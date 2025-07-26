President Trump Says EU Trade Deal Is A ‘50–50 Shot’—Tariff Clock Still Ticking

Fasten your policy seatbelt—because U.S.–EU trade turbulence may be on the radar.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the odds of striking a trade deal with the European Union stood at “50–50, maybe less” as the August 1 tariff deadline looms. The statement, made during an interaction with reporters on July 25, comes just months after Trump threatened to slap a 50% tariff on EU imports. Trump clarified he might spare products “built or manufactured in the U.S.” from duties. Negotiators on both sides continue last-ditch efforts, but rising tensions, retaliatory threats, and political stakes have put global markets on alert. The EU remains firm on mutual respect while aiming for resolution. Will diplomacy win, or will tariffs take the wheel?

Trade Talk: President Trump Throws A Curveball

U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest “50–50 or less” remark has jolted global observers watching the U.S.–EU trade deal drama unfold. Trump suggested that if negotiations stall, tariffs would still hit imports but not goods made in the U.S. He first proposed a 50% tariff back in May and has since hinted at a base 15% slab, with higher rates for steel and aluminum. European exporters remain cautious, especially auto and luxury goods manufacturers. Trump also plans to meet EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland this week—a conversation that may tip the scales toward compromise or conflict.

“I would say that we have a 50/50 chance, maybe less than that, but a 50/50 chance of making a deal with the EU,” Trump told reporters while leaving the White House for a trip to Scotland.

Tariff Timeline: Countdown To Deadline

Deadline Pressure: The August 1 deadline now acts as a make-or-break moment for global trade talks.

President Trump continues to warn that tariffs will hit unless a new trade pact is reached. Negotiation Struggles: U.S. negotiators are working to replace outdated trade frameworks with the EU.

EU leaders, including Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič, emphasize that any deal must be based on “mutual respect, not threats.” Retaliation Plan: The EU has prepared counter-tariffs targeting $109 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Investors remain on edge, with global supply chains bracing for potential disruption. Business Uncertainty: Companies on both sides of the Atlantic are calling for urgent clarity.

What Should Be The market Mood?

Feeling the market jitters yet? You’re not alone. Wall Street and European stock exchanges dipped after U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade remarks, signaling global investor nerves. If tariffs hit, expect turbulence—especially in sectors like U.S. agriculture, aerospace parts, and tech components. And across the Atlantic? European auto giants like BMW and Renault might need to buckle up for impact. Traders are glued to updates from the upcoming Trump–von der Leyen meeting in Scotland. Will it soothe nerves or stir the pot? While optimism hangs in the air, hedge funds have already started rebalancing.

Deal Or No Deal: Will Diplomacy Deliver?

The EU continues to call for resolution through fair negotiation. European governments back Šefčovič’s position, urging collective calm and focus. Trump, however, maintains that any deal must favor U.S. workers and manufacturers. The proposed terms reportedly mirror elements of a Japan–U.S. model with tiered tariffs. The next few days will test diplomatic resolve, with geopolitical implications reaching beyond trade. The final deal—or lack thereof—could shape how major economies approach bilateral agreements in the post-pandemic world.

