Q2 Results Today: Over 240 Companies Including Vodafone Idea, ONGC, And Bajaj Finance Set To Announce Earnings

Q2 Results Today: Over 240 Companies Gear Up For Earnings Rush On November 10
It’s results carnival time on Dalal Street! More than 240 companies are lining up to unveil their Q2FY26 scorecards today, November 10.
From big guns like ONGC, Bajaj Finance, and Vodafone Idea to rising stars across manufacturing, energy, IT, and FMCG, the markets are in for a busy, number-crunching Monday. Investors are watching closely to see who shines, who stumbles, and who surprises this quarter. With so many earnings dropping in one go, it’s safe to say, Dalal Street won’t be hitting the snooze button today!
Q2 Results Today: List Of Companies
Banking, Finance And NBFCs
- Bajaj Finance
- Authum Investment & Infrastructure
- Shriram Asset Management Company
- Paisalo Digital
- RPSG Ventures
- QGO Finance Limited
- Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services
- Sumedha Fiscal Services
Energy, Oil And Gas
- Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)
- Reliance Power
- Gujarat Gas
- SJVN
- Power Mech Projects
- Diamond Power
- Indo Rama Synthetics
- Oriental Aromatics
Manufacturing, Industrial And Engineering
- Jindal Stainless
- HEG
- Graphite India
- Esab India
- Suprajit Engineering
- Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
- Electrosteel Castings
- Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings
- Kalpataru Projects
- Manali Petrochemicals
- Hitech Corporation
- Megastar Foods
- Premier Polyfilm
- Ritesh International
- MM Rubber Company
- KG Denim
- Blue Chip Tex Fuel Industries
- Raw Edge Industrial Solutions
Infrastructure, Real Estate And Construction
- G R Infraprojects
- KEC International
- OM Infra
- Vascon Engineers
- Aprameya Engineering
- Anand Rayons
- Vardhman Holdings
- Carysil
- Tourism Finance Corporation of India (Infra-linked)
Technology, IT And Digital Services
- KPIT Technologies
- Silver Touch Technologies
- Hinduja Global Solutions
- Saksoft
- BLS E-Services
- MapmyIndia (C. E. Info Systems)
- Alembic
- DC Infotech and Communication
- Acceleratebs India
- Megri Soft
Consumer, Retail And Lifestyle
- Ather Energy
- Cello World
- DOMS Industries
- Safari Industries (India)
- Lehar Footwears
- V-Mart Retail
- Spencer Retail
- Navneet Education
- Greenpanel Industries
- Popular Vehicles and Services
- Sirca Paints India
- Gopal Snacks
FMCG, Pharma & Healthcare
-
Emami
-
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC)
-
Bajaj Consumer Care
-
Aashka Hospitals
-
Amrutanjan Health Care
-
Venus Remedies
-
Aarti Surfactants
-
SMS Lifesciences India
-
Suraksha Diagnostic
Chemicals, Materials And Specialty Products
-
Epigral
-
Balaji Amines
-
Kanoria Chemicals and Industries
-
HLE Glascoat
-
Universal Starch Chem Allied
-
Ganesha Ecosphere
-
NRB Bearings
-
Orient Ceratech
-
Manali Petrochemicals
Agro & Sugar Industry
-
Avadh Sugar & Energy
-
Sarveshwar Foods
-
Banswara Syntex
-
Namo Ewaste Management (Agro-adjacent waste mgmt)
Hospitality, Leisure And Services
-
EIH Associated Hotels
-
Tasty Bite Eatables
-
Sinclairs Hotels
-
WeWork India Management
-
Uni Abex Alloy Products (Industrial services)
-
All Time Plastics
Jewellery & Luxury
-
Radhika Jeweltech
-
Gandhi Special Tubes (Luxury industrial fittings)
Miscellaneous & Micro-Cap Players
-
True Colours
-
Megri Soft
-
MPIL Corporation
-
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works
-
Super Spinning Mills
-
Lesha Industries
-
Glittke Granites
-
Challani Capital
-
Khandwala Securities
-
Nirav Commercial
-
Popular Estate Management
-
Zenith Fibres
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.