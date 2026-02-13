RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. Enters in to LOI with Primarc Projects for INR 73 Cr Contract for Proposed Project

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma bangladesh Jaipur McDonalds inspection Epstein files shashi tharoor Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma bangladesh Jaipur McDonalds inspection Epstein files shashi tharoor Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma bangladesh Jaipur McDonalds inspection Epstein files shashi tharoor Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma bangladesh Jaipur McDonalds inspection Epstein files shashi tharoor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma bangladesh Jaipur McDonalds inspection Epstein files shashi tharoor Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma bangladesh Jaipur McDonalds inspection Epstein files shashi tharoor Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma bangladesh Jaipur McDonalds inspection Epstein files shashi tharoor Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma bangladesh Jaipur McDonalds inspection Epstein files shashi tharoor
LIVE TV
Home > Business > RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. Enters in to LOI with Primarc Projects for INR 73 Cr Contract for Proposed Project

RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. Enters in to LOI with Primarc Projects for INR 73 Cr Contract for Proposed Project

RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. Enters in to LOI with Primarc Projects for INR 73 Cr Contract for Proposed Project

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 13, 2026 15:08:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. Enters in to LOI with Primarc Projects for INR 73 Cr Contract for Proposed Project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. (BSE: 533285), a leading player engaged in construction and infrastructure, has announced that it has entered into Non-binding Letter of Intent with M/s Primarc Projects Private Limited for Contract of Sub & Super Structure work for Proposed Project Named “Primarc Aadvika” located at 47 & 48/2 Rajnarayan Roy Chowdhury Ghat Road, Shibpur, Howrah, West Bengal- 711102, India, having total area of 5(five) Lakh sq. ft. The contract amount is INR 73 Crore.

The Indian real estate and infrastructure sector continues to demonstrate resilient growth, supported by rapid urbanization, infrastructure-led development, improving connectivity, and sustained demand across residential, commercial, and mixed-use segments. Cities such as Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Surat, Chennai, Guwahati, and the National Capital Region are witnessing structural demand drivers, including expanding urban populations, rising disposable incomes, industrial corridors, metro rail expansion, and government-led initiatives aimed at housing and smart city development. While future growth remains subject to broader macroeconomic conditions and regulatory developments, industry trends indicate continued long-term potential across Tier I and emerging Tier II markets.

You Might Be Interested In

With its presence across multiple segments, including residential real estate development, construction contracting, infrastructure execution, and power-related activities, the Company remains strategically positioned to participate in diverse opportunities. Its integrated capabilities across sub-structure and super-structure construction, combined with experience in infrastructure and power-linked projects, may enable it to leverage synergies across verticals. Although performance will depend on market dynamics and project execution timelines.

Headquartered in Kolkata, RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. has established a robust presence across India, with operations in rapidly growing cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Surat, Chennai, and Guwahati. The Company is recognized for its high standards in quality construction, timely project delivery, and customer satisfaction. Accredited with the ISO 9001:2008 certification and a proud member of CREDAI Bengal, RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. has earned the trust of over 5,000 happy families residing in its residential projects. With a strategic land bank and a forward-looking approach to identifying new opportunities, the Company is poised for exponential growth and aims to be a key player in India’s real estate sector.

The RDB Group, with nearly four decades of experience, thrives on its core values of innovation, entrepreneurial freedom, and social responsibility. Guided by a long-term vision, the Group has achieved success through strategic investments, financial independence, and meaningful diversification. With a commitment to “Going Together, Growing Together,” the RDB Group collaborates with customers, shareholders, and associates to shape a promising future while staying rooted in its strong corporate philosophy.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 3:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

How Tarique Rahman’s Victory Will Affect India-Bangladesh Diplomatic Playbook? ‘Bangladesh First’ Era, Trade, Water Treaties, and Regional Power Shifts Explained

Who Is Shweana Poy Raiturcar? Meet The Luxury Brand Founder Who Married Mukesh Ambani’s Nephew Vikram Salgaocar

Bhago Mobility Partners With Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India And Honda Power Pack Energy India To Launch Intelligent Sustainable Mobility Transport Platform

Gold And Silver Price Alert: MCX Rebounds, Check Out City-Wise Rates And Global Prices In INR – See How Prices Are Moving Today!

IT Index in Freefall: Panic or Pivot? TCS, Infosys & Other IT Stocks Reel as Nifty IT Cracks 10%; Anthropic AI Shock Pushes Stock Market Into Meltdown

LATEST NEWS

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Bumrah vs Farhan, Shaheen vs Surya — 3 Key Battles That Could Decide India vs Pakistan Clash in Colombo

Dehradun Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants on Rajpur Road Near Silver City Mall; Massive Police Hunt Launched

‘Saw Your Name In Epstein Files’: Ahmedabad Professional Shares Viral Screenshot That Shows How Not To Ask For A Job Referral — Check Here

RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. Enters in to LOI with Primarc Projects for INR 73 Cr Contract for Proposed Project

Telangana Municipal Elections: Counting Begins Across 116 Municipalities And 7 Corporations – Which Party Is Winning?

AUS vs ZIM: Zimbabwe Shock Australia In Historic Colombo Upset, Fans Celebrate ‘Underdog Moment’ on Social Media

CUET PG 2026 Exam Date and Schedule: Check Shift-wise Timings, Pattern, Eligibility

Who Is Zaima Rahman? BNP Leader Tarique Rahman’s Only Daughter, London-Trained Barrister Who Could Play A Crucial Role In Bangladesh Politics After Her Father’s Win

Is Actor Vijay A Big Factor In Tamil Nadu Polls: TVK Chief Takes On DMK As Poll Pundits Say, “Stalin Should Be Scared”

Riyadh to Doha in Just 120 Minutes: Saudi–Qatar 785 Km Bullet Train Project Cleared, Will Exceed Speed of 300 Kmph

RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. Enters in to LOI with Primarc Projects for INR 73 Cr Contract for Proposed Project

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. Enters in to LOI with Primarc Projects for INR 73 Cr Contract for Proposed Project

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. Enters in to LOI with Primarc Projects for INR 73 Cr Contract for Proposed Project
RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. Enters in to LOI with Primarc Projects for INR 73 Cr Contract for Proposed Project
RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. Enters in to LOI with Primarc Projects for INR 73 Cr Contract for Proposed Project
RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. Enters in to LOI with Primarc Projects for INR 73 Cr Contract for Proposed Project

QUICK LINKS