Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed Today on January 17 For Pongal? Check Full State-Wise Holiday List

Banks are open in most parts of the country today, as January 17 marks the third Saturday of the month. However, banking services are unavailable in Tamil Nadu due to the observance of Uzhavar Thirunal, a state-specific holiday, also known as the Farmers’ Festival.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 17, 2026 12:59:08 IST

As Pongal celebrations continue across the country, many people are wondering whether banks will be open or closed on Saturday, January 17, 2026. With several states observing the harvest festival as a public holiday, banking services may be affected in certain regions. 

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Here’s a state-wise breakdown of where banks are closed and where they remain open on January 17, 2026.

Are Banks Open Today?

Banks are open in most parts of the country today, as January 17 marks the third Saturday of the month. However, banking services are unavailable in Tamil Nadu due to the observance of Uzhavar Thirunal, a state-specific holiday, also known as the Farmers’ Festival. 

Consequently, physical branches of all public and private sector banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, will be shut across Chennai and other districts of the state despite it being the third Saturday. 

However, digital banking facilities such as online transactions, mobile banking, and ATM services will continue to function normally. 

Check Full State-Wise Bank Holiday List

Date Occasion States Where Banks Are Closed
January 17 Uzhavar Thirunal Tamil Nadu
January 23 Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Saraswati Puja Tripura, Odisha, West Bengal
January 26 Republic Day All States

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 12:59 PM IST
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: are bank close todayBank Holidaybank holiday on january 17Saturday Bank Holidaystate-wise bank holiday listtoday bank holiday

