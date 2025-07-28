Home > Business > Upcoming IPO Launches This Week: Don’t Miss These Investment Opportunities!

Upcoming IPO Launches This Week: Don’t Miss These Investment Opportunities!

Discover the top IPOs launching this week, from market leaders to promising newcomers. Stay ahead with dates, price bands, and key details to make informed investment decisions.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: July 28, 2025 14:38:00 IST

The IPO market is buzzing right now, and if you’ve ever thought about investing, this is the perfect time to pay attention. Think of IPOs as your golden ticket to getting in early on companies before they become household names. It’s like scoring front-row seats to a concert everyone wants to attend. Right now, the market is full of exciting opportunities—from tech startups to finance and infrastructure firms—all looking for investors like you.

What’s driving all this excitement? People are feeling more confident about putting their money in, and companies are eager to grow with fresh capital. Whether you’re new to investing or have been around the block, IPOs give you a chance to see how a company is really doing before the crowd rushes in. So, are you ready to jump into the action? It’s a thrilling ride—and your next big opportunity might be just one IPO away!

Upcoming IPO Launches This Week

Exciting SME IPO Launches

  • Renol Polykem, Cash Your Drive
    IPO opens July 31 to August 4. Operating in specialty chemicals and used car retail sectors respectively.
  • Tachyon Networks, Mehul Colours, BD Industries
    IPO opens July 30 to August 1. Companies operating in tech, chemicals, and manufacturing sectors.
  • Flysbs Aviation
    IPO opens August 1 to 5. Price band yet to be announced. Aviation services provider.
  • Kaytex Fabrics
    IPO opens July 29 to 31, price band ₹171–₹180. Textile company with expanding production capacity.
  • Umiya Mobile and Repono
    IPO opens July 28 to 30. Details on price bands not yet available.

11 New Listings This Week

  • Shanti Gold International — Listed August 1. Precious metals and gold trading firm.
  • Indicube Spaces and GNG Electronics — Listed July 30. Companies in real estate and electronics manufacturing.
  • Brigade Hotel Ventures — Listed July 31. Hospitality sector player.
  • SME Listings:
    • Swastik Kastle
    • Selowrap Industries
    • Patel Chem Specialities
    • Monarch Surveyors
    • Shree Refrigerations
    • Savi Infra
    • TSC India

These SMEs belong to diverse sectors like infrastructure, chemicals, refrigeration, and packaging.

Big Names in Mainboard IPOs

  • Highway Infrastructure
    IPO opens August 5 to 7, price band ₹65–₹70. Develops toll-based road projects, providing steady annuity-like revenues.
  • Laxmi India Finance
    IPO opens July 29 to 31, price band ₹150–₹158. An NBFC targeting micro and small loans in underserved rural and semi-urban markets.
  • Shree Lotus Developers
    IPO opens July 30 to August 1, price band ₹140–₹150. Real estate firm focused on residential and rental housing in regional areas.
  • Aditya Infotech
    IPO opens July 29 to August 3, price band ₹640–₹675. A growing IT services and software company appealing to tech-focused investors.
  • M&B Engineering
    IPO opens July 30 to August 1, price band ₹366–₹385. Specializes in industrial and heavy infrastructure construction projects.
  • NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited)
    IPO opens July 30 to August 1, price band ₹760–₹800. NSDL is a key player in India’s securities market infrastructure, offering investors a chance to invest in a market backbone company.

