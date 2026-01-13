SRK Techtronics and MATTER Demonstrate Collaborative Pathway for Scaling Future Technologies Through AI-Enabled Manufacturing at CES 2026

You Might Be Interested In

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12: SRK Techtronics (SRKTT) and MATTER recently demonstrated a collaborative model for scaling future technologies through AI-enabled manufacturing, highlighting how advanced technology platforms can be translated into production-ready mobility and energy hardware.

At CES 2026, SRK Techtronics showcased its state-of-the-art electronics manufacturing ecosystem, illustrating how early alignment between technology creators and manufacturers enables complex, next-generation systems to move efficiently from architecture to industrial scale. MATTER’s mobility platforms are featured as a reference implementation of how tech industrial powerhouses can design technology with a clear and credible pathway to manufacturing.

AI-Enabled Manufacturing as the Scale Engine

SRK Techtronics’ CES presentation focuses on its AI-driven production ecosystem, Industry 5.0-backed manufacturing framework, designed to industrialise high-complexity, high-energy-density, and high-power-density technologies across mobility, energy, aerospace, defence, and industrial electronics.

The ecosystem integrates:

AI-led production planning and process optimisation

A continuous digital thread connecting design, manufacturing, quality, and traceability

connecting design, manufacturing, quality, and traceability End-to-end EMS, ODM, and OEM capabilities under one manufacturing framework

This positions SRK Techtronics as a single-source manufacturing enabler for next-generation hardware platforms.

MATTER: Technology Built for Industrial Scale

MATTER builds its technology platforms from the ground up and in-house, using data-driven architectures aligned with artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its systems—spanning electric drives, power electronics, software, and integrated mobility architectures—are designed with manufacturability as a core architectural principle.

The collaboration demonstrates how:

Technology architectures are shaped with manufacturing realities in mind

Advanced designs move to scale without downstream re-engineering

Automotive serves as a reference case, repeatable across energy and industrial domains

Technology Demonstrations at CES

The booth of SRK Techtronics features manufacturing-ready technology demonstrations, including MATTER-built mobility systems and a rare-earth-free Variable Flux Electric Drive displayed as a technology reference. These exhibits illustrate the class of complex next-generation architectures that SRK’s AI-enabled manufacturing ecosystem is designed to scale, subject to techno-commercial readiness.

“Our focus at SRK Techtronics is to build a manufacturing ecosystem capable of industrialising the next generation of complex electronics,” said Mr Kevin Narola, Founder & CEO of SRK Techtronics. “The AI-enabled, digitally connected systems we are showcasing at CES are designed to support scalable manufacturing across mobility, energy, aerospace, defence, and industrial sectors.”

“MATTER builds technology platforms from first principles, with data and intelligence at the core,” said Mohal Lalbhai, speaking on behalf of MATTER. “Collaborating early with advanced manufacturing partners like SRK Techtronics allows us to design our platforms with a clear and scalable path from innovation to industrial execution.”

CES 2026 and Beyond

The CES 2026 showcase highlights a repeatable collaboration model in which deep technology development and AI-enabled manufacturing evolve together. By aligning early, SRK Techtronics and MATTER are establishing a blueprint for how future mobility and energy technologies can be scaled reliably for global deployment.

CES attendees experienced SRK Techtronics’ and MATTER teams’ commitment to the future of electronics manufacturing at West Hall Booth #6410, Jan. 6-9, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Centre (LVCC).

About SRK Techtronics

SRK Techtronics is an advanced Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider delivering end-to-end ODM and OEM solutions for mobility, energy, aerospace, defence, and industrial electronics. Its AI-enabled manufacturing ecosystem combines automation, digital traceability, and quality-driven processes to industrialise complex, next-generation technologies at scale.

About MATTER

MATTER is a tech industrial powerhouse building next-generation mobility and energy technology platforms. The company develops its systems from the ground up and in-house, using data-driven architectures aligned with artificial intelligence and machine learning, ensuring technologies are engineered with a clear path to industrial execution.

