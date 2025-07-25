Home > World > Trump on French Plan to Recognise Palestinian State: ‘What Macron Says Doesn’t Matter’

President Donald Trump says French President Emmanuel Macron's plan to recognise Palestine "doesn’t matter" and will change nothing. Macron, in a bold UN-bound announcement, said France will formally recognise Palestine this September to support peace.

President Donald Trump brushed off France's plan to recognise a Palestinian state, calling Macron’s move meaningless and saying it won't impact the Israel-Palestine conflict. (Photo: ANI via Reuters)

Published: July 25, 2025 23:43:00 IST

President Donald Trump made on Friday rebuffed French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to formally recognise a Palestinian state, suggesting what Macron says “doesn’t matter” and that the French President’s latest remarks are “not going to change anything,” according to a report published by CNN on Friday.

In an interview with CNN, Trump called Macron a “team player” but brushed off the diplomatic gesture altogether, telling the network, “Look, he is a different kind of a guy. He is okay. He’s a team player, pretty much. Here’s the good news: what he says doesn’t matter.”

“It’s not going to change anything,” he said, per CNN.

“He made a statement, France, Macron. The statement doesn’t carry any weight,” Trump further said, adding, “He’s a very good guy. I like him. But that statement doesn’t carry weight.”

France Goes First Among Western Powers

Macron’s late Thursday announcement made on social media stated that France would officially recognise the State of Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly session in September, potentially making the European country the first Western member of the UN Security Council and the first G7 nation to take such a step.

“Consistent with its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognise the State of Palestine,” Macron posted on X.

He said the move is part of a push to end the war in Gaza, promote peace, and ensure long-term security in the region.

“There is no alternative,” Macron wrote. “The French people want peace in the Middle East.”

US and Israel Hit Back Hard

Macron’s move sparked drew strong criticism from Israel and the United States.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly said Macron’s decision “only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace.”

“It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7 (attack),” Rubio said in reference to the deadly attacks carried out by Hamas on Israel.

The global leaders’ comments come amid rising global pressure over the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has sparked calls for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid in Gaza. 

