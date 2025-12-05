LIVE TV
RBI Monetary Policy Update: FY26 CPI Inflation Falls To 2%, GDP Growth Projected At 7.3%

RBI revises FY26 inflation to 2% due to softening food prices, while projecting India’s GDP growth at 7.3%. Core CPI remains contained, signaling improved economic conditions and moderated commodity prices.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Edited By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 5, 2025 13:36:05 IST

RBI Revises FY26 Inflation Outlook

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday revised the inflation outlook for the current financial year, FY26, projecting CPI inflation at 2 per cent, marking a reduction of 0.6 per cent from its earlier projection. The revision was announced by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra while presenting the monetary policy on Friday.

He stated, “Inflation is likely to be softer than what was projected in October, mainly on account of the fall in food prices. Considering all these factors, CPI inflation for this year is now projected at 2 per cent, again about 0.6 per cent downwards from our earlier outlook.” Headline CPI inflation declined to an all-time low in October 2025.

Factors Driving Lower Inflation

The Governor noted that the faster-than-anticipated decline in inflation was led by a correction in food prices, contrary to the usual trend witnessed during the months of September and October. Malhotra also shared that the Core CPI inflation remained largely contained in September-October, despite continued price pressures exerted by precious metals.

He stated, “Turning to the inflation outlook, food supply prospects have improved on the back of higher kharif production, healthy rabi sowing, adequate reservoir levels, and conducive soil moisture. Barring some metals, international commodity prices are likely to moderate going forward.” Considering all these factors, CPI inflation for this year is now projected at 2 per cent, again about 0.6 per cent downwards from the earlier outlook.

The Governor also added that the underlying inflation pressures are even lower, as the impact of increase in prices of precious metals is about 50 basis points.

RBI Revises GDP Growth Estimate

The RBI also revised the GDP projections for the current financial year. Making the announcement, the RBI Governor stated that the Indian economy is projected to grow at 7.3 per cent in the current fiscal 2025-26, about a half percentage point higher than the previous estimate.

(This news has been syndicated from ANI, Mildly edited for clarity)

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 1:35 PM IST
