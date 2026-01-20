LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim K Ramachandra Rao brooklyn beckham
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Q3 FY 2025-26 Manufacturing Boom: High Production, Capacity Utilisation, and Hiring Plans

Q3 FY 2025-26 Manufacturing Boom: High Production, Capacity Utilisation, and Hiring Plans

Indian manufacturing hits record high in Q3 FY 2025-26, driven by strong domestic demand, robust capacity utilisation, rising employment plans, manageable financing, and positive export outlook despite cost pressures.

Q3 results 2026 Today
Q3 results 2026 Today

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 20, 2026 14:20:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Q3 FY 2025-26 Manufacturing Boom: High Production, Capacity Utilisation, and Hiring Plans

The Indian manufacturing sector has reached a historic milestone, with the industry’s performance index hitting an all-time high in the third quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year. According to the 68th edition of the FICCI Quarterly Survey on Manufacturing (QSM) released in New Delhi, the sector is experiencing sustained growth and “increasing optimism” across both large-scale industries and small-to-medium enterprises.

You Might Be Interested In

Production and Order Outlook Remain Strong

The survey, representing units with a combined annual turnover exceeding ₹3 lakh crores, revealed that 91% of respondents reported higher or stable production levels, a jump from 87% in the previous quarter. This surge in industrial confidence is largely driven by a robust domestic market, with 86% of respondents anticipating higher or same orders in Q3 FY 2026, aided by recent GST rate cuts.

Key sectors showing strong growth include Electronics & Electricals and Miscellaneous. Auto Components, Capital Goods, and Textiles continue on a moderate but steady growth trajectory.

You Might Be Interested In

Capacity Utilisation and Employment Plans

The average capacity utilisation in manufacturing stands close to 75%, reflecting sustained economic activity. Despite global headwinds like trade restrictions and geopolitical uncertainty, 38% of manufacturers plan to hire additional workers in the next three months, up from 35% last year, indicating a strengthening job market in the industrial heartland.

Rising Costs and Skill Shortages

Manufacturers continue to face high production costs, with 57% reporting increased costs as a percentage of sales due to higher raw material costs, currency depreciation, and increased logistics, power, and utility expenses. While 80% of the industry reports no immediate labour shortages, 20% warned of a “lack of skilled workforce,” calling for intensified skilling efforts by both government and private players.

Financial Stability and Export Outlook

Financial stability underpins the current boom. Average interest rates for manufacturers are 8.9%, with over 87% reporting sufficient bank funding for working capital and long-term investments. A positive export outlook, with 70% of firms expecting stable or higher international sales, suggests that Indian manufacturing is well-positioned to maintain its record-breaking momentum through the remainder of FY 2025-26.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 2:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: FICCI surveyIndian manufacturingindustrial-growthproduction levelsQ3 FY 2025-26

RELATED News

Shadowfax IPO: ₹1,907 Crore Offer Signals Growth In E-Commerce Logistics- Here Is What You Should Know

Income Tax Refund Delays 2026: Why Your Money Is Still Waiting and What to Expect from Budget 2026

Budget 2026 Date: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 9th Union Budget Next Month, Check Date, Time, Key Details

Randeep Hooda Begins His Entrepreneurial Journey as an Investor in TeinPro

Trump Drops Bombshell: 200% Tariffs On French Wines And Champagne, Macron Dragged Into ‘Gaza Peace’ Drama, Snubs The Meeting

LATEST NEWS

China Sent 16 Military Cargo Planes To Iran? Truth Behind The Viral X Claim

‘We Have To Have It’: Trump Doubles Down On Greenland, Shares Map Showing Canada, Greenland As Part Of US

IND Vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav In Focus As India Begin T20 World Cup 2026 Preparations Vs New Zealand

Q3 FY 2025-26 Manufacturing Boom: High Production, Capacity Utilisation, and Hiring Plans

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Launches In India: Updated Design, Premium Interior, New Colours And Price – Check All Details As Pre-Booking Begins

Pakistan To Pull Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 Amid India-Bangladesh Tension? PCB’s Latest Statement Stuns Fans

Love After Divorce Turns Into Khalwat Case: Malaysian Couple Arrested in Hotel Raid – Why Is It A Crime In The Country

From ₹7 Crore To ₹4 Crore: Are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Facing a Massive Pay Cut And Category Shift By BCCI?

After 6-Minute 39-Second Fatima Jatoi Viral Clip, Why Is Everyone Searching For ‘12-Minute 46-Second’ Private MMS Leak Video? Read To Know

Donald Trump Goes Too Far, Publicly Posts French President Macron’s Private Chat, US-France Tensions Soar

Q3 FY 2025-26 Manufacturing Boom: High Production, Capacity Utilisation, and Hiring Plans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Q3 FY 2025-26 Manufacturing Boom: High Production, Capacity Utilisation, and Hiring Plans

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Q3 FY 2025-26 Manufacturing Boom: High Production, Capacity Utilisation, and Hiring Plans
Q3 FY 2025-26 Manufacturing Boom: High Production, Capacity Utilisation, and Hiring Plans
Q3 FY 2025-26 Manufacturing Boom: High Production, Capacity Utilisation, and Hiring Plans
Q3 FY 2025-26 Manufacturing Boom: High Production, Capacity Utilisation, and Hiring Plans

QUICK LINKS