Groww IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status, Refund, And Listing Details

Groww IPO Allotment Today: Here’s What You Need to Know!

It’s the big day for investors! The much-awaited Groww IPO allotment will be finalised today, Monday, November 10, 2025. If you applied, it’s time to cross your fingers and check whether those shares landed in your demat account.

The allotment status can be easily checked on the MUFG Intime India Private Ltd website (formerly Link Intime).

The Groww IPO opened on November 4 and closed on November 7, drawing a fantastic response from investors with an overall subscription of 17.60 times. That’s a solid thumbs-up from the market! Whether you’re a lucky allottee or waiting for a refund, all eyes are now on the next step, Groww’s listing on November 12.

So, grab your PAN, log in, and find out if you’ve got a piece of Groww’s market action. Good luck, investors!

Groww IPO GMP Today

The Groww IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today stands at ₹4.

Considering the upper price band, the estimated listing price is ₹104 per share, about 4% higher than the issue price of ₹100.

Grey market trends over the last 13 sessions show a downward movement in the GMP.

Experts suggest the GMP has fluctuated between ₹4 and ₹16.70 during this period.

The falling GMP trend hints at a cautious tone among grey market traders ahead of listing day.

Groww IPO Allotment And Refund Details

Investors can check whether they’ve received an allotment and how many shares were allocated through the IPO allotment basis.

If allotted, shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Tuesday, November 11.

For those not allotted, the refund process will also begin on Tuesday.

The Groww IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

How To Check Groww IPO Allotment Status

On The Registrar’s Website (MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd) Visit the registrar’s official IPO portal: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html From the dropdown, select Groww IPO (visible only once allotment is finalised). Choose a verification method- Application Number , Demat Account , or PAN . Select your application type- ASBA or Non-ASBA . Enter the details, fill in the captcha, and click Submit to view your allotment status.



How To Check Groww IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO Allotment Page

Select Equity and choose Groww IPO from the dropdown list.

and choose from the dropdown list. Enter your Application Number or PAN .

or . Complete the captcha and click Submit to view your IPO allotment.

How To Check Groww IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the NSE IPO Allotment Page.

Sign up using your PAN if you’re a new user.

if you’re a new user. Log in with your username, password, and captcha .

and . View your Groww IPO allotment status on the next page.

CHECK GROWW IPO ALLOTMENT STATUS, AND SEE IF YOU GOT LUCKY OR NOT!

(With Input)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Positive As Asian Markets Rally; What’s Driving Market Mood This Monday?