PM Modi Leads Somnath Swabhiman Parv, From Omkar Chanting To Shaurya Yatra, Signalling India’s Spiritual Reawakening; Here’s When And Where To Watch

As the country slowly but surely reconnects with its spiritual and cultural roots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Somnath from 10 to 11 January 2026 to take part in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, a spiritual demonstration of the power of faith, endurance, and equanimity of mind.

The four-day event, stretching from 8 to 11 January, is a tribute to the bravery of generations who not only guarded the Somnath Temple but also kept the Indian spiritual flame alive during the hardest times. The Prime Minister’s presence is seen as more than a ritualistic visit, it symbolises the collective “Om” of a nation rediscovering its traditions, values, and identity.

For many, watching the Prime Minister take a step toward spiritual revival is deeply uplifting, especially for the youth seeking meaning beyond the chaos of modernity.

When & Where To Watch PM Modi In Somnath Swabhiman Parv