LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav eknath shinde
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav eknath shinde
LIVE TV
Home > Business > SGCCI to organise ‘Food & Beverages Expo’ and ‘SGCCI Global Village’ from 24th to 26th January 2026 at SIECC, Sarsana, Surat

SGCCI to organise ‘Food & Beverages Expo’ and ‘SGCCI Global Village’ from 24th to 26th January 2026 at SIECC, Sarsana, Surat

SGCCI to organise ‘Food & Beverages Expo’ and ‘SGCCI Global Village’ from 24th to 26th January 2026 at SIECC, Sarsana, Surat

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 19, 2026 18:15:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SGCCI to organise ‘Food & Beverages Expo’ and ‘SGCCI Global Village’ from 24th to 26th January 2026 at SIECC, Sarsana, Surat

You Might Be Interested In

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 19: In association with the Southern Gujarat Chamber Trade and Industries Development Centre, the Southern Gujarat Chamber Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) will hold a joint exhibition, namely, Food and Beverages Expo and SGCCI Global Village, on 24th through 26th January 2026 between 10:00 am and 7:00 pm at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre (SIECC), Sarsana.

SGCCI President Mr Nikhil Madrasi said that the purpose of the Food & Beverages Expo is to promote and spur the development of the food processing industry. It will also be attended by 156 exhibitors from Surat and other cities of India, like Pune, Nashik, Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Haryana, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Panchmahal, Navsari, Vapi, Valsad, Ankleshwar, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, Gondal, Junagadh and Bharuch.

You Might Be Interested In

The Food & Beverages Expo will showcase a wide range of products and services related to the food processing sector, including food processing equipment and machinery, packaging machinery and materials, cold chain equipment and refrigeration appliances, warehousing and cargo handling solutions, food testing laboratories, insurance services, financial solutions, dried and frozen foods, bakery and grocery products, beverages, food parks and consumer packaged goods.

Mr Madrasi also added that SGCCI is hosting the SGCCI Global Village exhibition in its second year to enhance international trade and exchange worldwide. The exhibition is geared toward reaffirming cultural, educational, and business ties between India and other countries globally.

The Global Village will feature country pavilions from Dubai, Australia, Japan, Ghana, Thailand, Afghanistan, and India, among others. It is these countries that will advertise their cultural diversity, investment opportunities, food products, real estate and tourism opportunities, and educational opportunities, as well as showcase possible business partnerships.

Besides the country pavilion, Canadian buyers and visitors, Zimbabweans, Sri Lankans, Ethiopians, Luxembourgers, Cyprusians, Tunisians and Lesothans are also anticipated to be present at the exhibition.

It will enable the industrialists and traders of Surat and South Gujarat to have a chance to interact with international markets, find new acquaintances to expand their businesses and hold B2B meetings with foreign business delegates, which will benefit the business population of the entire South Gujarat region.

Free online visitor registration is available on https://foodexpo.sgcci.in

To know more, the interested participants can refer to: 0261-2291111.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 6:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Malabar Hill Sees New Residential Development as SILA and Rohan Lifescapes Introduce 30 Little Gibbs

Anthology ‘When Gods Don’t Matter’ unveiled at Jaipur LitFest 2026 by culturist Sundeep Bhutoria

PRISM launches Republic Day sale with 77% savings on OYO hotel bookings

India 2030: Fast Track to Upper-Middle-Income Status Through Growth, Consumption, and Reforms

Kshitij’25 Unveils Its Headliner Artist: Shreya Ghoshal to Perform Live at Mithibai College

LATEST NEWS

SGCCI to organise ‘Food & Beverages Expo’ and ‘SGCCI Global Village’ from 24th to 26th January 2026 at SIECC, Sarsana, Surat

Muhammad Yunus Exposed! Bangladesh Refuses To Take Accountability, Says Violence Involving Hindus, Minorities Non-Communal

‘What About Dad’s Polo Horses?’ Karisma Kapoor’s Children Raise Questions Over Gaps In Stepmother Priya Kapur’s Assets List Amid Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute

“Welcome My Brother”: PM Modi Receives UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan At Delhi Airport In Rare Gesture

‘They Romanced Trump And Got A Visa Ban’: Veteran Pak Journalist Hamid Mir Tears Into Sharif-Munir Leadership, Lauds India’s Foreign Policy

What Is The ‘Victorian Disease’ Scaring Amazon’s UK Warehouse? Why It’s Sparking A Workplace Health Safety Debate | Explained

Who Is Taimoor Hassan, Pakistani Student Who Created Urdu ChatGPT

Rinku Singh In Trouble After Karni Sena Files Complaint Against Indian Cricketer Over Religious Reel

Jailed Actor Ranya Rao’s Step-Father DGP Ramachandra Rao Under Scanner Over Obscene Police Station Viral Video In Karnataka

Asim Munir Says Pakistan, ‘Created In The Name Of Islam’, Is Ready to Achieve Its ‘Original Purpose’ — What Does He Mean?

SGCCI to organise ‘Food & Beverages Expo’ and ‘SGCCI Global Village’ from 24th to 26th January 2026 at SIECC, Sarsana, Surat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SGCCI to organise ‘Food & Beverages Expo’ and ‘SGCCI Global Village’ from 24th to 26th January 2026 at SIECC, Sarsana, Surat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SGCCI to organise ‘Food & Beverages Expo’ and ‘SGCCI Global Village’ from 24th to 26th January 2026 at SIECC, Sarsana, Surat
SGCCI to organise ‘Food & Beverages Expo’ and ‘SGCCI Global Village’ from 24th to 26th January 2026 at SIECC, Sarsana, Surat
SGCCI to organise ‘Food & Beverages Expo’ and ‘SGCCI Global Village’ from 24th to 26th January 2026 at SIECC, Sarsana, Surat
SGCCI to organise ‘Food & Beverages Expo’ and ‘SGCCI Global Village’ from 24th to 26th January 2026 at SIECC, Sarsana, Surat

QUICK LINKS