LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Air Quality Index csk Dr Adil Ahmad Bengaluru Airport namaz astronomy Luzon storm donald trump bbc
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Q2 Results Today: Over 240 Companies Including Vodafone Idea, ONGC, And Bajaj Finance Set To Announce Earnings

Q2 Results Today: Over 240 Companies Including Vodafone Idea, ONGC, And Bajaj Finance Set To Announce Earnings

Q2 Results Today: Over 240 companies, including Vodafone Idea, ONGC, and Bajaj Finance, will release their Q2FY26 results today. Key sectors like finance, energy, IT, and manufacturing dominate the earnings buzz on Dalal Street.

Q2 Results Today: Over 240 Companies Including Vodafone Idea, ONGC, And Bajaj Finance Set To Announce Earnings
Q2 Results Today: Over 240 Companies Including Vodafone Idea, ONGC, And Bajaj Finance Set To Announce Earnings

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 10, 2025 10:49:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Q2 Results Today: Over 240 Companies Including Vodafone Idea, ONGC, And Bajaj Finance Set To Announce Earnings

Q2 Results Today: Over 240 Companies Gear Up For Earnings Rush On November 10

It’s results carnival time on Dalal Street! More than 240 companies are lining up to unveil their Q2FY26 scorecards today, November 10.

From big guns like ONGC, Bajaj Finance, and Vodafone Idea to rising stars across manufacturing, energy, IT, and FMCG, the markets are in for a busy, number-crunching Monday. Investors are watching closely to see who shines, who stumbles, and who surprises this quarter. With so many earnings dropping in one go, it’s safe to say, Dalal Street won’t be hitting the snooze button today!

Q2 Results Today: List Of Companies 

Banking, Finance And NBFCs

  • Bajaj Finance
  • Authum Investment & Infrastructure
  • Shriram Asset Management Company
  • Paisalo Digital
  • RPSG Ventures
  • QGO Finance Limited
  • Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services
  • Sumedha Fiscal Services

Energy, Oil And Gas

  • Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)
  • Reliance Power
  • Gujarat Gas
  • SJVN
  • Power Mech Projects
  • Diamond Power
  • Indo Rama Synthetics
  • Oriental Aromatics

Manufacturing, Industrial And Engineering

  • Jindal Stainless
  • HEG
  • Graphite India
  • Esab India
  • Suprajit Engineering
  • Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
  • Electrosteel Castings
  • Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings
  • Kalpataru Projects
  • Manali Petrochemicals
  • Hitech Corporation
  • Megastar Foods
  • Premier Polyfilm
  • Ritesh International
  • MM Rubber Company
  • KG Denim
  • Blue Chip Tex Fuel Industries
  • Raw Edge Industrial Solutions

Infrastructure, Real Estate And Construction

  • G R Infraprojects
  • KEC International
  • OM Infra
  • Vascon Engineers
  • Aprameya Engineering
  • Anand Rayons
  • Vardhman Holdings
  • Carysil
  • Tourism Finance Corporation of India (Infra-linked)

Technology, IT And Digital Services

  • KPIT Technologies
  • Silver Touch Technologies
  • Hinduja Global Solutions
  • Saksoft
  • BLS E-Services
  • MapmyIndia (C. E. Info Systems)
  • Alembic
  • DC Infotech and Communication
  • Acceleratebs India
  • Megri Soft

Consumer, Retail And  Lifestyle

  • Ather Energy
  • Cello World
  • DOMS Industries
  • Safari Industries (India)
  • Lehar Footwears
  • V-Mart Retail
  • Spencer Retail
  • Navneet Education
  • Greenpanel Industries
  • Popular Vehicles and Services
  • Sirca Paints India
  • Gopal Snacks

FMCG, Pharma & Healthcare

  • Emami

  • Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC)

  • Bajaj Consumer Care

  • Aashka Hospitals

  • Amrutanjan Health Care

  • Venus Remedies

  • Aarti Surfactants

  • SMS Lifesciences India

  • Suraksha Diagnostic

 Chemicals, Materials And Specialty Products

  • Epigral

  • Balaji Amines

  • Kanoria Chemicals and Industries

  • HLE Glascoat

  • Universal Starch Chem Allied

  • Ganesha Ecosphere

  • NRB Bearings

  • Orient Ceratech

  • Manali Petrochemicals

Agro & Sugar Industry

  • Avadh Sugar & Energy

  • Sarveshwar Foods

  • Banswara Syntex

  • Namo Ewaste Management (Agro-adjacent waste mgmt)

Hospitality, Leisure And Services

  • EIH Associated Hotels

  • Tasty Bite Eatables

  • Sinclairs Hotels

  • WeWork India Management

  • Uni Abex Alloy Products (Industrial services)

  • All Time Plastics

Jewellery & Luxury

  • Radhika Jeweltech

  • Gandhi Special Tubes (Luxury industrial fittings)

Miscellaneous & Micro-Cap Players

  • True Colours

  • Megri Soft

  • MPIL Corporation

  • Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works

  • Super Spinning Mills

  • Lesha Industries

  • Glittke Granites

  • Challani Capital

  • Khandwala Securities

  • Nirav Commercial

  • Popular Estate Management

  • Zenith Fibres

Also Read: Groww IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status, Refund, And Listing Details

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 10:49 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsq2 resultsVodafone Idea

RELATED News

World’s Biggest Bitcoin Seizure: China’s “Goddess Of Wealth” Defrauded More Than 128,000 Victims Over $6 Billion Bitcoin Scam

Pine Labs IPO Day 2: Cautious Start, Employee Confidence Shines As Subscription Hits 13%

Lenskart IPO Listing: Opens Fixed At ₹395 As Dalal Street Watches Closely, Here Are The Key Details

Groww IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status, Refund, And Listing Details

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Positive As Asian Markets Rally; What’s Driving Market Mood This Monday?

LATEST NEWS

Tragic Roof Collapse In Bihar Kills Five, Including Three Children

West Bengal SIR 2025: How to Download Voter List and Link Your EPIC with Mobile Number Step-by-Step

Can Max Verstappen Still Win The F1 Championship Ahead Of Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri?

Delhi Air Pollution Crisis: Citizens Storm India Gate, Demand Clean Air And Urgent Action As City Gasps For Breath

Q2 Results Today: Over 240 Companies Including Vodafone Idea, ONGC, And Bajaj Finance Set To Announce Earnings

Are Schools and Offices Closed Today in Delhi-NCR Due to Pollution? Here’s What’s Open in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad

IPL 2026: Which Team Will Sanju Samson Play For? Why His Deal With Delhi Capitals Collapsed?

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (10.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Jammu & Kashmir Police Recover 300 kg Of RDX, AK-47 Rifle From Faridabad

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (10-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Q2 Results Today: Over 240 Companies Including Vodafone Idea, ONGC, And Bajaj Finance Set To Announce Earnings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Q2 Results Today: Over 240 Companies Including Vodafone Idea, ONGC, And Bajaj Finance Set To Announce Earnings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Q2 Results Today: Over 240 Companies Including Vodafone Idea, ONGC, And Bajaj Finance Set To Announce Earnings
Q2 Results Today: Over 240 Companies Including Vodafone Idea, ONGC, And Bajaj Finance Set To Announce Earnings
Q2 Results Today: Over 240 Companies Including Vodafone Idea, ONGC, And Bajaj Finance Set To Announce Earnings
Q2 Results Today: Over 240 Companies Including Vodafone Idea, ONGC, And Bajaj Finance Set To Announce Earnings

QUICK LINKS