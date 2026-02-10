LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jana Nayagan court hearing afghanistan bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar Jana Nayagan court hearing afghanistan bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar Jana Nayagan court hearing afghanistan bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar Jana Nayagan court hearing afghanistan bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jana Nayagan court hearing afghanistan bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar Jana Nayagan court hearing afghanistan bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar Jana Nayagan court hearing afghanistan bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar Jana Nayagan court hearing afghanistan bullion market india doj pdf epstein files BCB bangladesh donald trump bihar
LIVE TV
Home > Business > RailTel Share Price Surges on ₹455 Crore Railway Order and Healthcare IT Expansion: Here’s What Investors Need to Know

RailTel Share Price Surges on ₹455 Crore Railway Order and Healthcare IT Expansion: Here’s What Investors Need to Know

RailTel share price jumps on ₹455 crore railway order and healthcare IT expansion; Q3 FY26 shows strong revenue growth despite profit dip, while stock rebounds from 52-week lows to intra-day highs.

RailTel Share Price (Pic: invest India)
RailTel Share Price (Pic: invest India)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 10, 2026 11:22:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RailTel Share Price Surges on ₹455 Crore Railway Order and Healthcare IT Expansion: Here’s What Investors Need to Know

RailTel Share Price Rockets on ₹455 Crore Railway Order

RailTel’s stock price increased by 7.5% during the day after the public sector unit received a Letter of Acceptance worth ₹454.95 crore from West Central Railway, which provided immediate revenue benefits. The project, which will take 960 days to complete, is scheduled to finish by September 2028 and demonstrates RailTel’s capability to handle major railway digital infrastructure initiatives while building its operational capacity through incoming projects. The market reacted positively to the company’s progress because investors recognized it as an indication of RailTel’s growth in India’s digital and infrastructure development. The stock has resumed its upward trajectory as RailTel expands operations beyond basic railway functions.

RailTel Share Price Boosted by Healthcare IT Expansion

RailTel extended its operations beyond railway infrastructure when it entered the healthcare IT sector through its acquisition of a ₹56.71 crore Letter of Acceptance from Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society. The contract covers the implementation and maintenance of a Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), which demonstrates RailTel’s expanding presence in digital solution services.

You Might Be Interested In

The PSU showcases its revenue diversification efforts through this move while signaling to investors that RailTel has expanded its business beyond railways to develop software solutions for India’s healthcare system, which supports its stock price value.

Q3 FY26 Results: RailTel Share Price Shows Revenue Growth Despite Profit Dip

  • Net profit: ₹62.4 crore, down 4.1% YoY.

  • Revenue: ₹913 crore, up 19% YoY.

  • EBITDA: ₹133 crore, up 10.1% YoY.

  • EBITDA margin: 14.6%, slightly lower than previous year.

RailTel Share Price Performance: From Lows to Intra-Day Highs

  • Intra-day high: ₹357.50.

  • 52-week low: ₹265.30, showing strong rebound.

  • Still 25% below 52-week high of ₹478.80.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: BSE Share Price Hits 52-Week High at ₹3,175; Soars on Strong Q3 Results as…

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 11:22 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: RailTel 52-week lowRailTel digital infrastructureRailTel EBITDARailTel healthcare ITRailTel intra-day highRailTel Q3 FY26 resultsRailTel railway orderRailTel revenue growthRailTel stock

RELATED News

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Reports Earnings for 9MFY26, PAT Jumps 499 Percent YoY

BSE Share Price Hits 52-Week High at ₹3,175; Soars on Strong Q3 Results as Profits Jump and Trading Volumes Surge

Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Yellow Metal Holds Steady, Silver Slips on Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and Global Gold Prices in INR — Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Tuesday In Green As Sensex Holds Above 84,000, Nifty Opens Over 25,800 On Global Optimism And Trade Deal Hopes

Stocks To Watch Today: Nykaa, BSE, Aurobindo Pharma, Marico, Linde India, RailTel, Pfizer, Navin Fluorine, Gravita, Ceigall India, ISGEC Heavy, Trident, Genus Power, Eternal In Focus

LATEST NEWS

Honor To Launch X80 With 12,000mAh Massive Battery, Triple Camera Setup-Check All Specs, Price And Launch Date

Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Scene Viral MMS: Truth Behind The Trending Scandal Explained

Jana Nayagan To Release On Holi? Vijay’s Movie Court Plea Withdrawn as CBFC Review Progresses, Hearing on February 10

Who Is Maulana Fazlur Rehman? JUI-F Chief Ridicules Asim Munir, Exposes Pakistan Army’s Security Failure, ‘Border Stops Fruits But Not Terrorists’

Did Newly Released Epstein Files Show Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg At A ‘Wild’ Dinner Party? Here’s What The DOJ PDF Reveals

General Naravane Book PDF: Why Police Action Can Be Taken Against You If You Download Or Share It

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match Row: Pakistan Ends Its ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’ Boycott Drama — Here’s Why The U-Turn Move Was Expected

Happy Teddy Day 2026: Top 50 Romantic Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Status, Photos For Valentine Week

Stocks To Watch Today: Nykaa, BSE, Aurobindo Pharma, Marico, Linde India, RailTel, Pfizer, Navin Fluorine, Gravita, Ceigall India, ISGEC Heavy, Trident, Genus Power, Eternal In Focus

Bangladesh Vs India: Who Has The Better US Trade Deal As Dhaka Secures 19% Tariff, Zero Duty On Select Textiles Just Ahead Of Polls?

RailTel Share Price Surges on ₹455 Crore Railway Order and Healthcare IT Expansion: Here’s What Investors Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RailTel Share Price Surges on ₹455 Crore Railway Order and Healthcare IT Expansion: Here’s What Investors Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RailTel Share Price Surges on ₹455 Crore Railway Order and Healthcare IT Expansion: Here’s What Investors Need to Know
RailTel Share Price Surges on ₹455 Crore Railway Order and Healthcare IT Expansion: Here’s What Investors Need to Know
RailTel Share Price Surges on ₹455 Crore Railway Order and Healthcare IT Expansion: Here’s What Investors Need to Know
RailTel Share Price Surges on ₹455 Crore Railway Order and Healthcare IT Expansion: Here’s What Investors Need to Know

QUICK LINKS