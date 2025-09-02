Realme 15T 5G Launches In India: Is It Time To Dump Your Old Phone…We Will Tell You Why?

Realme 15T 5G is formally launched in India, presenting a powerful original mid-range smartphone focused on battery lifetime, camera performance, and robustness. Priced from ₹20,999, the device structures a huge 7,000mAh battery, a twofold 50-megapixel camera setup, and flagship-grade robustness certifications.

The Realme 15T is nowadays available for pre-orders via Flipkart, Realme’s authorized India e-store, and offline retailers, with open sales opening September 5.

Realme 15T 5G: Price in India and Launch Proposals

The Realme 15T is accessible in three variants:

• 8 + 128 GB: Cost Price Rs.20,999

• 8 + 256 GB: Cost Price Rs.22,999

• 12 + 256 GB: Cost Price Rs.24,999

Color choices comprise Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium. Online buyers can benefit of a Rs.2,000 reduction on select EMI transactions or Rs.1,000 off on full swipe purchases. Pre-booking proposals include free Realme Buds T01 TWS earbuds. Offline buyers can get benefits through bank offers, exchange bonuses up to Rs.5,000, and up to 9 months of no-cost EMI.

Realme 15T 5G: Important Specifications of the Present Model

• Smooth Display: 6.57’’ Full High Definition

• Random Access Memory: 12 Gigabyte LPDDR4X

• Extra Dimming: 2,160Hz PWM

Powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity. It runs Android 15-based Realme UI 6. Camera highlights comprise of a 50MP double rear camera and a 50MP front-facing selfie camera, together with supportive 4K video recording. The phone also highlights AI Snap Mode, AI Edit Genie, and AI Landscape developments.

Realme 15T 5G : Battery, Build, and Durability

A standout feature is its battery which is 7,000mAh with a super-fast charging of 60W SuperVOOC along with 10W of inverse charging. To keep the machine cool, it uses a 6,050 sq mm vapour chamber and graphite layer of 13,774 sq mm, that allows it to have a long-lasting performance.

The Realme 15T 5G is IP66, IP68, and IP69 rated, offering shield from dust and pressured water. The weight of this model is around 181gms. With a gage of 7.79mm of thickness, the machine also contains an in-display scanner for fingerprint, 5G support, and USB Type-C connectivity.

