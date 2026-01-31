LIVE TV
Home > Business > Red Chief Brand Welcomes Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana as Its New Brand Ambassador

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 31, 2026 12:47:10 IST

New Delhi [India], January 30: Red Chief, one of India’s leading homegrown footwear brands, has announced the appointment of iconic Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana as its new brand ambassador. The association aims to deepen the brand’s connect with aspirational, style-conscious consumers across metros, tier 1, 2 and 3 cities.

Mr. Manoj Gyanchandani, Managing Director, Leayan Global Pvt. Ltd, said: “In Ayushmann Khurrana, we have found a partner who truly embodies the spirit of Red Chief – authentic, committed and constantly pushing boundaries while staying deeply rooted. His pan-India appeal across all age groups makes him the perfect face for our next phase of growth. With this association, we aim to strengthen our brand affinity, sharpen our youth connect, and communicate our renewed focus on our formal leather, casual leather, sports shoes and sneakers range.”

Mr. Parth Gyanchandani, Executive Director, Leayan Global Pvt. Ltd, said: “I see Ayushmann Khurrana as the perfect strategic fit for our brand. He embodies the authenticity, youth appeal and fashion quotient we want to represent our brand with. Going forward, we want to make Red Chief a lifestyle statement for the younger audience, and we are actively working towards this through our newer additions in sports shoes and sneakers range as well. We are also focusing more on product innovation, comfort technologies, lighter constructions and contemporary design language to appeal to younger consumers.”

“I am delighted to partner with Red Chief, a brand that has demonstrated sustained growth and a strong presence over the years. What drew me to this association is Red Chief’s deep Indian roots and its commitment to empowering people through its diverse range of footwear. I relate strongly to this journey. Together, we aim to inspire consumers to walk their own path with confidence, comfort and style. – Said Ayushmann Khurrana

Rahul Sharma, Sr. General Manager – Marketing, shared: “This partnership with Ayushmann will be brought alive through an integrated 360-degree campaign across digital, TV, print, outdoor and visibility across all consumer touchpoints. The first campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurrana is scheduled to launch soon and will showcase Red Chief’s latest collection designed for today’s multi-dimensional, always-on-the-move consumer. Thereafter, Many more brand campaigns have been planned back-to-back for the next few seasons.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 12:47 PM IST
