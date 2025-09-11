LIVE TV
Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO: Why Are Retail Investors Rushing In? Find The Shocking Data Behind Day 2 Success!

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, a mumbai based jewellery manufacturing and retail company, is open for its public subscription. The IPO opens on September 10, 2025 and will close on September 12, 2025.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 11, 2025 22:42:17 IST

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, a mumbai based jewellery manufacturing and retail company, is open for its public subscription. The IPO opens on September 10, 2025 and will close on September 12, 2025. The valuation of this public offer is Rs.400 crore.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Subscription Opens: September 10, 2025
•    IPO Subscription Closes: September 12, 2025
•    Size of the Issue: Around Rs.400 cr
•    Price Range: Rs.155 – Rs.165
•    Lot Size: 90 shares
•    Minimum Retail Investment: Rs.14,850
•    Listing At: NSE SME Platform
•    Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited: Consolidated Subscription Status 

As of Day 2, the IPO was subscribed 8.24 times. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

•    Total Consolidated Subscription: 8.24x
•    Retail Individual Investors: 9.62x
•    Retail Investors (Employees): 24.06x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.86x
•    NIIs Investors: 14.81x
(Subscription Data Collected: Sep 11, 2025)

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited: Company Overview

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, is a Mumbai, Maharashtra based jewellery manufacturing and retail company, with an expertise in mangalsutras, a traditional ornament worn by married women in India. The company has made a strong regional spread through its dedicated product range and branded outlets. 

The company mainly focuses on domestic retail market, with strategies to develop across urban and semi-urban regions. The company profits from high-margin products, traditional yet modern designs with personalization, and a rising demand for curated wedding jewellery. Its business model inculcates in-house design, direct-to-consumer sales, and retail growth, making it one of the focused players in their segment.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Jain, Kartikeya spin Central Zone into command on Day 1 of Duleep Trophy final
