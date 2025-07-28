Sellowrap Industries IPO Day 2: Strong Investor Interest, Is It the Right Time For Automotive?

Sellowrap Industries Ltd., a well-known company in the business of automotive components, has opened its IPO on July 25, 2025 for the subscription and will close tomorrow, July 29, 2025. The allotment date given is July 30, 2025.

The company continues to generate investor’s attention on Day 2 of subscription.

The current offer is subscribed to 3.64 times, with strong demand across Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

IPO Subscription Status: Strong Demand, Especially from Retail and NII

As of Day 2, the IPO has already been oversubscribed 3.64 times. Here’s a breakdown of investor participation so far:

• Total Subscription: 3.64x

• Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 4.96x

• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 6.71x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.00x

The substantial interest from RIIs and NIIs highlights the enthusiasm around this IPO, however, lack of QIB investor’s participation has raises few questions about their confidence in the company.

Key IPO Details

• Price Band: ₹79 to ₹83 per share

• Minimum Investment: ₹2,65,600 (for 1600 shares)

• Lot Size: 1600 shares

• Issue Size: ₹30 crore

• Issue Opens: July 25, 2025

• Issue Closes: July 29, 2025

• Allotment Date: July 30, 2025

What Does This Mean for Investors?

The strong retail and NII participation advocate that the company has generated substantial investor interest, particularly from those trying to explore automotive and manufacturing industry. However, the absence of institutional interest could be considered as a cautious sign.

About Sellowrap Industries Ltd.

Sellowrap Industries Ltd. is a well-established name in the manufacturing sector, specializing in automotive components.

The company operates primarily in the B2B space, producing both adhesive and non-adhesive processed components. Its focus on high-quality production positions it as a key player in the market.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors are encouraged to consult a registered financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

