RailTel Share Price Surges on ₹455 Crore Railway Order and Healthcare IT Expansion: Here’s What Investors Need to Know

RailTel Share Price Rockets on ₹455 Crore Railway Order

RailTel’s stock price increased by 7.5% during the day after the public sector unit received a Letter of Acceptance worth ₹454.95 crore from West Central Railway, which provided immediate revenue benefits. The project, which will take 960 days to complete, is scheduled to finish by September 2028 and demonstrates RailTel’s capability to handle major railway digital infrastructure initiatives while building its operational capacity through incoming projects. The market reacted positively to the company’s progress because investors recognized it as an indication of RailTel’s growth in India’s digital and infrastructure development. The stock has resumed its upward trajectory as RailTel expands operations beyond basic railway functions.

RailTel Share Price Boosted by Healthcare IT Expansion

RailTel extended its operations beyond railway infrastructure when it entered the healthcare IT sector through its acquisition of a ₹56.71 crore Letter of Acceptance from Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society. The contract covers the implementation and maintenance of a Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), which demonstrates RailTel’s expanding presence in digital solution services.

The PSU showcases its revenue diversification efforts through this move while signaling to investors that RailTel has expanded its business beyond railways to develop software solutions for India’s healthcare system, which supports its stock price value.

Q3 FY26 Results: RailTel Share Price Shows Revenue Growth Despite Profit Dip

Net profit: ₹62.4 crore, down 4.1% YoY.

Revenue: ₹913 crore, up 19% YoY.

EBITDA: ₹133 crore, up 10.1% YoY.

EBITDA margin: 14.6%, slightly lower than previous year.

RailTel Share Price Performance: From Lows to Intra-Day Highs

Intra-day high: ₹357.50.

52-week low: ₹265.30, showing strong rebound.

Still 25% below 52-week high of ₹478.80.

