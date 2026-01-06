LIVE TV
Home > Business > Reliance Share Price Falls 4% Amid US-Venezuela Oil Crisis Tensions, Denies 2.2 Million Barrels Of Russian Oil Heading To Jamnagar: ‘Blatantly Untrue’

Reliance share price fell sharply amid U.S.–Venezuela tensions, raising concerns over oil market volatility. Speculation on Russian crude shipments was denied by the company, highlighting risks for refiners and global trading.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 6, 2026 10:56:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Reliance Share Price Crashed, Major Indian Oil Industry In Crisis

On Tuesday, January 6, shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) experienced a significant downfall of approximately 4% during the morning session on the BSE after a slight fall of nearly 1% the day before. The stock price started at ₹1,575.55, lower than the previous closing price of ₹1,577.45, and it reached an intraday low of ₹1,518.30, which is a decrease of 3.75%. The captured Venezuelan government leaders are among the prisoners of the U.S. invasion, and the world is experiencing the pressure of the geopolitical tensions and possible fluctuations in the oil market, which is India’s largest company by market capitalization.

Reliance Shares Plunge As U.S. Strikes Venezuela: Geopolitical Shock Sends Oil Stocks Tumbling

The entire world was taken by surprise when a shockwave struck during the weekend. Indian oil stocks are still under the influence of the shockwaves. India’s most valuable company has been put under pressure, and the reason is a magnificent story: the U.S. conducted a military operation in Venezuela, arresting President Nicolás Maduro along with his wife. Do you believe that?

The biggest oil reserves on earth are probably going to be the main stage for a diplomatic struggle between the U.S. and Venezuela in the near future.

Traders regarded the event not merely as a news item but rather as a high-stakes thriller that was happening live. The global oil futures market could see extreme price fluctuations, trading profits could become very small, and every market movement would be interpreted as a signal of the global power struggle.

As a result, will the investors clench their teeth and hide, or will they face the tempest? It is very clear that oil stocks are the key players in this geopolitical saga, and the twist in the story is still far from over.

Potential Impact on Refiners’ Margins: Reliance Share Price Under Pressure

The increasing US-Venezuela conflict has put investors in a difficult spot, as any drastic changes in crude oil prices might have a direct impact on the profit margins of big refiners, such as Reliance Industries. Unstable oil markets can reduce profits, raise input costs, and cause uncertainty for trading and refining activities in the near future.

Reliance Denies Russian Oil Shipments Amid Global Oil Volatility

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions resulting from the U.S. military action in Venezuela, news came to light that three ships carrying Russian oil were heading toward the Jamnagar refinery of Reliance Industries. Considering the already fragile global oil market, such news immediately raised alarms over supply, crude oil price fluctuations, and possible effects on India’s largest refiner. Nevertheless, Reliance promptly denied the allegations and issued a bold statement on the X social media platform.

The company clarified: “A news report in Bloomberg claiming ‘three vessels laden with Russian Oil are heading for Reliance Industries Limited’s Jamnagar refinery’ is blatantly untrue. Reliance Industries’ Jamnagar refinery has not received any cargo of Russian oil in the past three weeks and is not expecting any Russian crude oil deliveries in January. We are deeply pained that those claiming to be at the forefront of fair journalism chose to ignore our denial and published a wrong report tarnishing our image.”



This clarification highlights the sensitivity of oil markets today, where even speculative news can ripple across global trading floors, intensifying an already high-stakes energy crisis.

(With Inputs)
First published on: Jan 6, 2026 10:56 AM IST
QUICK LINKS