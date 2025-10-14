Silver ETFs: Silver Prices Rise Rs 33000 In Just One Week, Check City-Wise Rates On October 14

Silver Rates Today, October 14: Silver prices have witnessed a sharp rally this week, surging by Rs 33,000 amid uncertainty and rising festival demand. Silver rate in India after jumping is Rs 189,000 per kg, while 100 g of silver is available at Rs 18,900. Not only white metal but Gold prices are also witnessing a high record with a price of 24-carat gold at Rs 1,25,410 per 10 gms, and 22k gold prices at Rs 1,14,960 per 10 gms.
City-Wise Silver Rates on October 14
Silver prices are trading higher ahead of the upcoming festivals like Dhanteras and Diwali.
|City
|Price/KG
|Delhi
|1,89,000
|Ahmedabad
|2,00,800
|Mumbai
|1,87,500
|Bengaluru
|1,87,600
|Chennai
|1,88,600
|Gurgaon
|1,88,200
|Hyderabad
|2,00,400
|Kolkata
|1,89,000
|Noisa
|1,89,100
|Patna
|1,89,300
City-Wise Gold Rates on October 14
Gold prices are also witnessing a rise like never before after jumping by $4,130 amid global and domestic factors.
|City
|24k Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|18K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹12,900
|₹11,825
|₹9,770
|Mumbai
|₹12,868
|₹11,795
|₹9,651
|Delhi
|₹12,883
|₹11,810
|₹9,666
|Kolkata
|₹12,868
|₹11,795
|₹9,651
|Ahmedabad
|₹12,873
|₹11,800
|₹9,656
|Chandigarh
|₹12,883
|₹11,810
|₹9,666
|Gurgaon
|₹12,883
|₹11,810
|₹9,666
|Noida
|₹12,883
|₹11,810
|₹9,666
|Hyderabad
|₹12,868
|₹11,795
|₹9,651