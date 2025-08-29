Sattva Engineering IPO Day3: The Clock Is Ticking! Can This Under-the-Radar Stock Make You A Fortune?

LIVE TV
The Upcoming IPO of Sattva Engineering Construction Limited will close today Aug 29, 2025. The IPO was open for public subscription on Aug 29, 2025. Sattva Engineering Construction Limited, founded in 2012, is an infrastructure company based out in Maharashtra.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 29, 2025 12:59:20 IST

Sattva Engineering Construction Limited IPO is open for the public subscription today, Aug 26, 2025 till Aug 29, 2025. Through this public offer, company strategies to raise capital through a fresh issue from 47.17 lakh equity shares costs ₹70- ₹75 per share.

Sattva Engineering Construction Limited IPO: Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opens Dt.: Aug 26, 2025
•    IPO Closes Dt.: Aug 29, 2025
•    Total Issue Size: Up to ₹35.37 crore 
•    Fresh Issue: 47,16,800 equity shares 
•    Price Band: ₹70 – ₹75 
•    Lot Size: 1,600 
•    Min. Invest: ₹1,20,000 (Approx.)
•    Listing At: BSE SME
•    Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

Important Dates of Sattva Engineering Construction Limited IPO
•    Expected Allotment Date: Sep 01, 2025
•    Expected Date of Listing on Stock Exchange: Sep 05, 2025

Sattva Engineering Construction Limited: Subscription Status on Day 3

As of Day 3, the IPO has been subscribed 12.87 times overall. Segment-wise investors participation:
• Total Subscription: 12.87x
• Retail Investors: 17.59x
• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.02x
• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 23.84x

Sattva Engineering Construction Limited: Company Overview

Sattva Engineering Construction Limited was founded in 2012 in Maharashtra. The company operates in infrastructure development, civil construction sector, focusing on projects such as roads, bridges, buildings, and urban infrastructure development.

The company provide services to both government and private sector clients across India, emphasizing timely delivery, excellence in standards, and usage of recent construction technology. The company holds a diversified project portfolio, with growing revenues funded by growing government infrastructure spending.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

