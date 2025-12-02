LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace bomb threat Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya donald trump Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace bomb threat Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya donald trump Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace bomb threat Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya donald trump Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace bomb threat Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace bomb threat Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya donald trump Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace bomb threat Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya donald trump Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace bomb threat Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya donald trump Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace bomb threat Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Rupee Sinks To Record Low Of 89.85: What’s Driving The Sharp Fall Against The Dollar?

Rupee Sinks To Record Low Of 89.85: What’s Driving The Sharp Fall Against The Dollar?

The Indian rupee plunged to a fresh record low of 89.85 against the US dollar on Tuesday as persistent foreign fund outflows and strong corporate dollar demand weighed on sentiment. Elevated crude oil prices and uncertainties around the India-US trade deal further intensified pressure. Despite the RBI’s active intervention, global and domestic macro weakness continues to drag the currency down.

Rupee hits record 89.85 as strong dollar, oil prices, FII outflows and weak domestic data intensify pressure despite RBI intervention. Photos: X.
Rupee hits record 89.85 as strong dollar, oil prices, FII outflows and weak domestic data intensify pressure despite RBI intervention. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 2, 2025 11:16:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rupee Sinks To Record Low Of 89.85: What’s Driving The Sharp Fall Against The Dollar?

The Indian rupee fell to a new all-time low of 89.85 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, declining 32 paise from its previous close amid persistent foreign fund outflows and a firm American currency overseas. The currency opened at 89.70 at the interbank foreign exchange market before slipping to its lowest level on record.

On Monday, the rupee had briefly touched 89.79 during intraday trade and eventually settled at 89.53 against the US dollar.

Forex dealers attributed Tuesday’s fall to strong dollar demand from corporates, importers and foreign portfolio investors, compounded by elevated crude oil prices, which continues to dampen investor conviction.

How RBI Is Managing The Rupee Volatility

Market participants pointed to the Reserve Bank of India’s active role in managing volatility.

“The RBI has been selling dollars in the market, but it has also bought dollars when the Indian Rupee rose thus keeping the demand intact,” Business Standard quoted Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Open Slightly Lower; Nifty, Sensex Start Tuesday Cautiously

According to a PTI report, Bhansali noted that India’s broader economic fundamentals remain strong, underpinned by 8.2 per cent GDP growth, but the rupee continues to face external headwinds.

“The uncertainties surrounding the India-US trade deal have not helped the matter and have actually aggravated the dollar buying syndrome,” he added.

Effect of Global Market

The US dollar index remained elevated at 99.41, signalling the greenback’s sustained strength in global markets. Meanwhile, Brent crude traded at USD 63.15 per barrel, a level that continues to unsettle Indian markets given the country’s high reliance on imported oil.

Equity markets were also subdued. The Sensex slipped 223.84 points to 85,418.06, while the Nifty declined 59 points to 26,116.75 in early Tuesday trade. Foreign Institutional Investors continued their selling spree, offloading Rs 1,171.31 crore worth of equities on Monday.

Domestic Weakness Adds to The Fall of Rupee 

According to an ET report, multiple triggers had compounded the rupee’s decline. These included:

Delay in the US–India trade deal, despite repeated assurances from policymakers

Uncertainty around the US government shutdown, which helped strengthen the dollar

Short covering in currency markets

Weak domestic macroeconomic data, particularly the PMI numbers

India’s private sector activity falling to a six-month low

Manufacturing PMI slipping to 59.9

Composite PMI dropping to 57.4, its lowest in nine months

A higher-than-expected trade deficit, exerting additional pressure on the rupee

“These combined global and domestic cues created negative sentiment, leading to the sharp fall we saw on Friday,” ET report says quoting an expert.

Also Read:  Rupee Plunges Near Record Low At 89.75! Is India’s Currency On The Edge?

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 11:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newseconomy newshome-hero-pos-4Indian rupeerbiRupeestock market

RELATED News

Donald Trump Fires 8 NYC Immigration Judges: Why Is The US President Targeting Immigration Courts Nationwide?

Rupee Plunges Near Record Low At 89.75! Is India’s Currency On The Edge?

Mumbai’s Powerica IPO Set To Energise Markets: What Investors Should Know Before The Launch

Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Open Slightly Lower; Nifty, Sensex Start Tuesday Cautiously

Nifty, Sensex Look Ready To Bounce Back, But After Monday’s Jolt, Will The Rally Sustain?

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026 Auction: Report Lists 45 Players In ₹2 Cr Base Price Slab, Just Two From India

Galaxy Z TriFold Launches With Stunning 10-Inch Inner Panel, Flexible Tri-Fold Tech And Dependable 5,600mAh Battery Power

Rupee Sinks To Record Low Of 89.85: What’s Driving The Sharp Fall Against The Dollar?

WATCH | Ranbir Kapoor’s Team Faces Backlash as Paparazzi Shout ‘Hamen Bulaya Gaya Hai!’ in Viral Video

Australian Senator’s Bizarre F1 Related Theory About Oscar Piastri Goes Viral, Social Media Calls It, ‘The Slowest Lap of Reasoning’

Tamil Nadu on Red Alert: Cyclone Ditwah to Bring Intense Rainfall, Chennai Most Affected

National Pollution Control Day: Remembering the Bhopal Tragedy & The Need for Strong Pollution Control Measures

Fans Welcome Virat Kohli With Red Roses In Raipur; Cricketer Seen Blushing – Watch

DA/DR Merger Off the Table: Government Confirms No Proposal Alongside 8th Pay Commission

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (02.12.2025): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Rupee Sinks To Record Low Of 89.85: What’s Driving The Sharp Fall Against The Dollar?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rupee Sinks To Record Low Of 89.85: What’s Driving The Sharp Fall Against The Dollar?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rupee Sinks To Record Low Of 89.85: What’s Driving The Sharp Fall Against The Dollar?
Rupee Sinks To Record Low Of 89.85: What’s Driving The Sharp Fall Against The Dollar?
Rupee Sinks To Record Low Of 89.85: What’s Driving The Sharp Fall Against The Dollar?
Rupee Sinks To Record Low Of 89.85: What’s Driving The Sharp Fall Against The Dollar?

QUICK LINKS