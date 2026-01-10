Ayodhya Bans Non-Veg Food Near Ram Temple and Panchkosi Route, Online Orders Also Prohibited

In order to maintain the religious atmosphere of the site, Ayodhya officials have put a complete prohibition on the sale of non-vegetarian food and also on online deliveries in the vicinity of the Ram Temple and along the Panchkosi Parikrama route, which is around 15 km long. The order that was issued on January 8, 2026, affects hotels, restaurants, guesthouses, homestays, and also the likes of Swiggy and Zomato, after it was reported that there were secret meat deliveries going on to the tourists.

Ban Details

Manik Chandra Singh, the Assistant Food Commissioner, stated that prior restrictions were in place, but that there was still the issue of online orders for chicken and mutton in the holy areas. Formal notices were sent out to all businesses on January 8, and monitoring will be done round the clock, along with penalties for non-compliance, such as shop closures and legal action. The sale of liquor is also banned, which is a reminder of the British-era laws that have never been legally challenged.

Enforcement Drive

Inspectors travelled through Ram Path from Sahadatganj to Lata Mangeshkar Chowk and issued warnings to the vendors to stop all operations within a few days. The officials found some homestays that were breaking the rules, and so they decided to do an online clampdown, which was meant to close all the gaps in Ayodhya Dham’s pilgrim routes.

Public Divide

While some consider the ban as a necessary measure for the preservation of culture amidst an increase in the number of devotees after the Ram Temple opened, others regard it as a case of the government interfering in people’s choice, thus initiating the debate on social media: “Food is individual freedom” vs. “Sanctity first in the temple town.” The vendors will have to either move or make changes to their menu to include vegetarian options, which will challenge the authorities in the face of an increasing number of tourists.

Historical Precedent

The ban reinstates Faizabad’s colonial meat ban that was made official by the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation in 2025, and that had restricted the consumption of meat along the 14-kilometre paths of Rampath and Dharmpath under the orders of CM Yogi Adityanath.