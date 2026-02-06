Will RBI Hold The Repo Rate? All Eyes On Governor Sanjay Malhotra As Rates Are Expected At 5.25%, Markets And Investors Watch Policy Cues

RBI MPC Meet Today: All Eyes on Repo Rate Decision, Traders, Buckle Up- But Don’t Expect Fireworks
The traders entering today’s session are not pursuing a rate cut. The RBI Monetary Policy Committee will conclude its meeting today, on February 6, 2026. The Street shows a strong expectation that the repo rate will remain unchanged at 5.25%.
The RBI has reached this stance after cutting interest rates by 125 basis points over the past 12 months. Inflation remains stable, while GDP growth continues to exceed 7%. The Union Budget 2026–27 and the India–US trade agreement have already been priced in by the markets. For traders, this means staying focused on details rather than reacting to impulsive moves.
So what exactly are we listening for? The tone of Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s remarks. Any commentary on liquidity conditions, inflation risks, or future policy direction could move banking stocks, rate-sensitive sectors, and the broader indices. Interest rates may stay unchanged, but the messaging won’t. Trading decisions will be driven by analysis-not just the headline announcement.
