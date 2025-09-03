LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Sattva Engineering Share: Day 1 Listing Price Surge, Is This The Start Of Something Big?

Sattva Engineering Share: Day 1 Listing Price Surge, Is This The Start Of Something Big?

Sattva Engineering Construction shares made a slow start on its date of listing today, Aug 26, 2025. The share was listed at Rs.95, over their IPO issue price of Rs.70 – Rs.75 per share. Sattva Engineering Construction Limited was founded in 2012 in Maharashtra. Listing day has given a good jump to the share value, Planning to Invest? Check the details!

Sattva Engineering Share: Day 1 Listing Price Surge, Is This The Start Of Something Big?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: September 3, 2025 15:21:57 IST

Sattva Engineering Construction shares made a slow start on its date of listing today. The share was listed at Rs.95, over their IPO issue price of Rs.70 – Rs.75 per share.

The IPO was opened for public subscription on Aug 26, 2025 and closed on Aug 29, 2025. The objective of the company was to raise around Rs.121 crore. The price band of the IPO was from Rs.70 – Rs.75 per share with 1,600 equity share in one lot. The minimum investment for retail investors was around Rs. 2,40,000. MUFG Intime India Private Limited was the registrar of this public issue.

Sattva Engineering Construction IPO has been 184.20 times subscribed. The segment-wise consolidated investors participation are as follows:

  • Total Subscription: 184.20x
  • Retail Investors: 173.01x
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 122.38x
  • Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 362.26x

(Data: August 29, 2025)

Sattva Engineering Construction: Day 1 Share Price

  • Share Opening Price: Rs. 95
  • Share Price (Maximum): Rs. 99.85
  • Share Price (Minimum): Rs. 95

(Data: Sep 03, 2025 | 14:56 PM)

Sattva Engineering Construction: Company Overview

Sattva Engineering Construction Limited was founded in 2012 in Maharashtra. The company operates in infrastructure development, civil construction sector, focusing on projects such as roads, bridges, buildings, and urban infrastructure development.

The company provide services to both government and private sector clients across India, emphasizing timely delivery, excellence in standards, and usage of recent construction technology. The company holds a diversified project portfolio, with growing revenues funded by growing government infrastructure spending.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Tata Capital Plans Massive IPO: Why Is It Bigger Than Zomato, Paytm, And Nykaa Combined Launches?

Tags: ipoIPO newsSattva EngineeringShare price

RELATED News

GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
GST Meeting: FM Sitharaman Announces ZERO GST, BIG Reduction For Middle Class, Check Here
The Price Of Your iPhone Is Dropping, But What About Everything Else? Inside The GST 2.0 Mystery
Stock Market Closing Bell: Sensex Surges Over 400 Points As Nifty Crosses 24,700; Metals And Pharma Lead Gains

LATEST NEWS

Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details
Rajasthan University Result 2025 OUT at uniraj.ac.in: Check & Download Uniraj UG and PG Marksheet Via Direct Link
Donald Trump Blocked! Court Slams 200-Year-Old Law Used Against Venezuelan Man
Why Are Afghan Refugees Fleeing Pakistan Despite a Deadly Earthquake?
Sattva Engineering Share: Day 1 Listing Price Surge, Is This The Start Of Something Big?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sattva Engineering Share: Day 1 Listing Price Surge, Is This The Start Of Something Big?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sattva Engineering Share: Day 1 Listing Price Surge, Is This The Start Of Something Big?
Sattva Engineering Share: Day 1 Listing Price Surge, Is This The Start Of Something Big?
Sattva Engineering Share: Day 1 Listing Price Surge, Is This The Start Of Something Big?
Sattva Engineering Share: Day 1 Listing Price Surge, Is This The Start Of Something Big?

QUICK LINKS