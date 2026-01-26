Stock Market Holiday: Is Dalal Street Open Today? BSE, NSE Closed for Republic Day 2026

Stock Market Today Is Taking a Republic Day Pause, Trading to Resume on Tuesday
The Indian stock market has suspended operations for the day. The entire market remains closed on Monday, January 26, 2026, to observe the 77th Republic Day of India. Both the BSE and NSE are shut as Republic Day is a national holiday, preventing investors from trading in equity and derivative instruments. With no market activity, the day may be better used to review trading strategies rather than track market movements or place trades. Regular trading will resume on Tuesday, January 27, after the holiday.
BSE and NSE Trading Status In Stock Market Today
As per the Stock Market Holiday Calendar 2026, both major Indian stock exchanges , BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) , have declared a trading holiday today.
-
Equity, equity derivatives, and SLB segments are closed
-
Trading will resume on Tuesday, January 27, 2026
What Are The Current Stock Market Position?
-
Currency markets: Closed today; trading in currency derivatives will resume on January 27, 2026
-
MCX: Closed today due to the Republic Day holiday
-
MCX morning session: Closed
-
MCX evening session: Closed
-
Commodity futures (gold, silver, etc.): Trading to resume on Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Are Banks and Government Offices Open Today?
