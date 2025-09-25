LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
Home > Business > SoftTech Engineers to Bring Policymakers, Investors, and Innovators Together at NIRMANA 100 Innovation Convergence

SoftTech Engineers to Bring Policymakers, Investors, and Innovators Together at NIRMANA 100 Innovation Convergence

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 25, 2025 18:14:04 IST

SoftTech Engineers to Bring Policymakers, Investors, and Innovators Together at NIRMANA 100 Innovation Convergence

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 25: SoftTech Engineers is set to host the NIRMANA 100 – Innovation Convergence on September 25, 2025, at SoftTech Towers, Baner, Pune. The event will convene policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and innovators to accelerate the future of India’s Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AECO) sector.

NIRMANA 100 is a high-impact, 100-day accelerator program created to empower startups with mentorship, strategic market access, and investor alignment. The program focuses on six priority themes, including Generative AI for design workflows, open BIM collaboration, AR/VR for field operations, sustainable construction materials, AI-driven site intelligence, and digital twins for net-zero infrastructure.

SoftTech Engineers to Bring Policymakers, Investors, and Innovators Together at NIRMANA 100 Innovation Convergence

At Innovation Convergence, the current cohort of startups–Visnet AI, Vanya Concrete Technologies, Trace Resource, Vavetek AI, MProcure, Techillusions, Logiclens, GriHub, and Redevelopment Bazaar–will showcase solutions spanning AI-powered inspections, sustainable building technologies, digital procurement, immersive property visualisation, and smart surveillance.

The agenda will feature an inaugural address by policy leaders, startup pitches, panel discussions with industry and government stakeholders, investor roundtables, and expert-led mentor sessions. Networking opportunities will further enable cross-collaboration among founders, investors, and ecosystem partners.

Notable dignitaries include senior government representatives from Invest India, Ex-Chief Secretary UP, Technocrat from Ease of Doing Business, investors from Indian Angel Network, Pune Angels, Pentathalon Ventures, and Suvan Ventures and a few more alongside academic and industry leaders from IIT-Bombay, NiCMAR University and Lodha Group

“With NIRMANA 100, we are not just fostering innovation–we are building a collaborative ecosystem that will transform how India designs, builds, and manages its infrastructure. The Innovation Convergence is a reflection of our commitment to empower startups and bring together the best of policy, industry, and technology for a sustainable AECO future,” said Mr Vijay Gupta, MD and CEO, SoftTech Engineers.

Positioned as a national platform where policy, industry, and innovation converge, NIRMANA 100 – Innovation Convergence is set to be a defining moment in advancing transformative solutions for India’s AECO sector.

Website: https://softtechglobal.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: advertorial-disclaimeraeco-sectordigital-twinsinnovation-convergencepnnstartup-accelerator

RELATED News

Sarala Birla University to Host Eastern India's First Center of Excellence for Immersive Nursing Experience in Partnership with MediSim VR
Women Inspiring Network Lounge unites global leaders for sustainability at Climate Week New York
Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Nifty Slips Below 24,900, Sensex Crashes 550 Points As Markets Extend Losses for Fifth Straight Day
Ganesh Consumer Products IPO Allotment: Did You Hit The Allotment Or Planning To Invest After Listing?
RBI unveils new directions to strengthen digital payment security

LATEST NEWS

SoftTech Engineers to Bring Policymakers, Investors, and Innovators Together at NIRMANA 100 Innovation Convergence
Ravichandran Ashwin signs with Sydney Thunder for BBL 15
Vijay Varma’s Festive Fashion: 5 Looks To Steal This Season
Mauritius to Host 2nd International Musculoskeletal Summit (IMS 2.0) 2025
2020 N-E Delhi Riots: Delhi HC Rejects Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea In Ankit Sharma Murder Case
Rs 420 Crore Karnataka Caste Census Underway: Here Is What We Know So Far
Swachhotsav, Swachhata Hi Seva: Odisha CM Majhi leads cleanliness drive at Lingaraj Temple
Who is Narayan Jagadeesan? Meet Rishabh Pant’s Replacement in India’s Test Series Against West Indies
Trump swaps Biden portrait with autopen image in Presidential Walk of Fame
India Vs West Indies Test Series 2025: BCCI Announces Squad, Check Full Team Here
SoftTech Engineers to Bring Policymakers, Investors, and Innovators Together at NIRMANA 100 Innovation Convergence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SoftTech Engineers to Bring Policymakers, Investors, and Innovators Together at NIRMANA 100 Innovation Convergence

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SoftTech Engineers to Bring Policymakers, Investors, and Innovators Together at NIRMANA 100 Innovation Convergence
SoftTech Engineers to Bring Policymakers, Investors, and Innovators Together at NIRMANA 100 Innovation Convergence
SoftTech Engineers to Bring Policymakers, Investors, and Innovators Together at NIRMANA 100 Innovation Convergence
SoftTech Engineers to Bring Policymakers, Investors, and Innovators Together at NIRMANA 100 Innovation Convergence

QUICK LINKS