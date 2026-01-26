LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Holiday: Is Dalal Street Open Today? BSE, NSE Closed for Republic Day 2026

Stock Market Holiday: Is Dalal Street Open Today? BSE, NSE Closed for Republic Day 2026

Stock market today: Indian stock markets are closed today, January 26, 2026, for Republic Day. BSE, NSE, currency and commodity markets remain shut, with trading resuming on Tuesday.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 26, 2026 08:29:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today Is Taking a Republic Day Pause, Trading to Resume on Tuesday

The Indian stock market has suspended operations for the day. The entire market remains closed on Monday, January 26, 2026, to observe the 77th Republic Day of India. Both the BSE and NSE are shut as Republic Day is a national holiday, preventing investors from trading in equity and derivative instruments. With no market activity, the day may be better used to review trading strategies rather than track market movements or place trades. Regular trading will resume on Tuesday, January 27, after the holiday.

BSE and NSE Trading Status In Stock Market Today

As per the Stock Market Holiday Calendar 2026, both major Indian stock exchanges , BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) , have declared a trading holiday today.

  • Equity, equity derivatives, and SLB segments are closed

  • Trading will resume on Tuesday, January 27, 2026

What Are The Current Stock Market Position?

  • Currency markets: Closed today; trading in currency derivatives will resume on January 27, 2026

  • MCX: Closed today due to the Republic Day holiday

  • MCX morning session: Closed

  • MCX evening session: Closed

  • Commodity futures (gold, silver, etc.): Trading to resume on Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Are Banks and Government Offices Open Today? 

All government offices across India remain closed today in observance of Republic Day 2026. Banks nationwide are also shut for the national holiday, with regular operations scheduled to resume on the next working day.

Stock Market Holidays in 2026 – Overview

Category Details
Total trading holidays 16
Next trading holiday March 3, 2026 (Tuesday) – Holi
Weekend holidays 4

Month-wise Distribution of Stock Market Holidays (2026)

Month Number of Holidays
March 3
April 2
May 2
June 1
September 1
October 2
November 2
December 1

(With Inputs)

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 8:27 AM IST
Tags: BSE holidaycurrency market holidayhome-hero-pos-13Indian stock market closedMCX closedNSE holidayRepublic Day 2026Stock market holidaytrading resume January 27

QUICK LINKS