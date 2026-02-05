Gold And Silver Prices Sparkle on MCX: Volatility Rises Amid Global Cues and India–US Trade Developments; City-Wise Rates And Global Comparison in INR- Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Gold and Silver Price Shine Again: Precious Metals have returned to their primary role, which now attracts the attention of both traders and investors.

After recent profit-booking and global swings, MCX gold trades at ₹1,51,127 per 10 grams for 24K, while silver tumbles sharply to ₹2,44,654 per kilogram. The market moves between extreme emotional states because COMEX silver prices have reached record highs and the silver price gap between futures and retail prices in Indian metropolitan areas has reached ₹40,000. Buyers are hunting for support levels around ₹1,50,000 for gold, while silver investors nervously eye Fed signals and speculative unwindings. The object possesses a shiny quality that exhibits unpredictable behavior, making it impossible to predict who will win the object during today’s events.

Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal

Gold Prices Rebound on MCX Amid: As of February 5, 2026, gold on the MCX is trading at ₹1,51,127 per 10 grams for 24K gold, down 1.25% in today’s session. The prices reached their highest point of the day at ₹1,60,755 before they started to decline because traders wanted to secure their profits after reaching new peak levels. The gold mini contract (GOLDM) trades around ₹1,48,500 per 10 grams.

Market analysts suggest the dip represents an “orderly price digestion” following global COMEX gold breaking $5,000 per ounce earlier this week. Investor demand remains consistent even after the market correction because buyers are looking for support levels that exist around ₹1,50,000. The market will experience ongoing instability because of international economic doubts.

Silver Futures Soar on MCX: The MCX witnessed a 9% decline in silver prices, which reached ₹2,44,654 per kilogram on February 5, 2026. This decline occurred after global spot prices dropped more than 13% to reach below $75 per ounce. The opening price was ₹2,52,719, and futures hit a 4% lower circuit earlier, with some contracts previously near ₹2,80,000 per kg.

The market experienced a physical–retail price gap of ₹40,000 between futures contracts, which showed that traders faced difficulties in selling their assets. The silver price for retail customers in Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune stays at approximately ₹3,20,100 per kilogram. The rout is attributed to Kevin Warsh’s nomination as Fed Chair and the unwinding of speculative long positions, adding volatility after record January highs.

18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities

City 24 Carat Gold Price 22K Carat Gold Price 18K Carat Gold Price Chennai ₹15,622 ₹14,320

₹12,250

Mumbai ₹15,442

₹14,155

₹11,582

Delhi ₹15,457 ₹14,170 ₹11,597 Kolkata ₹15,442

₹14,155

₹11,582

Bangalore ₹15,442 ₹14,155 ₹11,582 Hyderabad ₹15,442

₹14,155

₹11,582

Kerala ₹15,622 ₹14,320

₹12,250

Pune ₹15,442

₹14,155

₹11,582



Silver Price In Major Cities

City 1kg Silver Chennai ₹3,00,000 Mumbai ₹3,00,000 Delhi ₹3,00,000 Kolkata ₹3,00,000 Bangalore ₹3,00,000 Hyderabad ₹3,00,000 Kerala ₹3,00,000 Pune ₹3,00,000

Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?

Country Local Currency Price Price in INR Dubai (UAE) 5,862.50 United Arab Emirates Dirham ₹1,43,834 United States 1,620 US Dollars ₹1,46,500 Canada 2,215 Canadian Dollars ₹1,46,520 Bangladesh 1,98,064 Bangladeshi Taka ₹1,46,480 Pakistan 4,50,110 Pakistani Rupees ₹1,45,480 Ireland 1,337.40 Euro ₹1,42,543

(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)

Also Read: What’s Happening With HAL Share Price? Morgan Stanley Downgrade Sparks Another Day Free Fall On Dalal Street