Home > Business > Rishab Agarwal's Petition Challenging WeWork India IPO Disclosures Withdrawn Unconditionally

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 28, 2026 07:53:13 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: A petition challenging WeWork India’s initial public offering prospectus has been withdrawn by the petitioner. The Bombay High Court withdrew the writ petition after similar petitions were dismissed in December 2025.

The matter was listed before a division bench of Justice R.I. Chagla and Justice Advait Sethna.

“By Praecipe bearing today’s date, the learned Advocate for the Petitioner has sought for leave to withdraw the Writ Petition (L) No. 32194 of 2025 unconditionally. Accordingly, leave is granted. Writ Petition (L) No. 32194 of 2025 is disposed of as withdrawn”, the Court noted in its order.

The petitioner argued that WeWork India concealed key regulatory complaints in its IPO prospectus, withholding complaints lodged by certain entities.

In the earlier decision by Bombay HC, the Court also dealt with objections founded on the issuer’s financial position and clarified that Regulation 6 (2) of ICDR regulations provides a statutory route for issuers to proceed through book-building with the required institutional allocation, even where certain financial eligibility conditions are not met placing emphasis on robust risk-factor disclosures rather than a merits review of the business.

The petitions were argued by senior advocates and involved technical debates on securities law, disclosure norms and the obligations of issuers under SEBI regulations. It raised a natural question. How do small retail investors, presumably with limited stakes, secure such representation for complex issues that are normally raised by institutional investors or specialised advisory firms.

“The resolution of all three petitions reaffirms the integrity of India’s securities regulatory framework and sends a clear message that judicial processes cannot be misused for extraneous commercial purposes”, said a  WeWork India Spokesperson.

The withdrawal removes an active strand of litigation around the WeWork India IPO disclosure narrative and leaves the High Court’s earlier reasoning as the operative benchmark on these challenges particularly its reaffirmation of SEBI’s approval process, the centrality of “true and adequate” material disclosures, and the Court’s reluctance to convert writ jurisdiction into a parallel merits review of an offer document already examined within the statutory framework.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 7:53 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS