheme has released its 21st instalment: Financial Relief to Over 27 Lakh Farmers

An overall amount of more than Rs.540 crore has been transferred directly to the bank accounts of more than 27 lakh farmers, along with 2.7 lakh women farmers, across the three states of the region. A financial aid of Rs.2,000 per beneficiary will give crucial support as these farmers recover from extensive loss of crops and damage triggered by recent natural disasters. The fund will assist farmers of these states to cover direct household expenses, secure seeds and fertilizers, and bring back confidence in their agricultural doings.

Reaffirming Government Support through PM-KISAN scheme

A short documentary movie was also shown during the conference, highlighting the issues and challenges faced by farmers and the relief initiatives that are being executed on the ground.

Cumulative Disbursement Under PM-KISAN Scheme

Subsequent to the launch of this scheme in February 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme has transferred a cumulative total of Rs.13,626 crore to benefit the farmers across the three states.

Hereunder, are the state-wise breakdown of the 21st Instalment:

State No. of Beneficiaries Amount Transferred (Rs. Cr.) Total Transferred Since Launch (Rs. Cr.) Himachal Pradesh 8,01,045 160.21 3,631 Punjab 11,09,895 221.98 6,553 Uttarakhand 7,89,128 157.83 3,442

Also Read: These Cities Are At High Risk For Hypertension And Anxiety Due To Their Lifestyle?