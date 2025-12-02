Stock Market Today: Indian Markets Open Slightly Lower; Nifty, Sensex Start Tuesday Cautiously

Asian Markets Asian stocks opened higher, rebounding after Monday’s selloff led by cryptocurrencies.

Taiwan Weighted and Kospi rose ~1% each.

Traders are factoring in a potential December rate hike from the Bank of Japan. GIFT Nifty / Domestic Open GIFT Nifty hints at a negative start for Indian markets. Wall Street / US Market Wall Street ended lower on Monday: Dow -0.90%, S&P 500 -0.53%, Nasdaq -0.38%.

Treasury yields jumped; tariffs continued to weigh on US manufacturing.

US futures edge higher on Tuesday morning. US Economic Data / Dollar US manufacturing contracted for the ninth consecutive month in November (ISM PMI: 48.2).

Dollar weakens further on growing rate cut expectations; USD index at 99.408. Commodities Oil prices rise on geopolitical risks (Ukraine drone strikes, US-Venezuela tensions): Brent: $63.31 (+0.2%) WTI: $59.50 (+0.3%)

Gold hits six-week high.

Bitcoin logs its worst day since March.

Stock Market Monday

The market session of Monday provided all the factors for an excellent opening: new record highs, positive global cues, and an incredible 8.2% GDP print. The bulls seemed, for a moment, to be just about ready to have a party. However, the celebration lost its rhythm almost immediately. A manufacturing PMI of 56.6, which is the lowest in 9 months, along with a weakening rupee, played a spoiling role, and before the traders even settled in with their chai, the gains of the day were wiped out.

By the end of the day, the indexes Sensex (85,641.90) and Nifty (26,175.75) declined a little, thus making the investors think, “Wait… is that all?” The midcaps and smallcaps mostly did not change in price, thus continuing to keep the suspense.

Nifty Bank added some excitement when it reached 60,000 for the first time before it then went back. InterGlobe Aviation, Bajaj Finance, and Sun Pharma were also among the losers, while Adani Ports, Tata Motors PV, and Kotak Bank were the gainers. All the sectors, including auto, IT, PSU banks, and metals, managed to maintain their positions, while the real estate and consumer sectors took a break.

It was a perfect Monday teaser for the week ahead.

