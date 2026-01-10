LIVE TV
Home > Business > PM Modi Leads Somnath Swabhiman Parv, From Omkar Chanting To Shaurya Yatra, Signalling India's Spiritual Reawakening; Here's When And Where To Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead Somnath Swabhiman Parv in January 2026, marking spiritual revival, civilisational resilience, and historic milestones through rituals, processions, and nationwide devotional participation.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 10, 2026 10:58:01 IST

As the country slowly but surely reconnects with its spiritual and cultural roots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Somnath from 10 to 11 January 2026 to take part in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, a spiritual demonstration of the power of faith, endurance, and equanimity of mind.

The four-day event, stretching from 8 to 11 January, is a tribute to the bravery of generations who not only guarded the Somnath Temple but also kept the Indian spiritual flame alive during the hardest times. The Prime Minister’s presence is seen as more than a ritualistic visit, it symbolises the collective “Om” of a nation rediscovering its traditions, values, and identity.

For many, watching the Prime Minister take a step toward spiritual revival is deeply uplifting, especially for the youth seeking meaning beyond the chaos of modernity.

When & Where To Watch PM Modi In Somnath Swabhiman Parv 

  • 10 January | 8:00 PM | Somnath Temple
    Tune in as PM Modi joins devotees for Omkar Mantra chanting, followed by a mesmerising drone show, a visual salute to faith under the night sky.

  • 11 January | 9:45 AM | Somnath
    Witness the Shaurya Yatra, a moving tribute to fallen warriors, led by a symbolic march of 108 horses, echoes of courage, sacrifice, and dharma.

  • 11 January | 10:15 AM | Somnath Temple
    Darshan and Pooja by the Prime Minister, blending governance with devotion.

  • 11 January | 11:00 AM | Somnath
    The spiritual journey concludes with PM Modi’s public address, tying tradition, pride, and purpose together.

What Is Significance of the ‘Somnath Swabhiman Parv’?

To every Hindu Indian, the Somnath Swabhiman Parv is not just a celebration but a shared acknowledgement and a moment of quiet pride for the entire community. The event, marking the invasion of Somnath by Mahmud of Ghazni in 1026, reminds us that although stones have been broken many times, faith has never been defeated. Somnath is a temple that refuses to submit to either time or tyranny; through centuries of destruction and rebuilding, it has remained a living symbol of dharma, resilience, and civilisational continuity.

The Parv also pays tribute to a defining moment of independent India, when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1951 led the sacred task of restoring Somnath, culminating in its reopening by Dr. Rajendra Prasad. As the 75th anniversary of that revival in 2026 approaches, the celebrations feel transcendent, like a nation chanting one eternal “Om”, reaffirming that India remembers, rebuilds, and rises, always grounded in faith.

Where Saints Gather And The Nation Chants As One With PM Modi In Somnath

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv will turn the town of the temple into a vibrant center of worship and contemplation, with scores of monks from all over India being present at the place of worship. The temple will be ringing with the sound of “Om” for 72 continuous hours, thus enveloping it in an atmosphere where the old traditional practices mingle with the new collectively believed faith.
The continuous chanting goes beyond being a mere ritual; it represents so much more, such as unity, calmness, and continuity that eventually people from all times and eras are linked. Festival wants to stir up the interest of spirituality in young ones, one wonderful way it does that is reminding young ones that India’s cultural strength is not only in history books but also in lived faith, shared values and the silent power of remembrance.

As a long-time follower, seeing PM Modi presiding over the Somnath Swabhiman Parv brings me a mix of emotions, as I feel proud and peaceful at the same time. The sight of Somnath glowing again during his tenure feels like a revival of faith, everlasting, strong, and deeply Indian.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 10:57 AM IST
