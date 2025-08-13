LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > SHRESTH Launched: India’s First National Index For Drug Regulatory Performance

SHRESTH Launched: India’s First National Index For Drug Regulatory Performance

SHRESTH, India’s new drug regulatory index launched by Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, aims to enhance state-level drug safety performance with data-driven benchmarks, quality enforcement, and inter-state collaboration.

Union Health Ministry Launches SHRESTH
Union Health Ministry Launches SHRESTH

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 13, 2025 01:09:30 IST

SHRESTH Initiative Launched to Boost Drug Quality and Safety Across States, Union Health Secretary Calls for Unified Drug Regulatory Excellence Drive.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava launched the SHRESTH (State Health Regulatory Excellence Index) in New Delhi today, underscoring the critical link between medicine safety and public health. She stated, “The health of all citizens begins with the safety, quality, and efficacy of the medicines they consume.” The SHRESTH initiative, developed by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), aims to benchmark, evaluate, and improve the performance of state drug regulatory authorities. Ms. Srivastava stressed the government’s commitment to quality assurance in the pharma sector and called for stronger centre-state collaboration. The initiative marks a major step towards enhancing India’s drug safety ecosystem through transparent, data-driven evaluation and inter-state accountability.

SHRESTH In Focus

  • State-wise benchmarking
  • Health-first regulatory strategy
  • Response to quality lapses
  • Encouragement of best practices
  • Strengthening CDSCO-State ties
  • Transparency in drug compliance
  • Holistic capacity-building

SHRESTH Initiative to Benchmark Drug Regulatory Excellence

Ms. Srivastava emphasised that ensuring medicine quality is a national priority. She highlighted the crucial role of States and Union Territories in maintaining consistent manufacturing and distribution standards across India. SHRESTH will serve as a nationwide performance index to promote regulatory transparency, support best practices, and recognise high-performing state drug authorities. She stated, “This collaboration is key to making India’s drug ecosystem more robust and globally respected.” SHRESTH, the first of its kind in India, will assess states based on compliance, enforcement, quality control infrastructure, and response time to public health risks. The CDSCO will provide guidance, tools, and training under this framework to ensure all states raise their benchmarks.

(With Inputs)

Also read: Mining Sector Overhaul: Lok Sabha Passes Bill To Power India’s Critical Mineral Mission – Everything You Need to Know

RELATED News

Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google
Bhumi Pednekar’s ₹200 Himalayan Water Brand Backbay Makes Waves—Literally!
India’s Semiconductor Surge: PM Modi Cabinet Approves ₹4,600 Crore Boost For Odisha, Punjab And Andhra Pradesh, Powering Tech Revolution
Inflation Alert: India’s Retail Inflation Crashes To 1.55% — Lowest In 8 Years!
₹134 Lakh Crore Club: 300 Indian Families Outpace Countries — Ambanis Still Rule The Throne

LATEST NEWS

Is Donald Trump Abandoning India for Pakistan? Expert Rings a Bell!
Gianluigi Donnarumma Agrees Contract With Manchester City: Etihad Door Opens
U.S. Sanctions Armed Group Controlling Congo’s Illegal Mineral Trade
Zohran Mamdani’s Surprising Connection To WWE! Here’s How
Lavrov–Rubio Call Sets Base for Putin–Trump Alaska Meeting
Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Cristiano Junior’s Mom A Secret: Here’s Why
Is Sami Zayn’s WWE Raw Stint About To An End?
Interest Rates to Court Dates: Donald Trump Ponders Legal Battle Against Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Trailer Drops—New Case, New Stars, Same Hilarious Chaos
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser Denounces Donald Trump’s Police Takeover
SHRESTH Launched: India’s First National Index For Drug Regulatory Performance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SHRESTH Launched: India’s First National Index For Drug Regulatory Performance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SHRESTH Launched: India’s First National Index For Drug Regulatory Performance
SHRESTH Launched: India’s First National Index For Drug Regulatory Performance
SHRESTH Launched: India’s First National Index For Drug Regulatory Performance
SHRESTH Launched: India’s First National Index For Drug Regulatory Performance

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?