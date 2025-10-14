LIVE TV
Silver ETFs: Silver Prices Rise Rs 33000 In Just One Week, Check City-Wise Rates On October 14

Silver ETFs: Silver Prices Rise Rs 33000 In Just One Week, Check City-Wise Rates On October 14

Silver Rates Today, October 14: Silver prices have witnessed a sharp rally this week, surging by Rs 33,000 amid uncertainty and rising festival demand. Silver rate in India after jumping is Rs 189,000 per kg, while 100 g of silver is available at Rs 18,900. Not only white metal but Gold prices are also witnessing a high record with a price of 24-carat gold at Rs 1,25,410 per 10 gms, and 22k gold prices at Rs 1,14,960 per 10 gms.

Silver prices have witnessed a rise in price. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Silver prices have witnessed a rise in price. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: October 14, 2025 16:12:09 IST

Silver ETFs: Silver Prices Rise Rs 33000 In Just One Week, Check City-Wise Rates On October 14

Silver Rates Today, October 14: Silver prices have witnessed a sharp rally this week, surging by Rs 33,000 amid uncertainty and rising festival demand. Silver rate in India after jumping is Rs 189,000 per kg, while 100 g of silver is available at Rs 18,900. Not only white metal but Gold prices are also witnessing a high record with a price of 24-carat gold at Rs 1,25,410 per 10 gms, and 22k gold prices at Rs 1,14,960 per 10 gms. 

City-Wise Silver Rates on October 14

Silver prices are trading higher ahead of the upcoming festivals like Dhanteras and Diwali.

City  Price/KG
Delhi  1,89,000
Ahmedabad  2,00,800
Mumbai  1,87,500
Bengaluru  1,87,600
Chennai 1,88,600
Gurgaon  1,88,200
Hyderabad  2,00,400 
Kolkata 1,89,000
Noisa  1,89,100
Patna  1,89,300

City-Wise Gold Rates on October 14

Gold prices are also witnessing a rise like never before after jumping by $4,130 amid global and domestic factors.

City  24k Gold Rate Today  22K Gold Rate Today  18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹12,900 ₹11,825 ₹9,770
Mumbai ₹12,868 ₹11,795 ₹9,651
Delhi ₹12,883 ₹11,810 ₹9,666
Kolkata  ₹12,868 ₹11,795 ₹9,651
Ahmedabad ₹12,873 ₹11,800 ₹9,656
Chandigarh ₹12,883 ₹11,810 ₹9,666
Gurgaon ₹12,883 ₹11,810 ₹9,666
Noida ₹12,883 ₹11,810 ₹9,666
Hyderabad ₹12,868 ₹11,795 ₹9,651
First published on: Oct 14, 2025 3:48 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Silver ETFs: Silver Prices Rise Rs 33000 In Just One Week, Check City-Wise Rates On October 14

Silver ETFs: Silver Prices Rise Rs 33000 In Just One Week, Check City-Wise Rates On October 14
Silver ETFs: Silver Prices Rise Rs 33000 In Just One Week, Check City-Wise Rates On October 14
Silver ETFs: Silver Prices Rise Rs 33000 In Just One Week, Check City-Wise Rates On October 14
Silver ETFs: Silver Prices Rise Rs 33000 In Just One Week, Check City-Wise Rates On October 14
