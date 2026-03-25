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Home > Health News > 5 Common Eye Accidents You Deal With At Home Accidentally- Expert Reveals What To Do Immediately If Your Eyes Start Troubling

5 Common Eye Accidents You Deal With At Home Accidentally- Expert Reveals What To Do Immediately If Your Eyes Start Troubling

The following are five common eye accidents that can occur to you at home and the first aid to be provided as shared by Dr. Isaac Abraham Roy, Head - Clinical Services, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital.

5 Common Eye Accidents You Deal With At Home Accidentally (Photo: freepik)
5 Common Eye Accidents You Deal With At Home Accidentally (Photo: freepik)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 25, 2026 18:21:29 IST

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5 Common Eye Accidents You Deal With At Home Accidentally- Expert Reveals What To Do Immediately If Your Eyes Start Troubling

Eye injuries are quite common at home, and the first few minutes following the accident play a major role in the outcome. From a clinical point of view, many of the complications that arise later could have been avoided with proper first aid. Home chores like cleaning and cooking can pose a risk to the eyes.

All the scenarios above share a common recommendation of what to do. It is recommended that one rubs the eyes, and it is recommended that one does not delay and instead acts quickly. The following are five common eye accidents that can occur to you at home and the first aid to be provided as shared by Dr. Isaac Abraham Roy, Head – Clinical Services, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital:

1. Soap or Shampoo in the Eyes

This is one of the common eye accidents, especially in children. This may result in a burning sensation, redness and watering of the eyes. In most cases, this does not result in much damage to the eyes but may result in some irritation on the surface of the eyes. The first aid for this eye accident is to immediately rinse the eyes with water and is to not rub the eyes, as this may result in greater irritation.

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2. Dust or Foreign Particles

Dust, sand and other foreign particles may enter the eyes during sweeping or cleaning. This may result in a gritty sensation, redness and watering of the eyes. It is advised not to touch the eyes with your hands or with a cloth as this may result in greater damage. The first aid for this eye accident is to rinse the eyes with water.

3. Accidental Scratches (Corneal Abrasion)

Minor accidents may also be due to fingernails, the sharpness of papers or towels. These are painful and can cause sensitivity to light and watering of the eyes. It is strongly recommended that one does not resort to self-medication, as inappropriate eye drops may cause further damage. It is recommended that one consult a doctor to receive proper medication for the condition to avoid further complications such as infection.

4. Chemical Splashes from Cleaning Products

Exposure to cleaning products found in the household is a medical emergency. The chemicals may cause damage to the eye surfaces. It is strongly recommended that one flushes water into the eyes for a period of 15 to 20 minutes. It is recommended that one does not delay and instead seek urgent medical attention even if the condition improves.

5. Hot Oil or Steam Exposure

Exposure to hot oil or steam while in the kitchen may cause damage to the eyes and eye tissues. It is recommended that one flushes water into the eye. It is recommended that one does not apply ice to the eye. Pain, redness, and blurring of the eyes are recommended to be taken to a doctor for urgent medical attention.

ALSO READ:   How Parenting in India Differs From The Netherlands: Dutch Mother Breaks Down 7 Eye-Opening Differences, Says ‘Academic Pressure Starts Far Too Early in India’

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Tags: common eye injurieseye accidents at homeeye care emergencyeye injury first aideye irritation treatmenteye safety tipshome eye accidentswhat to do for eye injury

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5 Common Eye Accidents You Deal With At Home Accidentally- Expert Reveals What To Do Immediately If Your Eyes Start Troubling

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5 Common Eye Accidents You Deal With At Home Accidentally- Expert Reveals What To Do Immediately If Your Eyes Start Troubling
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