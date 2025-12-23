Sterling Darjeeling offers guests an immersive opportunity to experience uninterrupted Kanchenjunga views

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 23: One of India’s most iconic natural landmarks, standing tall at 8,586 metres, Kanchenjunga is the highest peak in India and the third-highest mountain in the world, making it a source of pride and awe for travelers and locals alike.

Sterling Darjeeling, perched atop Ghoom, the highest point of Darjeeling, gives guests a ringside view of Kanchenjunga. Guests are flocking to Sterling Darjeeling, to enjoy the magnificent views from thoughtfully designed vantage points, including the resort’s restaurant, Delicacy, allowing families and groups to come together and immerse in the different moods of the mountain in a relaxed, shared setting.

The Sterling Darjeeling resort focuses on experiences that encourage togetherness and comfort—offering breakfasts on the lawns, where guests can start their day with sweeping Kanchenjunga views, and high tea served by the viewpoint, set against Darjeeling’s serene mountain backdrop. While select rooms also offer views of the Kanchenjunga range, the emphasis remains on open, accessible spaces that invite guests of all ages to pause, connect and enjoy nature at their own pace, complemented by Sterling’s signature warm and comfortable stay experience.

Commenting on the offering, Mr. Harinath M., Senior Vice President – Marketing, Sterling Holiday Resorts, said, “Kanchenjunga is not just a mountain—it is a landmark that defines the spirit of Darjeeling and India. At Sterling Darjeeling, we have consciously created shared spaces where guests can experience these celebrated Kanchenjunga views together, at different points of the day. As a brand with a wide presence across leisure destinations in India, Sterling remains committed to delivering experiences that are rooted in the destination and memorable for families.”

Visit: www.sterlingholidays.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.