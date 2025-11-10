Q2 Results Today: Over 240 Companies Including Vodafone Idea, ONGC, And Bajaj Finance Set To Announce Earnings

Q2 Results Today: Over 240 Companies Gear Up For Earnings Rush On November 10

It’s results carnival time on Dalal Street! More than 240 companies are lining up to unveil their Q2FY26 scorecards today, November 10.

From big guns like ONGC, Bajaj Finance, and Vodafone Idea to rising stars across manufacturing, energy, IT, and FMCG, the markets are in for a busy, number-crunching Monday. Investors are watching closely to see who shines, who stumbles, and who surprises this quarter. With so many earnings dropping in one go, it’s safe to say, Dalal Street won’t be hitting the snooze button today!

Q2 Results Today: List Of Companies

Banking, Finance And NBFCs

Bajaj Finance

Authum Investment & Infrastructure

Shriram Asset Management Company

Paisalo Digital

RPSG Ventures

QGO Finance Limited

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services

Sumedha Fiscal Services

Energy, Oil And Gas

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

Reliance Power

Gujarat Gas

SJVN

Power Mech Projects

Diamond Power

Indo Rama Synthetics

Oriental Aromatics

Manufacturing, Industrial And Engineering

Jindal Stainless

HEG

Graphite India

Esab India

Suprajit Engineering

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

Electrosteel Castings

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings

Kalpataru Projects

Manali Petrochemicals

Hitech Corporation

Megastar Foods

Premier Polyfilm

Ritesh International

MM Rubber Company

KG Denim

Blue Chip Tex Fuel Industries

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions

Infrastructure, Real Estate And Construction

G R Infraprojects

KEC International

OM Infra

Vascon Engineers

Aprameya Engineering

Anand Rayons

Vardhman Holdings

Carysil

Tourism Finance Corporation of India (Infra-linked)

Technology, IT And Digital Services

KPIT Technologies

Silver Touch Technologies

Hinduja Global Solutions

Saksoft

BLS E-Services

MapmyIndia (C. E. Info Systems)

Alembic

DC Infotech and Communication

Acceleratebs India

Megri Soft

Consumer, Retail And Lifestyle

Ather Energy

Cello World

DOMS Industries

Safari Industries (India)

Lehar Footwears

V-Mart Retail

Spencer Retail

Navneet Education

Greenpanel Industries

Popular Vehicles and Services

Sirca Paints India

Gopal Snacks

FMCG, Pharma & Healthcare

Emami

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC)

Bajaj Consumer Care

Aashka Hospitals

Amrutanjan Health Care

Venus Remedies

Aarti Surfactants

SMS Lifesciences India

Suraksha Diagnostic

Chemicals, Materials And Specialty Products

Epigral

Balaji Amines

Kanoria Chemicals and Industries

HLE Glascoat

Universal Starch Chem Allied

Ganesha Ecosphere

NRB Bearings

Orient Ceratech

Agro & Sugar Industry

Avadh Sugar & Energy

Sarveshwar Foods

Banswara Syntex

Namo Ewaste Management (Agro-adjacent waste mgmt)

Hospitality, Leisure And Services

EIH Associated Hotels

Tasty Bite Eatables

Sinclairs Hotels

WeWork India Management

Uni Abex Alloy Products (Industrial services)

All Time Plastics

Jewellery & Luxury

Radhika Jeweltech

Gandhi Special Tubes (Luxury industrial fittings)

Miscellaneous & Micro-Cap Players

True Colours

MPIL Corporation

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works

Super Spinning Mills

Lesha Industries

Glittke Granites

Challani Capital

Khandwala Securities

Nirav Commercial

Popular Estate Management

Zenith Fibres

