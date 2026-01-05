LIVE TV
Home > Business > Share Lock-In Expiry Alert: ₹14,000 Crore From Meesho, Tata, LG, WeWork Hits Market; Traders Gear Up For Volatility This Week

Share Lock-In Expiry Alert: ₹14,000 Crore From Meesho, Tata, LG, WeWork Hits Market; Traders Gear Up For Volatility This Week

Traders brace for a busy week as shares worth ₹14,000 crore from 14 companies, including Meesho, Tata Capital, LG Electronics, and WeWork, become tradable post-lock-in, promising volatility and opportunities.

India’s IPO Market 2025
India’s IPO Market 2025

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 5, 2026 14:26:58 IST

Share Lock-In Expiry Alert: ₹14,000 Crore From Meesho, Tata, LG, WeWork Hits Market; Traders Gear Up For Volatility This Week

Share Lock-In Expiry Week: ₹14,000 Crore Shares Hit The Market

Attention, traders! It’s time to be prepared for the biggest action in the market this week, as 14 companies are releasing a huge amount of shares worth almost ₹14,000 crore. The market will be full of action, and big players like Meesho, Tata Capital, LG Electronics India, and WeWork India are among the ones making the most noise, particularly with Tata Capital and LG being part of the biggest IPOs of 2025. It’s not to say that unlocking will mean that everyone will sell off their shares right away, but rather that the trading battle is just starting here.

Certain players will be quick to take the risk for the sake of some fast money, while others will be quietly sitting, observing gradually the building of the market through their patience. So, get ready for the market to be nervous, prices to go up and down, and the fresh liquidity to mix portfolios. It’s going to be a very tricky situation for every trader, filled with opportunities and risks at the same time, where only the right timing, the right strategy, and the right nerves of steel could make the difference between a great profit and being left behind. So, don’t take your eyes off your screens because the week ahead is going to be nothing short of spectacular!

Major Names And Their Lock-In Expiry From 2025

  • LG Electronics India

    • Lock-in ends: Thursday, January 8

    • Shares becoming eligible: 15.2 million (2% of outstanding equity)

    • Current market value: ₹2,252 crore

    • Market trend: Up 30% from issue price of ₹1,140; down 15% from post-listing high of ₹1,749

    • Key note: One of the top-performing IPOs of 2025, attracting trader attention as liquidity enters the market

  • WeWork India

    • Lock-in ends: Tuesday, January 6

    • Shares becoming eligible: 10.4 million (8% of outstanding equity)

    • Current market value: ₹637 crore

    • Market trend: Trades 6% below issue price of ₹648

    • Key note: High volatility expected; early traders may watch price swings closely

  • Tata Capital

    • Lock-in ends: Wednesday, January 7

    • Shares becoming eligible: 71.2 million (2% of outstanding equity)

    • Current market value: ₹2,573 crore

    • Market trend: Trades 11% above issue price of ₹326

    • Key note: Biggest IPO of 2025; fresh liquidity could trigger intraday action

  • Meesho

    • Lock-in ends: Wednesday, January 7

    • Shares becoming eligible: 109.9 million (2% of outstanding equity)

    • Current market value: ₹1,973 crore

    • Market trend: Up 60% from issue price of ₹111; down ~30% from post-listing high of ₹254

    • Key note: Traders may watch closely for price corrections and momentum plays

Other Companies With Lock-In Expiring This Week

  • Crizac

    • Lock-in ends: Thursday, January 8

    • Shares becoming eligible: 104.9 million (60% of outstanding equity)

    • Current market value: ₹2,968 crore

    • Market trend: Up 15% from issue price

    • Key note: One of the largest share releases this week; likely to attract heavy trader attention

  • Bansal Wire Industries

    • Lock-in ends: Friday, January 9

    • Shares becoming eligible: 31.3 million (20% of outstanding equity)

    • Current market value: ₹973 crore

    • Market trend: Up 20% from issue price

    • Key note: Moderate-sized release with potential for short-term volatility

  • Sambhv Steel Tubes

    • Lock-in ends: Monday, January 5

    • Shares becoming eligible: 142.1 million (48% of outstanding equity)

    • Current market value: ₹1,385 crore

    • Market trend: Up 18% from issue price

    • Key note: Early week release; traders will watch for momentum plays

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Oil In The Crossfire: ONGC, RIL, And IOC Brace As US Intervention In Venezuela…

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 2:26 PM IST
Tags: Bansal Wire IndustriesCrizac sharesfresh liquidityindian stock marketintraday tradingIPO lock-inLG Electronics Indialock-in expiry weekmarket-volatilityMeesho sharesSambhv Steel Tubesshare lock-in expiryTata Capital IPOtrader opportunitiesWeWork India

Share Lock-In Expiry Alert: ₹14,000 Crore From Meesho, Tata, LG, WeWork Hits Market; Traders Gear Up For Volatility This Week

QUICK LINKS