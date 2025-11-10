Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Positive As Asian Markets Rally; What’s Driving Market Mood This Monday?

Stock Market On Friday

Indices End Flat After Sharp Recovery: What a turnaround Friday turned out to be!

After a choppy session that kept traders on edge, the Indian markets managed to claw back most of their losses by the closing bell. The Sensex slipped just 94.73 points (0.11%) to end at 83,216.28, while the Nifty50 eased 17.40 points (0.07%) to settle at 25,492.30.

The broader markets, which had been under pressure earlier in the day, staged a sharp rebound, the BSE Midcap Index rose 0.2%, and the Smallcap Index closed flat after recovering nearly 1.5% from intraday lows. For the week, both the Sensex and Nifty were down close to 1% each.

Sector-wise, metal stocks led the charge, adding 1.4%, while IT, FMCG, telecom, and consumer durables witnessed mild declines. On the Nifty, top gainers included Shriram Finance, Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, and M&M, while Bharti Airtel, Tata Consumer, Apollo Hospitals, Tech Mahindra, and InterGlobe Aviation lagged behind.