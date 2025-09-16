Schneider Electric & Apollo Hospitals Collaborate to Deliver Resilient, Safe and Energy-Efficient Healthcare Solutions
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Schneider Electric & Apollo Hospitals Collaborate to Deliver Resilient, Safe and Energy-Efficient Healthcare Solutions

Schneider Electric & Apollo Hospitals Collaborate to Deliver Resilient, Safe and Energy-Efficient Healthcare Solutions

Schneider Electric & Apollo Hospitals Collaborate to Deliver Resilient, Safe and Energy-Efficient Healthcare Solutions

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 18:35:07 IST

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 16: Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has partnered with Apollo Hospitals Asia’s leading integrated healthcare provider, to deploy advanced power quality and energy monitoring solutions at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) in Chennai. This partnership marks a key milestone in modernizing energy infrastructure to ensure greater reliability, sustainability, and intelligence in powering one of India’s most advanced cancer treatment facilities.

The smart power infrastructure deployed is designed to enhance diagnostic capabilities, reduce unplanned downtime, and support improved energy efficiency over time, potentially driving gains of up to 30%. These capabilities play a vital role in enabling Apollo Hospitals to deliver dependable cancer care while advancing efficiency and sustainability across both clinical and operational environments.

As part of this initiative, Schneider Electric has deployed its flagship PowerLogic™ ION9000 power quality meters and EcoStruxure™ Power Monitoring Expert software to provide continuous, real-time visibility into energy conditions across the APCC campus. This ensures uninterrupted power to critical technologies like proton beam therapy, where precision and uptime are essential for patient safety and clinical outcomes.

“At Schneider Electric, we believe healthcare infrastructure demands precision, reliability, and intelligence,” said Nikhil Pathak, VP – Digital Energy and Power Products, Schneider Electric. “Our collaboration with Apollo Hospitals demonstrates how advanced energy solutions can directly support life-saving care. By enabling real-time monitoring and resilient power delivery at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, we’re helping build a sustainable, safe, future-ready energy ecosystem that powers clinical excellence and operational resilience.”

“Apollo Hospitals’ strategic partnership with Schneider Electric will be instrumental in fortifying our energy infrastructure with resilience and precision. Leveraging Schneider’s advanced connected technologies and ongoing advisory expertise, we have elevated reliability across mission-critical areas–including our Proton Therapy unit. This collaboration empowers Apollo to optimize energy management in ways that drive operational excellence today, while building future-ready healthcare systems for tomorrow.” said, Mr. Harshad Reddy, Director Group Oncology & International – Apollo Hospitals

Driving Sustainable Healthcare Transformation

Beyond improving operational reliability, this collaboration also contributes to Apollo’s broader sustainability strategy. The healthcare group is actively working toward increasing its renewable energy usage, reducing energy and water consumption by 10%, and cutting carbon emissions by 30% across its facilities by 2025.

Schneider Electric plays a key role in supporting these goals–not only through connected technologies and intelligent systems, but also through strategic consultancy and ongoing energy planning.

Together, both organizations are building a future-focused, environmentally responsible energy framework tailored to the evolving needs of advanced healthcare.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centres, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

www.se.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: advertorial-disclaimerapollo-hospitalsautomationenergy-managementhealthcarepower-qualitysustainabilityvmpl

RELATED News

US online holiday sales growth to slow as shoppers tighten budgets, Salesforce forecasts
L.T Elevator Ltd IPO Closes Today: Strong Interest From Retail And NIIs Ahead Of Allotment
Action will be taken against e-commerce entities using dark patterns: Consumer Affairs Secy
Taurian MPS Hits The Market Today: Thinking Of Investing? Read This First
Euro Pratik Sales Limited IPO Day 1: Are Investors Getting Caution Or Is This A Good Start?

LATEST NEWS

Trade For Impact Conference Highlighted South Asia’s Women Entrepreneurs as Vital Contributors to Global Supply Chains
Israeli cybersecurity startup Vega raises $65 million, valued at $400 million
Lifts and escalators are not safe for dogs
PCB Risks Huge Financial Loss: Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 Boycott May Blow Up in Their Faces
Robert Redford, star actor and champion of independent film, dies aged 89
If your drink is spiked, get medical help then contact the police
Himachal CM Sukhu mourns death of 3 killed in landslide in Mandi district
EAM Jaishankar wishes Mexico on Independence Day
Love in the Time of Protest? Woman’s Kiss on Policeman Melts the Internet Into an ‘Awww’ Moment – Watch Video
"He questions everything": Bhuvan Arora shares how he prepared to play cop in Shachindra Vats' 'Janaawar'
Schneider Electric & Apollo Hospitals Collaborate to Deliver Resilient, Safe and Energy-Efficient Healthcare Solutions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Schneider Electric & Apollo Hospitals Collaborate to Deliver Resilient, Safe and Energy-Efficient Healthcare Solutions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Schneider Electric & Apollo Hospitals Collaborate to Deliver Resilient, Safe and Energy-Efficient Healthcare Solutions
Schneider Electric & Apollo Hospitals Collaborate to Deliver Resilient, Safe and Energy-Efficient Healthcare Solutions
Schneider Electric & Apollo Hospitals Collaborate to Deliver Resilient, Safe and Energy-Efficient Healthcare Solutions
Schneider Electric & Apollo Hospitals Collaborate to Deliver Resilient, Safe and Energy-Efficient Healthcare Solutions

QUICK LINKS