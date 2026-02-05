LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI-led growth Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump Epstein files latest news ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump Epstein files latest news ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump Epstein files latest news ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump Epstein files latest news ghaziabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI-led growth Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump Epstein files latest news ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump Epstein files latest news ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump Epstein files latest news ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval Ishaan Tharoor Anil Agarwal bangladesh donald trump Epstein files latest news ghaziabad
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold And Silver Prices Sparkle on MCX: Volatility Rises Amid Global Cues and India–US Trade Developments; City-Wise Rates And Global Comparison in INR- Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Gold And Silver Prices Sparkle on MCX: Volatility Rises Amid Global Cues and India–US Trade Developments; City-Wise Rates And Global Comparison in INR- Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Gold and silver markets rebound amid India–US trade developments, MCX gold trades at ₹1,51,127 per 10 grams, silver drops sharply, retail–futures gap widens, global cues and Fed signals drive volatility.

Gold And Silver Prices On MCX
Gold And Silver Prices On MCX

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 5, 2026 11:18:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold And Silver Prices Sparkle on MCX: Volatility Rises Amid Global Cues and India–US Trade Developments; City-Wise Rates And Global Comparison in INR- Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Gold and Silver Price Shine Again: Precious Metals have returned to their primary role, which now attracts the attention of both traders and investors.

After recent profit-booking and global swings, MCX gold trades at ₹1,51,127 per 10 grams for 24K, while silver tumbles sharply to ₹2,44,654 per kilogram. The market moves between extreme emotional states because COMEX silver prices have reached record highs and the silver price gap between futures and retail prices in Indian metropolitan areas has reached ₹40,000. Buyers are hunting for support levels around ₹1,50,000 for gold, while silver investors nervously eye Fed signals and speculative unwindings. The object possesses a shiny quality that exhibits unpredictable behavior, making it impossible to predict who will win the object during today’s events.

Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal

Gold Prices Rebound on MCX Amid: As of February 5, 2026, gold on the MCX is trading at ₹1,51,127 per 10 grams for 24K gold, down 1.25% in today’s session. The prices reached their highest point of the day at ₹1,60,755 before they started to decline because traders wanted to secure their profits after reaching new peak levels. The gold mini contract (GOLDM) trades around ₹1,48,500 per 10 grams.

You Might Be Interested In

Market analysts suggest the dip represents an “orderly price digestion” following global COMEX gold breaking $5,000 per ounce earlier this week. Investor demand remains consistent even after the market correction because buyers are looking for support levels that exist around ₹1,50,000. The market will experience ongoing instability because of international economic doubts.

Silver Futures Soar on MCX: The MCX witnessed a 9% decline in silver prices, which reached ₹2,44,654 per kilogram on February 5, 2026. This decline occurred after global spot prices dropped more than 13% to reach below $75 per ounce. The opening price was ₹2,52,719, and futures hit a 4% lower circuit earlier, with some contracts previously near ₹2,80,000 per kg.

The market experienced a physical–retail price gap of ₹40,000 between futures contracts, which showed that traders faced difficulties in selling their assets. The silver price for retail customers in Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune stays at approximately ₹3,20,100 per kilogram. The rout is attributed to Kevin Warsh’s nomination as Fed Chair and the unwinding of speculative long positions, adding volatility after record January highs.

18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities 

City 24 Carat Gold Price 22K Carat Gold Price 18K Carat Gold Price
Chennai ₹15,622 ₹14,320
 ₹12,250
Mumbai ₹15,442
 ₹14,155
 ₹11,582
Delhi ₹15,457 ₹14,170 ₹11,597
Kolkata ₹15,442
 ₹14,155
 ₹11,582
Bangalore ₹15,442 ₹14,155 ₹11,582
Hyderabad ₹15,442
 ₹14,155
 ₹11,582
Kerala ₹15,622 ₹14,320
 ₹12,250
Pune ₹15,442
 ₹14,155
 ₹11,582

Silver Price In Major Cities 

City 1kg Silver
Chennai ₹3,00,000
Mumbai ₹3,00,000
Delhi ₹3,00,000
Kolkata ₹3,00,000
Bangalore ₹3,00,000
Hyderabad ₹3,00,000
Kerala ₹3,00,000
Pune ₹3,00,000

Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?

