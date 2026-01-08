LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Silver Starts 2026 On A Volatile Note: Supply Tightness And Investment Demand Drive Prices

Silver Starts 2026 On A Volatile Note: Supply Tightness And Investment Demand Drive Prices

Silver enters 2026 with high volatility after record 2025 rally. Supply tightness, investment demand, weaker US dollar, and ETF inflows support prices, while moderation expected as supply rises and industrial demand softens.

Silver Starts 2026 on A Volatile Note
Silver Starts 2026 on A Volatile Note

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 8, 2026 15:19:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Silver Starts 2026 On A Volatile Note: Supply Tightness And Investment Demand Drive Prices

Silver Starts 2026 On A Volatile Note

Silver entered 2026 following an unprecedented rally in 2025, during which prices surged to record highs above USD 80/oz before retracing amid extreme volatility. According to HSBC Global Investment Research, the rally was driven less by traditional industrial fundamentals and more by physical market tightness, investment demand, and macroeconomic uncertainty. While prices are assessed as fundamentally stretched, ongoing supply dislocations are expected to sustain elevated volatility through at least the first half of 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

The report highlights that a key driver of the recent price behaviour has been acute tightness in deliverable silver, particularly in the London market. “Tightness in the London market and extreme backwardation on the CME futures markets underscore the near-term shortage of deliverable silver,” it noted. HSBC cautions that while prices are elevated, “we regard prices as fundamentally overvalued,” though volatility is likely to persist until market tightness eases later in 2026.

Supply And Demand Dynamics

Gold prices continue to provide important support for silver, though silver is increasingly trading on its own supply-demand dynamics. The gold-silver ratio has narrowed materially, reflecting silver’s relative outperformance. High gold prices have encouraged substitution into silver, partially offsetting demand destruction caused by silver’s own elevated price level. “Gold prices are providing key support but are not the prime driver of silver as in past rallies,” the report states, adding that silver has increasingly been “less driven by gold and more by its own market dynamics.”

You Might Be Interested In

From a demand perspective, investment flows remain dominant. Exchange-traded funds recorded substantial inflows in 2025, and holdings are expected to rise further in 2026, though at a slower pace. The broader environment remains supportive, with “debate over future Fed rate cuts, Fed independence, and geopolitical risks” described as “price supportive.” A weaker US dollar is also expected to provide downside support, as “the likelihood of a soft USD… can support silver on downswings.”

Market Outlook And Risks

On the supply side, mine production is increasing only modestly despite historically high prices. Recycling is rising and represents the most elastic supply component, but even this is expected to lag prices until market conditions stabilize. Overall market balances are projected to remain in deficit, though deficits are expected to narrow from approximately 230 million ounces in 2025 to around 140 million ounces in 2026, and further in 2027.

These moderate deficits help support high prices but do not fully justify the scale of the recent rally, which has been amplified by localized shortages and investor positioning. Average silver prices are projected at approximately USD 68/oz in 2026 and USD 57/oz in 2027, with wide trading ranges reflecting ongoing volatility. While further upside spikes are possible in the near term, easing physical tightness, rising supply, and softer industrial demand are expected to contribute to price moderation later in 2026. However, the report cautions that silver remains in a high-risk, high-volatility phase. Near-term support is strong, but the market appears increasingly vulnerable to sharp corrections once supply constraints ease.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 3:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 2026backwardationETF inflowsfutures marketsgold-silver ratioHSBCindustrial demandinvestment demandmarket riskpricesrecord rallysilversupply tightnessUS dollarvolatility

RELATED News

Indian Pharma Market 2026: Branded Generics, GLP-1 Agonists, And Chronic Therapies Set To Drive Growth

Budget 2026: Customs Duty Slabs May Be Cut To Five Or Six; Here’s What You Need To Know

‘Resolve To Live An Even Simpler Life’: Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal To Give Away 75% Of Fortune To Fulfil Son Agnivesh’s Final Wish

Stock Market On Edge: Trump’s 500% Tariff Threat Could Shake Dalaal Street, Gold, And Silver; Here’s How

Midday Meltdown: Why Is Stock Market Down Today? Sensex, Nifty Under Pressure Amid US-India Trade Worries and Persistent FII Selling

LATEST NEWS

Shocking Video: Iranian Cop Shot Dead After Car Chase Amid Anti-Khamenei Protests As Violence Escalates | Watch

Who Is Divya Spandana Aka Ramya? Actress Sparks Row Amid SC’s Remark On Dogs: ‘Can’t Read A Man’s Mind Too, Don’t Know When He Will Rape’

Silver Starts 2026 On A Volatile Note: Supply Tightness And Investment Demand Drive Prices

NTA JEE Mains 2026 City Intimation Slip RELEASED: Check Direct Link, Steps, And Other Important Details

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Creates History; Punjab Clinch Victory By 1 Run Vs Mumbai

Poco M8 5G Debuts With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 And 50MP Camera, Check Price And Specifications Here

Fadnavis Era vs MVA Rule: A Look At Who Drove Mumbai’s Infrastructure Forward As City Gears Up For BMC Elections 2026

‘Come, Fight Democratically And Win’: Mamata Banerjee’s Open Dare To BJP As ED Raids I-PAC

Amid Huge Controversy, Netizens Say Barron Trump Should Marry Denmark’s Princess Isabella For ‘Greenland Dowry’ Deal; Memes Go Viral

Is There A Uri Connection To Vicky-Katrina Naming Their Son Vihaan? Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Has The Answer, ‘Life Has Come Full Circle’

Silver Starts 2026 On A Volatile Note: Supply Tightness And Investment Demand Drive Prices

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Silver Starts 2026 On A Volatile Note: Supply Tightness And Investment Demand Drive Prices

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Silver Starts 2026 On A Volatile Note: Supply Tightness And Investment Demand Drive Prices
Silver Starts 2026 On A Volatile Note: Supply Tightness And Investment Demand Drive Prices
Silver Starts 2026 On A Volatile Note: Supply Tightness And Investment Demand Drive Prices
Silver Starts 2026 On A Volatile Note: Supply Tightness And Investment Demand Drive Prices

QUICK LINKS