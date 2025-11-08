LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > How To Claim Your Free 18-Month Google AI Pro Subscription With Jio – Play With AI Like A Pro!

Reliance Jio users can now enjoy 18 months of free Google AI Pro, unlocking advanced Gemini tools for image creation, coding, video generation, and productivity, open to all ages with a 5G plan.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 8, 2025 15:34:07 IST

Reliance Jio Offers Free Google AI Pro for 18 Months

Guess what? Reliance Jio is giving you free access to Google AI Pro for 18 months!

Yes, you read that right. Whether you love creating AI-powered images, coding smarter, or even generating videos from text, Gemini’s premium AI tools are now at your fingertips. Initially, it was only for a few users, but now everyone with a Jio 5G plan can grab this offer. So, are you ready to explore advanced AI features, boost your productivity, and have some fun with AI.

AND COME ON! all for free? Don’t miss out!

What’s Included In Google AI Pro

Ever wondered what it’s like to have supercharged AI at your fingertips?

Normally priced at ₹1,950 per month, Google AI Pro takes the free version and cranks it up several notches. With Gemini 2.5 Pro, you can create stunning images, code smarter, and dive into deep research like a tech wizard.

Standout Features

  • Veo 3.1 Fast: Want to turn your text into videos with sound and dialogue? Now you can, AI style!
  • Enhanced Coding Tools: Gemini Code Assist IDE and CLI extensions mean coding just got turbocharged.
  • Google Workspace Integration: Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Drive, AI is now your productivity sidekick.
  • Cloud Storage & Bonus Tools: 2TB storage + access to Whisk, Flow, and NotebookLM with higher limits.

Free Google AI Pro: Offer Now Open to All Users 

What started as an exciting offer for young users has just become even bigger! Initially, Reliance Jio announced that the free Google AI Pro subscription would be available only to users aged 18 to 25, leaving others waiting for a future rollout.

But here’s the good news: Jio has now opened the offer to everyone, regardless of age. That means even users above 25 can activate the 18-month free subscription and explore Gemini’s premium AI tools. Whether you’re a student, professional, or just curious about AI, this is your chance to dive in and experience advanced AI features at no cost!

How To Claim The Free Google AI Pro Subscription

To be eligible, customers must have an active Jio SIM card with an unlimited 5G plan. Once that condition is met, claiming the free Gemini Pro subscription is straightforward:

  • Open the MyJio app (or download it if not already installed).
  • On the home page, look for the “Early access” banner at the top.
  • Tap “Claim now” within the banner.
  • A new browser window will open, displaying the details of the offer.
  • Scroll down and select “Agree” to confirm.
  • After completing these steps, users can visit the Gemini app to verify that their Pro subscription has been successfully activated.

So, are you ready to play with AI like a pro?

(With Inputs From App Instruction)

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 3:34 PM IST
How To Claim Your Free 18-Month Google AI Pro Subscription With Jio – Play With AI Like A Pro!