Country Local Currency Price Price in INR
Dubai (UAE) 5,862.50 United Arab Emirates Dirham ₹1,43,834
United States 1,620 US Dollars ₹1,46,500
Canada 2,215 Canadian Dollars ₹1,46,520
Bangladesh 1,98,064 Bangladeshi Taka ₹1,46,480
Pakistan 4,50,110 Pakistani Rupees ₹1,45,480
Ireland 1,337.40 Euro ₹1,42,543

(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)

Also Read: What’s Happening With HAL Share Price? Morgan Stanley Downgrade Sparks Another Day Free Fall On Dalal Street

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 11:17 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 18k gold rate22k gold rate24k gold rateglobal gold pricegold priceindia gold marketindia silver marketindia-us trade impactmcx goldmcx silversilver pricesilver volatility

RELATED News

Cognizant Breaks The Bonus Drought: 100% Payout As The Winner’s Circle Is Unlocked – Did We Hear That Right? Here’s What We Know

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Take A Breather After Rally, Slip Sharply At Open Amid Weak Global Signals

Stocks to Watch Today: Marico, Trent, Tata Power, Bharti Airtel, LIC, NSDL, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Tyres in Focus on February 5

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Global Cues, US Tech Sell-Off, and Key Events in Focus

Why Is Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal Donating ₹15,000 Crore? Indian Billionaire Reveals The Reason After Meeting PM Modi, His Net Worth Is..

LATEST NEWS

Google Tease Pixel 10a: Tensor G4 Chipset, Updated Design At Affordable Price, Check Features And Details Inside

CBSE CTET Hall Tickets Releasing Soon at ctet.nic.in, How to Download Step-By-Step Guide Here

Sankashti Chaturthi Hindi Vrat Katha: Check Out Date, Moonrise Timings, Rituals, And Significance Of Lord Ganesha Fast

Who Is Suraj Chavan? ‘Justin Bieber Of India’ Tag, Viral ‘India’s Most Handsome Man’ Claims – Is This Reality Or Racism?

NSA Ajit Doval’s Bold Warning To Donald Trump Months Before US Blinked, Trade Deal Followed, ‘India Won’t Be Bullied’

Who Is Ishaan Tharoor? Shashi Tharoor’s Son Laid Off As Washington Post Fires Over 300 Employees- A Look At His Career, Net Worth, Wife

Who Is Mathira Khan? Pakistani Actress Obsecene Viral MMS Thrust Back SHOCKS Internet After Alina Amir’s Nude Leaked Video And Fatima Jatoi Clip

Why Is Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal Donating ₹15,000 Crore? Indian Billionaire Reveals The Reason After Meeting PM Modi, His Net Worth Is..

‘We Are With Bangladesh’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Confirms Boycott Of India Match In T20 World Cup, ‘Won’t Play India’

Ryan Routh, The Man Who Tried To Assassinate Trump, Jailed For Life As Judge Calls Plot ‘Deliberate And Evil’

Gold And Silver Prices Sparkle on MCX: Volatility Rises Amid Global Cues and India–US Trade Developments; City-Wise Rates And Global Comparison in INR- Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold And Silver Prices Sparkle on MCX: Volatility Rises Amid Global Cues and India–US Trade Developments; City-Wise Rates And Global Comparison in INR- Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold And Silver Prices Sparkle on MCX: Volatility Rises Amid Global Cues and India–US Trade Developments; City-Wise Rates And Global Comparison in INR- Where Is Gold Cheapest?
Gold And Silver Prices Sparkle on MCX: Volatility Rises Amid Global Cues and India–US Trade Developments; City-Wise Rates And Global Comparison in INR- Where Is Gold Cheapest?
Gold And Silver Prices Sparkle on MCX: Volatility Rises Amid Global Cues and India–US Trade Developments; City-Wise Rates And Global Comparison in INR- Where Is Gold Cheapest?
Gold And Silver Prices Sparkle on MCX: Volatility Rises Amid Global Cues and India–US Trade Developments; City-Wise Rates And Global Comparison in INR- Where Is Gold Cheapest?

QUICK LINKS