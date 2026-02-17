Stock Market Holiday: Lunar New Year 2026 Halts Trading, Asian Markets See Thin Volumes; Investors Pause Across Asia

Stock Market Holiday: China’s Lunar New Year Impact



The market is experiencing unusual quietness as traders should be aware that China has declared a public holiday. The Lunar New Year holiday keeps Mainland Chinese equity exchanges, including Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed, resulting in decreased trading volumes.

Markets across the region, including Singapore and Hong Kong, are operating under limited hours, which has led to reduced price movements and diminished market volatility. Japan’s Nikkei index shows a slight upward movement, but with most markets closed, the impact on today’s trading session remains unpredictable.

Today serves as a dual test for investors seeking to understand market dynamics: the holiday halts standard trading practices, yet traders will return once the festive period concludes, resuming full market activity.

What Is China’s Lunar New Year?

China’s Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, combines the festive elements of the Oscars, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve into one celebration, including family gatherings, traditional feasts, fireworks displays, and dragon dance performances. During this holiday, financial markets, government offices, and business operations in China cease activity for approximately one week.

This leads to decreased market activity, slower price movements, and impacts trading operations across Asia and its commodities markets. The current trading situation resembles a global market pause, as China halts operations while the rest of the world observes until normal trading resumes.

China & Regional Stock Market Holiday Schedule For Lunar New Year

Exchange / Market Holiday Dates Trading Status Resumption Date Shenzhen Stock Exchange Feb 16 – Feb 23, 2026 Closed Feb 24, 2026 Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) Feb 16 – Feb 23, 2026 Closed Feb 24, 2026 Singapore Exchange (SGX) Feb 16, 2026 Half-day session Feb 19, 2026 (full trading resumes) Singapore Exchange (SGX) Feb 17–18, 2026 Full-day holiday Feb 19, 2026 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) Feb 16, 2026 Half-day trading Feb 20, 2026 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) Feb 17–19, 2026 Full-day holiday Feb 20, 2026

Asian Stock Market Today Wrap Up

Asian markets traded largely flat due to holiday closures.

Japan’s Nikkei: Up 0.2%, following a sharp 5% rally last week.

MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Index: Up 0.1%.

Markets consolidated after recent strong gains.

Stock Market In Other Asian Regions

China, South Korea, and Taiwan remained closed for Lunar New Year.

