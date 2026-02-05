Precious Metals Rollercoaster on MCX: Silver & Gold Prices Slide, Silver ETFs Tumble as US–Iran Talks Rattle Markets

Silver ETFs Plunge: Axis Drops 21% Amid US–Iran Rumors, Investors Scramble

Silver ETFs crashed spectacularly on Thursday, shattering a two-day recovery on MCX and leaving investors reeling. The rumored US–Iran talks in Oman caused panic, resulting in a complete loss of safe-haven demand and excessive profit-taking. The Axis Silver ETF experienced an astonishing drop of 21%, falling from ₹275 to ₹216.86, creating a shocking decrease in value. HDFC, ICICI Prudential, Edelweiss, SBI, and Kotak Silver ETFs also tumbled 12–17%, sending traders scrambling. Silver investors need to prepare themselves for this market rollercoaster, don’t they?

Analysts believe the current market situation has become a dangerous conflict zone due to geopolitical tensions and heavy selling.

Silver And Gold Prices Fall After Short-Lived Recovery

Silver prices on MCX fell 9% to an intraday low of ₹2,44,654 per kg.

Gold prices slipped approximately 3% to ₹1,48,455 per 10 grams.

The decline came after gains over two sessions starting February 3.

Earlier rebound followed a sharp three-day correction in prices.

Correction occurred despite no significant change in underlying market fundamentals.

Recovery could not sustain as markets adjusted to the previous excessive rally.

Recent Silver And Gold Price Fluctuations

Metal Jan 28 – Feb 2 Drop Feb 3 – Feb 4 Recovery Thursday Trade Impact Silver Down 32% Up 11% Selling pressure returned Gold Down 13% Up 6.5% Selling pressure returned Factors Behind Precious Metals Selloff US President Donald Trump’s announcement of Kevin Warsh as Federal Reserve head disrupted global commodity markets.

MCX imposed new margin requirements after a periodic risk assessment: 4.5% for silver futures and 1% for gold futures, effective February 5, 2026.

Precious metals had previously rallied due to investor speculation, geopolitical tensions, and concerns over the US central bank’s operational independence.

Silver recorded its most significant single-day decline in history.

Gold prices fell to their lowest levels since 2013, ending last week’s market upturn.

Investor Action Plan: Silver Outlook

According to experts, silver is experiencing unstable price movement at the present time. The price will remain within the range of $74 to $91, which equals approximately ₹2,35,000 to ₹2,85,000. If the price drops below $74, prepare for a decrease that could reach $69. Traders should prepare themselves for market fluctuations while they monitor price bands and implement a strategy of purchasing during price declines and selling during price increases.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Gold And Silver Prices Sparkle on MCX: Volatility Rises Amid Global Cues and…