Home > Business > Silver Prices Touch ₹1.91 Lakh Record: Here’s Why the Silver Is Beating Gold

Silver has surged to a record ₹1.91 lakh per kg, outperforming gold due to strong industrial demand from solar, EVs and electronics, alongside safe-haven buying and limited supply. Analysts expect medium-term strength but caution investors about high volatility and advise staggered investments.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 10, 2025 17:50:51 IST

In the Indian market, silver has rocketed to about ₹1.91 million per kg, marking a fresh all-time high and thus, greatly surpassing the gold’s gain of 2025.

 

Silver’s phenomenal price hike

Gold’s price lift in 2025 has been nowhere near as steep as silver’s, with global returns for silver estimated at around 35-40% for the year so far against lower double digits for gold. The combination of safe-haven buying and strong physical demand has resulted in this hike, celebrating every new high in rupee terms.

 

Factors behind silver’s buzzing over gold

Silver’s share in the global demand is 60% coming from the production of first-class products, and as such, it has equally claimed the position of being an industrial metal. The sectors controlling silver’s demand include solar, electric vehicles (EVs), 5G and electronics. Besides the already high consumption of silver in these industries, the sudden boom in the production of EVs and worldwide installation of solar panels has exhausted the available silver supply even more. Hence, a steady market shortage has been created.

This is because the size of the silver market is really small compared to that of the gold market; every fresh inflow of investment into silver and every purchase of ETFs makes the prices move dramatically. This is why this time the price rise has become more pronounced as the sentiment has become more favourable. Moreover, the attractive gold-silver ratio, along with the anticipation of rate cuts in the world, has motivated investors to switch over from gold to silver migrations for potentially higher returns.

 

Investors’ future

Analysts see a silver outperformance in the medium term. However, they issue a warning about the accompanying high volatility, leading to sharp corrections. The investors are suggested to treat silver as a satellite allocation along with core gold holdings, and the implementation of staggered purchases or SIPs rather than lump-sum bets at record highs is recommended.

ALSO READ: Gold and Silver Price Today on 9 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 5:50 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Tags: electronicsETF inflowsEV sectorgold-silver ratiohome-hero-pos-10industrial demandmarket-volatilitySilver price surgesilver vs goldsolar-panelssupply shortage

QUICK LINKS