LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Rewriting the Rules: AdCounty Media’s Vision for AI Powered Advertising

Rewriting the Rules: AdCounty Media’s Vision for AI Powered Advertising

Rewriting the Rules: AdCounty Media’s Vision for AI Powered Advertising

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 28, 2026 14:17:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rewriting the Rules: AdCounty Media’s Vision for AI Powered Advertising

New Delhi [India], February 27: Today’s advertising landscape is driven by more than creativity alone. Algorithms, data, and precision now dictate how brands connect with audiences. In this evolving AdTech ecosystem, one name stands out – AdCounty Media.

Founded in 2017 in Jaipur, AdCounty has transformed from a mobile ad network into a publicly listed, AI powered AdTech company, with a footprint in 47 countries. Its growth is not merely geographic, it reflects a fundamental reimagining of advertising in a privacy first, AI driven world.

You Might Be Interested In

AI at the Core, Not on the Side
At AdCounty, AI is not treated as a supporting layer, it is foundational. From real time automation and optimization to advanced fraud prevention, intelligence is embedded across the ecosystem.

“AI is not just about automation anymore. It’s about experience. When built with intent, technology moves beyond algorithms to create human- first solutions that unlock real, long term business impact, “says Aditya Jangid, Chairman & Managing Director.

Mr. Jangid’s philosophy is brought to life through AdCounty’s flagship DSP (Demand Side Platform), BidCounty, which processes over 10 billion impressions monthly. Designed for a cookieless future, the platform leverages contextual intelligence and first-party data to remain both performance driven and privacy compliant.

By FY2025, BidCounty became a significant contributor to AdCounty’s overall revenue, reflecting the growing industry shift toward AI-driven, transparent media buying.

Redefining Mobile Performance with Opsis Pro
As mobile emerged as the dominant digital channel, AdCounty launched Opsis Pro in late 2025, redefining mobile performance marketing with accountability at its core.

Key features include:
• Continuous AI driven optimization for improved conversions
• Privacy compliant audience intelligence
• Real time tracking of installs, retention, and revenue
• Multi-layer AI fraud detection ensuring brand safety.

The platform is built on a simple conviction: intelligence without intent is incomplete. As Delphin Varghese, Co-Founder and Whole time Director, explains,
“We’re living in a time where AI can optimize every detail and power the engine, but the direction has to remain human because at the end of the day, ads still need to connect with people.”

This belief has shaped a mobile growth platform that delivers scale with clarity, eliminating opacity and setting a rare new standard in performance advertising.

What’s Next : Search, Leads, and Connected TV
AdCounty’s roadmap demonstrates a clear and deliberate vision for the future of advertising.

• iSearch Ads – AI driven optimization for Apple Search Ads, enhancing iOS app discovery
• Genwin – Brand safe lead generation for BFSI, Real Estate, and B2B sectors using high quality PPC models
• SeeTV – Connected TV solutions integrating shoppable formats with precise household level targeting within the Apple ecosystem

Together, these platforms allow AdCounty to manage the entire funnel from discovery to conversion across emerging digital touchpoints.

“In the digital age, agility drives success,” says Chandan Garg, Managing Director. “With AI and strategic thinking working together, Adtech is evolving from disruption to value using technology to anticipate market needs ahead of time.”

An Indian Blueprint for AI Led Advertising
AdCounty Media’s journey mirrors the broader transformation of global advertising. By building proprietary AI platforms, embracing privacy- first principles, and maintaining disciplined financial practices, the company demonstrates what sustainable scale in AdTech truly looks like.

Beyond a success story, AdCounty offers a compelling blueprint for Indian companies aspiring to become global AdTech leaders rooted in technology, trust, and measurable impact. In an industry increasingly defined by algorithms, AdCounty Media is not just adapting to the rules of advertising, it is redefining them.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 2:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

MITRAJ Sarvajanik Institute of Design, Planning and Technology Hosted a Multidisciplinary International Conference between February 25–27

QGroup Partners with Indian Institute of Technology Madras Alumnus Deepak Choubey to Launch Sliq Group in India

UBC and ATLAS SkillTech University Announce Landmark Academic Alliance in India

Building the Future of Steel: MPK Steels Enhances Capacity with Automation and Solar Expansion

US Trade Tensions Escalate: Trump Criticises Supreme Court Ruling – Could a Rehearing Turn the Tables?

LATEST NEWS

Reddit Hit By Major Global Outage; Over 15,000 Users Report Issues As Social Media Platform Admits ‘Elevated Error Rates’

Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

US Strikes Iran- Will It Disrupt Strait Of Hormuz, A Key Passage For India’s Crude Oil Imports? Why Is World’s Most Vital Oil Transit Chokepoint At Risk?

Several Airlines, Including Qatar Airways, Suspend Middle East Flights Due to Iran-Israel War; Doha, Beirut And Abu Dhabi Services Cancelled

World War 3 Fears Explode After US-Israel Strike Iran, Baba Vanga’s 2026 WW3 Prophecy Goes Viral

‘Biggest Thing in My Life’: J&K Skipper Paras Dogra Reacts on Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph

Ranji Trophy Final 2026: From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title

Ranji Trophy Final 2026: From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title

Meet Raul John Aju: 16-Year-Old Kerala Government Advisor And AI Kid Of India Who Rocked The 2026 AI Impact Summit

Iran-Israel War: ‘I Love Trump!’ Iranian Teens Cheer With Smiling Faces as US-Israeli Strikes Hit Islamic Regime Bases | Watch Viral Video

Rewriting the Rules: AdCounty Media’s Vision for AI Powered Advertising

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rewriting the Rules: AdCounty Media’s Vision for AI Powered Advertising

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rewriting the Rules: AdCounty Media’s Vision for AI Powered Advertising
Rewriting the Rules: AdCounty Media’s Vision for AI Powered Advertising
Rewriting the Rules: AdCounty Media’s Vision for AI Powered Advertising
Rewriting the Rules: AdCounty Media’s Vision for AI Powered Advertising

QUICK LINKS