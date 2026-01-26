LIVE TV
Will Banks Be Closed On 27 January Due To Nationwide Strike? Which Banks Are Likely To Be Affected And What Customers Need To Know

Banks may shut on Jan 27 due to a nationwide strike over a five-day work week, impacting public sector branches and branch-based services across India.

Banks may shut on Jan 27 due to a nationwide strike over a five-day work week. (Photo: Canva)
Banks may shut on Jan 27 due to a nationwide strike over a five-day work week. (Photo: Canva)

Published: January 26, 2026 01:34:41 IST

Customers across India might face major disruptions to banking operations on January 27 as bank staff from the public sector banking network are set to begin a strike demanding a five-day working week.

As the strike is to begin just after Republic Day, there is a concern over a longer break from banking operations.

Public sector banks, for instance, have previously asked their customers to plan the transactions well in advance, cautioning that the operations would be impacted if the strikes materialized.

Why Is the Strike Being Called?

The reason behind the strike is a long-pending demand relating to working days in the public sector banks of India. In March 2024, the Indian Banks’ Association and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) entered into an agreement with regards to the discussion on wage revision, which resulted in declaring all Saturdays as holidays for bank employees.

However, the measure still hasn’t been put in place almost a year later. According to bank trade unions, repeated requests to the government and bank authorities haven’t produced any response yet to their grievances. A decision to go for the strike was announced by the UFBU after the conciliatory talks didn’t materialize to end the impasse.

Will Banks Remain Shut for Several Days?

Even though the strike is set for January 27th, it has wider-reaching possibilities due to surrounding holidays.

January 25 – Sunday

January 26 – Republic Day

January 27 – Strike day

This implies that customers could see closures of bank branches over almost three to four days in a row, depending on prevailing holiday schedules.

Which Banks Are Likely to Be Closed?

The strike is expected to have the major impact on government-owned banks such as:

State Bank of India (SBI)

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Bank of Baroda

Bank of India

Other public sector banks

The branches of such banks may be closed on the next day i.e., January 27.

Banks in the private sector like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are not included in the strike call and will function normally.

How Will Customers Be Affected?

If public sector banks were to shut their branches, several in-person interactions would be affected, including:

  • Over-the-counter credit transactions.
  • Cheque clearance Loan approvals and documentation.
  • Account-related paperwork.
    That said, customers can continue to rely on most digital platforms.

Services Likely to Remain Available

  • UPI payments

  • Internet and mobile banking

  • ATM withdrawals

  • Bank helplines

However, customers planning large withdrawals or cheque deposits may face delays.

What Are Bank Employees Demanding?

At the core of the protest is the demand for a five-day work week for public sector bank employees. Currently, most bank staff work six days a week, with only the second and fourth Saturdays off.

Unions argue that this system is outdated, especially since institutions like the Reserve Bank of India, LIC, and stock exchanges already follow a five-day schedule. Employees have also offered to work longer hours on weekdays to ensure productivity is not affected.

What Should Customers Do Ahead of the Strike?

To avoid inconvenience, customers are advised to:

  • Finish urgent branch-related work before the holiday stretch

  • Rely more on digital banking services

  • Ensure adequate cash availability

  • Check updates from their respective banks

With a possible multi-day closure, planning ahead could help prevent last-minute hassles.

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 1:34 AM IST
QUICK LINKS