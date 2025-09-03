Sattva Engineering Share: Day 1 Listing Price Surge, Is This The Start Of Something Big?

Sattva Engineering Construction shares made a slow start on its date of listing today. The share was listed at Rs.95, over their IPO issue price of Rs.70 – Rs.75 per share.

The IPO was opened for public subscription on Aug 26, 2025 and closed on Aug 29, 2025. The objective of the company was to raise around Rs.121 crore. The price band of the IPO was from Rs.70 – Rs.75 per share with 1,600 equity share in one lot. The minimum investment for retail investors was around Rs. 2,40,000. MUFG Intime India Private Limited was the registrar of this public issue.

Sattva Engineering Construction IPO has been 184.20 times subscribed. The segment-wise consolidated investors participation are as follows:

Total Subscription: 184.20x

Retail Investors: 173.01x

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 122.38x

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 362.26x

(Data: August 29, 2025)

Sattva Engineering Construction: Day 1 Share Price

Share Opening Price: Rs. 95

Share Price (Maximum): Rs. 99.85

Share Price (Minimum): Rs. 95

(Data: Sep 03, 2025 | 14:56 PM)

Sattva Engineering Construction: Company Overview

Sattva Engineering Construction Limited was founded in 2012 in Maharashtra. The company operates in infrastructure development, civil construction sector, focusing on projects such as roads, bridges, buildings, and urban infrastructure development.

The company provide services to both government and private sector clients across India, emphasizing timely delivery, excellence in standards, and usage of recent construction technology. The company holds a diversified project portfolio, with growing revenues funded by growing government infrastructure spending.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

