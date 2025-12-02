LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Open Slightly Lower; Nifty, Sensex Start Tuesday Cautiously

Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Open Slightly Lower; Nifty, Sensex Start Tuesday Cautiously

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened slightly lower on Tuesday after Monday’s record highs. Investors are tracking global cues, RBI policy outlook, US economic data, and sectoral movements, with Nifty and Sensex showing cautious sentiment.

Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 2, 2025 09:22:40 IST

Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Open Slightly Lower; Nifty, Sensex Start Tuesday Cautiously
Stock Market Today: The Indian stock market started the week with slight caution, with Nifty and Sensex opening lower at 9:15 AM. Traders, pay attention, Monday recorded very high values and the GDP increased, but profit-taking and the depreciation of the rupee limited the gains. Bulls might charge slowly afterward!
The mood of the market is like a suspense movie, one moment very positive, next slightly nervous. Global cues from Wall Street, Asia, and commodities, plus RBI policy and US economic data, are still in the mix. So, don’t leave yet, as today’s trading might still be full of astonishing events. 

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (1 December, 2025)

Stocks To Watch Today

IT & TECHNOLOGY

  • Tech Mahindra: Approves merger of LCC North Central Europe B.V. with LCC Europe B.V.; effective from April 1, 2025, pending approvals.

BANKING & FINANCIAL SERVICES

  • Bank of Maharashtra: Govt to sell up to 6% stake via OFS; non-retail Tuesday, retail Wednesday.

  • AU Small Finance Bank: CARE reaffirms CARE AA; Stable for Tier-II bonds; assigns the same rating for infrastructure bonds.

  • Aditya Birla Capital: Initiates ₹300 crore rights issue investment into Aditya Birla Housing Finance.

  • Home First Finance: Government Pension Fund Global increases stake beyond 5%.

    Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights

      Asian Markets

      • Asian stocks opened higher, rebounding after Monday’s selloff led by cryptocurrencies.

      • Taiwan Weighted and Kospi rose ~1% each.

      • Traders are factoring in a potential December rate hike from the Bank of Japan.

      GIFT Nifty / Domestic Open

      • GIFT Nifty hints at a negative start for Indian markets.

      Wall Street / US Market

      • Wall Street ended lower on Monday: Dow -0.90%, S&P 500 -0.53%, Nasdaq -0.38%.

      • Treasury yields jumped; tariffs continued to weigh on US manufacturing.

      • US futures edge higher on Tuesday morning.

      US Economic Data / Dollar

      • US manufacturing contracted for the ninth consecutive month in November (ISM PMI: 48.2).

      • Dollar weakens further on growing rate cut expectations; USD index at 99.408.

      Commodities

      • Oil prices rise on geopolitical risks (Ukraine drone strikes, US-Venezuela tensions):

        • Brent: $63.31 (+0.2%)

        • WTI: $59.50 (+0.3%)

      • Gold hits six-week high.

      • Bitcoin logs its worst day since March.

      Stock Market Monday

      The market session of Monday provided all the factors for an excellent opening: new record highs, positive global cues, and an incredible 8.2% GDP print. The bulls seemed, for a moment, to be just about ready to have a party. However, the celebration lost its rhythm almost immediately. A manufacturing PMI of 56.6, which is the lowest in 9 months, along with a weakening rupee, played a spoiling role, and before the traders even settled in with their chai, the gains of the day were wiped out.

      By the end of the day, the indexes Sensex (85,641.90) and Nifty (26,175.75) declined a little, thus making the investors think, “Wait… is that all?” The midcaps and smallcaps mostly did not change in price, thus continuing to keep the suspense.

      Nifty Bank added some excitement when it reached 60,000 for the first time before it then went back. InterGlobe Aviation, Bajaj Finance, and Sun Pharma were also among the losers, while Adani Ports, Tata Motors PV, and Kotak Bank were the gainers. All the sectors, including auto, IT, PSU banks, and metals, managed to maintain their positions, while the real estate and consumer sectors took a break.

      It was a perfect Monday teaser for the week ahead.

      (With Input)

      (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
      Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Open Slightly Lower; Nifty, Sensex Start Tuesday Cautiously

      QUICK LINKS