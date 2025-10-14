Silver ETFs: Silver Prices Rise Rs 33000 In Just One Week, Check City-Wise Rates On October 14

Silver Rates Today, October 14: Silver prices have witnessed a sharp rally this week, surging by Rs 33,000 amid uncertainty and rising festival demand. Silver rate in India after jumping is Rs 189,000 per kg, while 100 g of silver is available at Rs 18,900. Not only white metal but Gold prices are also witnessing a high record with a price of 24-carat gold at Rs 1,25,410 per 10 gms, and 22k gold prices at Rs 1,14,960 per 10 gms.

City-Wise Silver Rates on October 14

Silver prices are trading higher ahead of the upcoming festivals like Dhanteras and Diwali.

City Price/KG Delhi 1,89,000 Ahmedabad 2,00,800 Mumbai 1,87,500 Bengaluru 1,87,600 Chennai 1,88,600 Gurgaon 1,88,200 Hyderabad 2,00,400 Kolkata 1,89,000 Noisa 1,89,100 Patna 1,89,300

City-Wise Gold Rates on October 14

Gold prices are also witnessing a rise like never before after jumping by $4,130 amid global and domestic factors.