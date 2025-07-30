Sri Lotus Developers IPO Opens: Big Names, Big Bets, Big Numbers — Everything You Need To Know Before Investing

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty has officially opened its IPO for public subscription today, July 30, 2025. So, what’s the big deal? The company plans to raise ₹792 crore by offering 52.8 million fresh shares. But what’s really turning heads is who is backing it. Along with well-known investor Ashish Kacholia, a long list of Bollywood stars—like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ekta Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff—have invested in the company. That’s a lot of star power! Sri Lotus is known for its asset-light approach, which means it doesn’t take on heavy debts to grow. Instead, it partners smartly and aims for high returns. The money raised will be used to fund new real estate projects and grow its business. Thinking of investing? You’re not alone—both regular investors and big institutions are already showing strong interest. If you’re curious about mixing real estate with a bit of Bollywood, this IPO might catch your eye.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO: Big Investors Bet Early- Rs 237 Crore Raised Before IPO Opens

Before the IPO even opened to the public, Sri Lotus Developers got a massive thumbs-up from big investors—raising ₹237 crore in its anchor round on July 23. Wondering who’s already betting big? Top mutual funds like Tata, SBI, Mahindra Manulife, Nippon, and HSBC have all jumped in. And it’s not just Indian names—global giants like Citigroup, Nomura (Singapore), and Samsung’s investment arm are also on the list. Even Nuvama Asset Management and Future Generali Life Insurance secured their slice early. Why does this matter to you? Because when heavyweights put their money in, it usually signals strong confidence in the company’s future. With this kind of backing already locked in, Sri Lotus Developers’ IPO is stepping into the public phase with serious momentum. Thinking of investing? You won’t be the only one watching this closely.

IPO Price Band And Lot Size: What Retail Investors Should Know

Price Band : ₹140 to ₹150 per share

: ₹140 to ₹150 per share Lot Size : 100 shares per lot

: 100 shares per lot Minimum Investment : ₹15,000 (for 1 lot at ₹150/share)

: ₹15,000 (for 1 lot at ₹150/share) Maximum Retail Investment : ₹1,95,000 (13 lots or 1,300 shares)

: ₹1,95,000 (13 lots or 1,300 shares) Issue Type : Entirely a fresh issue (no offer-for-sale)

: Entirely a fresh issue (no offer-for-sale) Use of Proceeds : To fund new projects and business expansion

: To fund new projects and business expansion Bonus Factor: Backed by big names from Bollywood and investing circles

Why it matters: With a relatively low entry point and strong buzz, this IPO gives retail investors a chance to invest in real estate with some celebrity glamour.

Brokerages Bullish As Sri Lotus IPO Gains Strong Momentum

Thinking about the Sri Lotus Developers IPO? You’re not alone—brokerages are feeling bullish too. Market experts are giving it a thumbs-up, pointing to the company’s strong track record in project delivery, smart asset-light strategy, and solid returns. With real estate demand picking up again—especially in major cities and growing towns—Sri Lotus seems well-placed to ride the wave. Its focus on joint ventures and using capital efficiently makes it even more attractive to investors. And while the celebrity backing definitely adds buzz, analysts say the real strength lies in the company’s fundamentals. If you’re tracking IPO trends, keep an eye on how this one gets subscribed and what kind of grey market premium it attracts. It might just be one of the more exciting listings to watch this season.

