SGCCI to organise ‘Food & Beverages Expo’ and ‘SGCCI Global Village’ from 24th to 26th January 2026 at SIECC, Sarsana, Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 19: In association with the Southern Gujarat Chamber Trade and Industries Development Centre, the Southern Gujarat Chamber Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) will hold a joint exhibition, namely, Food and Beverages Expo and SGCCI Global Village, on 24th through 26th January 2026 between 10:00 am and 7:00 pm at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre (SIECC), Sarsana.

SGCCI President Mr Nikhil Madrasi said that the purpose of the Food & Beverages Expo is to promote and spur the development of the food processing industry. It will also be attended by 156 exhibitors from Surat and other cities of India, like Pune, Nashik, Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Haryana, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Panchmahal, Navsari, Vapi, Valsad, Ankleshwar, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, Gondal, Junagadh and Bharuch.

The Food & Beverages Expo will showcase a wide range of products and services related to the food processing sector, including food processing equipment and machinery, packaging machinery and materials, cold chain equipment and refrigeration appliances, warehousing and cargo handling solutions, food testing laboratories, insurance services, financial solutions, dried and frozen foods, bakery and grocery products, beverages, food parks and consumer packaged goods.

Mr Madrasi also added that SGCCI is hosting the SGCCI Global Village exhibition in its second year to enhance international trade and exchange worldwide. The exhibition is geared toward reaffirming cultural, educational, and business ties between India and other countries globally.

The Global Village will feature country pavilions from Dubai, Australia, Japan, Ghana, Thailand, Afghanistan, and India, among others. It is these countries that will advertise their cultural diversity, investment opportunities, food products, real estate and tourism opportunities, and educational opportunities, as well as showcase possible business partnerships.

Besides the country pavilion, Canadian buyers and visitors, Zimbabweans, Sri Lankans, Ethiopians, Luxembourgers, Cyprusians, Tunisians and Lesothans are also anticipated to be present at the exhibition.

It will enable the industrialists and traders of Surat and South Gujarat to have a chance to interact with international markets, find new acquaintances to expand their businesses and hold B2B meetings with foreign business delegates, which will benefit the business population of the entire South Gujarat region.

Free online visitor registration is available on https://foodexpo.sgcci.in

To know more, the interested participants can refer to: 0261-2291111.