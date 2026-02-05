LIVE TV
Home > Business > Precious Metals Rollercoaster on MCX: Silver & Gold Prices Slide, Silver ETFs Tumble as US–Iran Talks Rattle Markets

Silver ETFs crashed on Thursday after MCX futures fell, triggered by US–Iran rumors. Gold and silver slipped after a short recovery, with experts advising buy-on-dips, sell-on-rallies amid volatility.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 5, 2026 14:07:09 IST

Silver ETFs Plunge: Axis Drops 21% Amid US–Iran Rumors, Investors Scramble

Silver ETFs crashed spectacularly on Thursday, shattering a two-day recovery on MCX and leaving investors reeling. The rumored US–Iran talks in Oman caused panic, resulting in a complete loss of safe-haven demand and excessive profit-taking. The Axis Silver ETF experienced an astonishing drop of 21%, falling from ₹275 to ₹216.86, creating a shocking decrease in value. HDFC, ICICI Prudential, Edelweiss, SBI, and Kotak Silver ETFs also tumbled 12–17%, sending traders scrambling. Silver investors need to prepare themselves for this market rollercoaster, don’t they?

Analysts believe the current market situation has become a dangerous conflict zone due to geopolitical tensions and heavy selling.

Silver And Gold Prices Fall After Short-Lived Recovery

  • Silver prices on MCX fell 9% to an intraday low of ₹2,44,654 per kg.
  • Gold prices slipped approximately 3% to ₹1,48,455 per 10 grams.
  • The decline came after gains over two sessions starting February 3.
  • Earlier rebound followed a sharp three-day correction in prices.
  • Correction occurred despite no significant change in underlying market fundamentals.
  • Recovery could not sustain as markets adjusted to the previous excessive rally.

Recent Silver And Gold Price Fluctuations

Metal Jan 28 – Feb 2 Drop Feb 3 – Feb 4 Recovery Thursday Trade Impact
Silver Down 32% Up 11% Selling pressure returned
Gold Down 13% Up 6.5% Selling pressure returned

Factors Behind Precious Metals Selloff

  • US President Donald Trump’s announcement of Kevin Warsh as Federal Reserve head disrupted global commodity markets.
  • MCX imposed new margin requirements after a periodic risk assessment: 4.5% for silver futures and 1% for gold futures, effective February 5, 2026.
  • Precious metals had previously rallied due to investor speculation, geopolitical tensions, and concerns over the US central bank’s operational independence.
  • Silver recorded its most significant single-day decline in history.
  • Gold prices fell to their lowest levels since 2013, ending last week’s market upturn.

Investor Action Plan: Silver Outlook

According to experts, silver is experiencing unstable price movement at the present time. The price will remain within the range of $74 to $91, which equals approximately ₹2,35,000 to ₹2,85,000. If the price drops below $74, prepare for a decrease that could reach $69. Traders should prepare themselves for market fluctuations while they monitor price bands and implement a strategy of purchasing during price declines and selling during price increases.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 2:07 PM IST
