SHRESTH Launched: India’s First National Index For Drug Regulatory Performance

SHRESTH Initiative Launched to Boost Drug Quality and Safety Across States, Union Health Secretary Calls for Unified Drug Regulatory Excellence Drive.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava launched the SHRESTH (State Health Regulatory Excellence Index) in New Delhi today, underscoring the critical link between medicine safety and public health. She stated, “The health of all citizens begins with the safety, quality, and efficacy of the medicines they consume.” The SHRESTH initiative, developed by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), aims to benchmark, evaluate, and improve the performance of state drug regulatory authorities. Ms. Srivastava stressed the government’s commitment to quality assurance in the pharma sector and called for stronger centre-state collaboration. The initiative marks a major step towards enhancing India’s drug safety ecosystem through transparent, data-driven evaluation and inter-state accountability.

SHRESTH In Focus

S tate-wise benchmarking

tate-wise benchmarking H ealth-first regulatory strategy

ealth-first regulatory strategy R esponse to quality lapses

esponse to quality lapses E ncouragement of best practices

ncouragement of best practices S trengthening CDSCO-State ties

trengthening CDSCO-State ties T ransparency in drug compliance

ransparency in drug compliance Holistic capacity-building

SHRESTH Initiative to Benchmark Drug Regulatory Excellence

Ms. Srivastava emphasised that ensuring medicine quality is a national priority. She highlighted the crucial role of States and Union Territories in maintaining consistent manufacturing and distribution standards across India. SHRESTH will serve as a nationwide performance index to promote regulatory transparency, support best practices, and recognise high-performing state drug authorities. She stated, “This collaboration is key to making India’s drug ecosystem more robust and globally respected.” SHRESTH, the first of its kind in India, will assess states based on compliance, enforcement, quality control infrastructure, and response time to public health risks. The CDSCO will provide guidance, tools, and training under this framework to ensure all states raise their benchmarks.

(With Inputs)

Also read: Mining Sector Overhaul: Lok Sabha Passes Bill To Power India’s Critical Mineral Mission – Everything You Need to Know