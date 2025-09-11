LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Urban Company IPO: Retail Demand Explodes, What’s Behind The Record-Breaking Subscription Numbers?

Urban Company IPO: Retail Demand Explodes, What’s Behind The Record-Breaking Subscription Numbers?

Urban Company Limited has opened its IPO for public subscription on September 10, 2025 and will close on September 12, 2025. The company was founded in 2014 with its headquarter in Gurugram, previously known as UrbanClap. The company is a leading on-demand home and beauty service provider with its operations across India, UAE, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia.

Urban Company IPO: Retail Demand Explodes, What’s Behind The Record-Breaking Subscription Numbers?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 11, 2025 22:35:39 IST

Urban Company Limited has opened its IPO for public subscription on September 10, 2025. The IPO will close on September 12, 2025 with the objective of raising Rs. 1,900 crore through this offer, comprising both a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

Urban Company Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opens at: September 10, 2025
•    IPO Closes at: September 12, 2025
•    Total Size of the Issue: Rs.1,900 crore
•    Fresh Issue: Rs.472 crore 
•    Offer for Sale: Rs.1,428 crore 
•    Price Band: Rs.98 – Rs.103 
•    Lot Size: 145 shares
•    Min. Retail Investment: Rs.14,935 
•    Employee Discount: Rs.9 per share
•    Listing At: NSE and BSE
•    Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. 

Important Expected Urban Company Limited IPOs Dates:

•    Anchor Investor Bid Starts: September 9, 2025
•    Allotment: September 15, 2025
•    Date of Listing: September 17, 2025

Urban Company Limited IPO: Consolidated Subscription Status on Day 2

As of Day 2, the IPO was subscribed 9.0 times. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

   Total Consolidated Subscription: 9.0x
•    Retail Investors: 17.68x
•    Retail Investors (Employees): 13.45x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.48x
•    NIIs Investors: 18.22x

(Subscription Data Collected: Sep 11, 2025)

Urban Company Limited: Company Overview

Urban Company Limited, founded in 2014 and headquarter in Gurugram, previously known as UrbanClap. The company is a leading on-demand home and beauty services platform functioning across India, UAE, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. It links consumers to service professionals for providing cleaning, pest control, beauty, appliance repair, and home solutions.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Tata Capital Targets $18B Valuation: This IPO Will Make You Rethink Green Investing

Tags: ipoIPO newsUrban Company Limited

RELATED News

Infosys and HanesBrands Inc. Collaborate to Unlock Hyper Productivity and AI-Driven Efficiency
Experiments of blending ethanol with diesel unsuccessful; new tests with Isobutanol on: Gadkari
Battery trains emerging as alternative to diesel traction, says Alstom India MD
CPA with Miles: Your Passport to Global Accounting Success
Zeki Data Launches Company Diagnostics to Expose Hidden Risks in Deep-Tech Firms

LATEST NEWS

Jain, Kartikeya spin Central Zone into command on Day 1 of Duleep Trophy final
Charlie Kirk Assassination: FBI Releases Photos of Suspect in Murder Investigation
Delhi Police gets 12 day custody of ISIS module case accused
Nepal Army extends curfew, issues prohibitory orders amid rising unrest
Siddharth joins Freida Pinto in upcoming series 'Unaccustomed Earth'
Academy Museum to unveil Steven Spielberg retrospective in 2028
Asia Cup Shocker: What Made India Skip the 1986 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka? Unraveling the Mystery Behind It
Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl against Hong Kong
You Won’t Believe Why Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Got Thrown Out of a New Zealand Restaurant!
"Shamelessness": Opposition question Centre's "double standards" on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash
Urban Company IPO: Retail Demand Explodes, What’s Behind The Record-Breaking Subscription Numbers?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Urban Company IPO: Retail Demand Explodes, What’s Behind The Record-Breaking Subscription Numbers?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Urban Company IPO: Retail Demand Explodes, What’s Behind The Record-Breaking Subscription Numbers?
Urban Company IPO: Retail Demand Explodes, What’s Behind The Record-Breaking Subscription Numbers?
Urban Company IPO: Retail Demand Explodes, What’s Behind The Record-Breaking Subscription Numbers?
Urban Company IPO: Retail Demand Explodes, What’s Behind The Record-Breaking Subscription Numbers?

QUICK LINKS