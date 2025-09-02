LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Realme 15T 5G Launches In India: Is It Time To Dump Your Old Phone…We Will Tell You Why?

Realme 15T 5G Launches In India: Is It Time To Dump Your Old Phone…We Will Tell You Why?

Realme 15T 5G is launched in India with around 7,000mAh battery with two-fold 50MP cameras, along with an opening price that starts with Rs.20,999. Presenting 5G, 4K video, and flagship-grade strength, it marks Realme users looking for durable performance, and value for money in this segment.

Realme 15T 5G Launches In India: Is It Time To Dump Your Old Phone…We Will Tell You Why?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: September 2, 2025 13:36:08 IST

Realme 15T 5G is formally launched in India, presenting a powerful original mid-range smartphone focused on battery lifetime, camera performance, and robustness. Priced from ₹20,999, the device structures a huge 7,000mAh battery, a twofold 50-megapixel camera setup, and flagship-grade robustness certifications.

The Realme 15T is nowadays available for pre-orders via Flipkart, Realme’s authorized India e-store, and offline retailers, with open sales opening September 5.

Realme 15T 5G: Price in India and Launch Proposals

The Realme 15T is accessible in three variants:

•    8 + 128 GB: Cost Price Rs.20,999
•    8 + 256 GB: Cost Price Rs.22,999
•    12 + 256 GB: Cost Price Rs.24,999

Color choices comprise Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium. Online buyers can benefit of a Rs.2,000 reduction on select EMI transactions or Rs.1,000 off on full swipe purchases. Pre-booking proposals include free Realme Buds T01 TWS earbuds. Offline buyers can get benefits through bank offers, exchange bonuses up to Rs.5,000, and up to 9 months of no-cost EMI.

Realme 15T 5G: Important Specifications of the Present Model

•    Smooth Display: 6.57’’ Full High Definition
•    Random Access Memory: 12 Gigabyte LPDDR4X
•    Extra Dimming: 2,160Hz PWM

Powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity. It runs Android 15-based Realme UI 6. Camera highlights comprise of a 50MP double rear camera and a 50MP front-facing selfie camera, together with supportive 4K video recording. The phone also highlights AI Snap Mode, AI Edit Genie, and AI Landscape developments.

Realme 15T 5G : Battery, Build, and Durability

A standout feature is its battery which is 7,000mAh with a super-fast charging of 60W SuperVOOC along with 10W of inverse charging. To keep the machine cool, it uses a 6,050 sq mm vapour chamber and graphite layer of 13,774 sq mm, that allows it to have a long-lasting performance.

The Realme 15T 5G is IP66, IP68, and IP69 rated, offering shield from dust and pressured water. The weight of this model is around 181gms. With a gage of 7.79mm of thickness, the machine also contains an in-display scanner for fingerprint, 5G support, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Also Read: Financial Changes From September 1, 2025: Things To Know Before They Hit Your Wallet

Tags: realmeRealme 15T 5G

RELATED News

Vigor Plast India Limited: IPO Alert, All You Need To Know About This Public Subscription Offer
Optivalue Tek Consulting Limited IPO: Key Details, Price Range, And How To Apply For The ₹61.7 Crore Issue
Mukesh Ambani’s Shocking 15 Kg Weight Loss Trick: And He Didn’t Even Hit The Gym!
Apple iPhone Biggest Deal: Save Rs.30,000 On iPhone 16 With These Exclusive Offers!
Stock Market Closing Bells Today: Nifty And Sensex Slip As Investor Caution Grows

LATEST NEWS

Fench President Macron Slams US Visa Denial For Palestinian Officials, Demands Reversal And Representation Under Host Country Agreement
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
Realme 15T 5G Launches In India: Is It Time To Dump Your Old Phone…We Will Tell You Why?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Realme 15T 5G Launches In India: Is It Time To Dump Your Old Phone…We Will Tell You Why?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Realme 15T 5G Launches In India: Is It Time To Dump Your Old Phone…We Will Tell You Why?
Realme 15T 5G Launches In India: Is It Time To Dump Your Old Phone…We Will Tell You Why?
Realme 15T 5G Launches In India: Is It Time To Dump Your Old Phone…We Will Tell You Why?
Realme 15T 5G Launches In India: Is It Time To Dump Your Old Phone…We Will Tell You Why?

QUICK LINKS