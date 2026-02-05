RBI MPC 2026: Markets Watch Closely as Governor Sanjay Malhotra Set to Announce Repo Rate Decision on February 6; Check When And Where To watch

RBI MPC Meeting February 2026: Key Decision Date

All eyes are on the Reserve Bank of India this Friday, February 5, 2026! The RBI’s three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which started on Wednesday, will reveal its much-anticipated decision. Governor Sanjay Malhotra will make the announcement amid a supportive backdrop: a growth-focused Union Budget, easing inflation, and calmer external waters following the long-awaited India-US trade deal.

Markets, investors, and analysts eagerly await the announcement, which will indicate whether the repo rate will remain unchanged or if the central bank will implement an unexpected reduction. The outcome will shape market conditions across the Indian financial markets for 2026.

RBI Rate Cuts Timeline and Current Outlook

Since February 2025: RBI has reduced the repo rate by a total of 125 basis points , bringing it down to 5.25% .

December 2025: MPC lowered the repo rate by 25 basis points after holding steady in the previous two meetings.

Current Situation: With economic growth holding steady and inflation remaining benign, many experts expect the RBI may pause to evaluate the impact of earlier rate cuts before deciding on further action.

RBI Rate Pause Likely: Experts Weigh In

The current state of India’s financial system is expected to remain stable, according to economists who believe interest rates should not be decreased at this time. The RBI plans to pause its operations because economic growth continues at a steady pace and inflation remains within acceptable limits.

Analysts support this perspective, noting that the central bank needs to halt its current pace of interest rate cuts to evaluate the effects previous reductions have had on economic conditions. Market observers believe that the best decision at this moment is to maintain current operations without any changes.

Brokerages And Banks’ Take On RBI MPC Meeting

Nuvama Research: RBI expected to maintain status quo; bond yields remain sticky.

“Transmission to bank lending rates is in progress and bond yields have been quite sticky,” the report noted.

State Bank of India: Expects no change in rates due to global uncertainty, bond yield pressures, and rupee volatility. Even OMOs may have limited impact depending on the securities chosen.

RBI Repo Rate Outlook: Market Expectations And Key Focus Areas

Aspect Details Market Expectation RBI is widely expected to hold the repo rate at 5.25% in Friday’s announcement. Reasoning Inflation under control, growth steady, previous rate cuts still influencing the economy. Market Focus Markets will closely watch RBI commentary on liquidity, inflation risks, and future policy. Significance To gauge whether the pause signals the end of the rate-cut cycle or just a temporary breather.

RBI MPC Meeting2026: When and Where to Watch

MPC Meeting Dates: February 4–6, 2026

Policy Announcement: February 6, 2026, at 10:00 AM by RBI Governor

Governor’s Press Briefing: February 6, 2026, at 12:00 PM noon

Live Streaming: RBI’s official social media handles NDTV Profit live broadcast NDTV Network YouTube channel

Real-Time Updates: Follow key highlights on RBI.

