Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Positive As Asian Markets Rally; What’s Driving Market Mood This Monday?

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened cautiously on Monday after a flat close on Friday. Global cues remain mixed, with Asian indices rising and U.S. markets stabilizing amid shutdown deal hopes and earnings focus.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 10, 2025 09:18:40 IST

Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!
A brand-new week, a fresh dose of market drama. Asian indices are buzzing, Wall Street’s still catching its breath, and investors are bracing for surprises. Will momentum spark a rally, or another twist in the tale? Let’s dive into what’s setting the tone for today’s market mood.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (10 November, 2025)

Opening Pre-Opening (9:11 AM):

      • Nifty 50: 25,503.50, up 11.20 points (0.04%)
      • Sensex: 83,198.20, down 18.08 points (0.02%)

      Indian markets pre opening on a cautious note Monday. Nifty edged slightly higher while Sensex slipped marginally, reflecting a balanced start amid upbeat Asian cues and continuing domestic market uncertainty.

      Opening Bell (9:15 Am):

      • Sensex: 83,251.13, up 34.85 points (0.04%)
      • Nifty 50: 25,561.55, up 69.25 points (0.27%)

      Indian markets opened higher on Monday, with both Sensex and Nifty inching up in early trade. Gains were supported by positive Asian cues and strength in auto and metal stocks.

          Stocks To Watch Today

          Auto & Mobility

          • Bajaj Auto: Q2 profit surged 23.7% YoY to ₹2,479.7 crore; revenue up 13.7% to ₹14,922 crore.

          • Force Motors: Profit jumped 159.7% YoY to ₹350.7 crore; revenue rose 7.2% to ₹2,081.4 crore.

          • Olectra Greentech: Profit up 4.2% YoY to ₹49.5 crore; revenue jumped 25.4% to ₹656.6 crore.

          • Ather Energy: Q2 results due today.

          Pharma & Healthcare

          • Torrent Pharma: Profit up 30.5% YoY to ₹591 crore; revenue up 14.3% to ₹3,302 crore.

          • Lupin: US FDA inspection of Pune facility closed with zero observations.

          • Biocon: US FDA issued two observations for its Vizag API unit.

          • Sun Pharma Advanced Research: Q2 results awaited.

          Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights | Wall Street, Asian Market

          Global Market Overview

          • Wall Street ended mixed on Friday as shutdown deal hopes lifted sentiment.
          • Dow Jones rose 0.16%, S&P 500 gained 0.13%, while Nasdaq slipped 0.21%.
          • The Nasdaq recorded its worst week since April, while the S&P 500 and Dow also ended lower week-on-week.
          • Investor mood stayed cautious amid high tech valuations and economic worries.

          Asian Markets

          • Asian indices opened higher on Monday.
          • Kospi surged nearly 3%, while Nikkei climbed around 1% in early trade.
          • Regional sentiment improved after last week’s AI-related selloff.

          Indian Market Setup

          • GIFT Nifty signaled a muted start despite positive Asian cues.
          • On Friday, markets recovered from intraday lows but ended flat.
          • Gains were led by auto, metal, and financial stocks.

          U.S. Economy & Policy

          • U.S. lawmakers are reportedly nearing a deal to end the government shutdown.
          • Consumer sentiment fell to a three-year low amid prolonged uncertainty.
          • U.S. 10-year bond yields remained steady at 4.09%.

          Commodities

          • Oil prices rose slightly but logged a second consecutive weekly loss.
          • Gold prices gained as the U.S. dollar softened.

          Corporate Highlights

          • Walt Disney earnings are in focus later this week.
          • Warren Buffett to release his much-awaited farewell letter today.

            Stock Market On Friday

            Indices End Flat After Sharp Recovery: What a turnaround Friday turned out to be!

            After a choppy session that kept traders on edge, the Indian markets managed to claw back most of their losses by the closing bell. The Sensex slipped just 94.73 points (0.11%) to end at 83,216.28, while the Nifty50 eased 17.40 points (0.07%) to settle at 25,492.30.

            The broader markets, which had been under pressure earlier in the day, staged a sharp rebound, the BSE Midcap Index rose 0.2%, and the Smallcap Index closed flat after recovering nearly 1.5% from intraday lows. For the week, both the Sensex and Nifty were down close to 1% each.

            Sector-wise, metal stocks led the charge, adding 1.4%, while IT, FMCG, telecom, and consumer durables witnessed mild declines. On the Nifty, top gainers included Shriram Finance, Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, and M&M, while Bharti Airtel, Tata Consumer, Apollo Hospitals, Tech Mahindra, and InterGlobe Aviation lagged behind.

            (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

            (With Inputs)
            First published on: Nov 10, 2025 9:17 AM IST
